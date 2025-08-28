You know that I have the habit of digging up some posting from years ago and telling you ‘I told you so’—today is one of these days.

Please consider the below piece from spring 2023 my Exhibit A:

And, yes, I posted this in April 2023, in case you’re asking.

Fast-forward to the present, that draft bill is making its way through the Bundestag, which begs yet another question: if said bill was originally introduced during the preceding ‘Traffic Light’ coalition led, ostensibly, by the hapless Olaf Scholz, why bother voting for some other sock puppet (Friedrich Merz) who’s now taking turns driving the clown car?

So, fast-forward to today, the New Military Service bill will soon be the law™ of the land in Germany, and it quite openly—that is, in the name of getting ready to fight Russia! Russia! Russia!—marking the high tide of gender-ism in Europe.

But that’s a kind of ‘add-on’, some extra bells and whistles, I’d argue, for the main factor is: it is this piece of (draft) legislation that marks the end of the Unipolar Moment declared so proudly after the declared End™ of the Cold War by US planners and cheerleaders—like Charles Krauthammer—alike.

Once passed into law, it marks the abrogation by Germany of its foundational document, the so-called 2+4 Treaty that permitted reunification™ in 1990:

It is hard to overstate the sheer magnitude of what is happening, this time, though, and unlike in earlier bouts of German attempts to dominate Europe, Paris (lukewarm in the run-up to WW2), London (main resistance in 1939), and Washington/New York (financing both destruction and reconstruction) are all o.k. with Berlin doing so (do see A.J.P. Taylor’s Origins of the Second World War for ‘more’ on this).

It’s a bit like Hitler’s dream of teaming up with the West to renew Europe’s crusading spirit against the barbarian hordes of the East finally coming true.

If you’re thinking, well, that sounds like a nightmare, it’s probably because it is shaping up to be just that.

Note that I don’t condone bigger countries pushing around and/or taking parts of smaller countries; I do realise, however, that’s just what Great Powers do, which is about as novel an insight that Thucydides wrote about it in his account of The Peloponnesian War some 2,500 years ago.

Without further ado, here’s the main course; translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

New Military Service: Millions of Young Affected

Draft legislation with major consequences discussed by the cabinet: what the new military service changes and which important issue is still controversial

By Christian Kerl, Morgenpost, 26 Aug. 2025 [source; archived]

These plans for the Bundeswehr will have consequences for millions of young men and women in the coming years: on Wednesday [27 Aug. 2025], the Federal Cabinet plans to introduce the draft bill for a ‘New Military Service’ [orig. Neuer Wehrdienst; note that Morgenpost has several links in the piece, none of them leading to the draft legislation]—initially voluntary, but could later become compulsory [sic]. To make the decision, the ministers, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, will exceptionally meet not at the Chancellery, but at the Federal Ministry of Defence [which tells you all you need to know]. However, there is still disagreement within the coalition over a key point that is particularly important for the young people affected.

What Will Change for Young Adults?

Beginning in 2026, there will be two changes: registration and, later, medical examination. Starting with those born in 2008, every 18-year-old will be contacted by the Bundeswehr asking them to complete a questionnaire. This includes information on their health, educational qualifications, and whether they are interested in serving in the Bundeswehr. Men must complete the questionnaire; women can do so voluntarily [this also tells you, in a nutshell, that the entire rainbow-and-trans™ nonsense is a nice-to-have (surely serving some or another’s interest) but certainly nothing any politico™ believes in: a sad moment for those who went all-in on this depraved nonsense]. In the future, all men born in 2008 and later will be registered by the Bundeswehr, as will interested women. These men could theoretically be called up for military or civilian service if conscription returns in a few years [of course not all men are fit for service]. Starting in 2028, registered men of a given year will also be invited [sic] to the conscription examination again [basically, Germany is about to pass a selective service act akin to that which existed in the US pre-Vietnam].

What Does the New Military Service Offer?

According to the plans of Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD), the new voluntary military service, which begins in 2026, is intended to make enlisting in the Bundeswehr more attractive. Volunteers will be temporary soldiers [orig. Zeitsoldaten] from the start; previously, this only applied after a commitment of at least two years. They will receive higher pay (over €2,000 after taxes) and other benefits. Defence Ministry officials promise ‘meaningful deployment’ [orig. sinnstiftende Verwendung] in a ‘valuable service’ [orig. wertschätzender Dienst].

The duration of military service will be at least six months, but it can be significantly extended. Recruits will essentially initially be trained as security and guard soldiers, making them suitable for extended homeland security [i.e., Germany will train a rearguard militia, not combat forces]. They will also have the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the different branches and receive qualification and career opportunities, if they commit for a longer period. These opportunities include enlistment bonuses, training in the use of drones and other modern technologies, language courses, career development, and subsidies for obtaining a civilian driver’s license.

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) wishes to observe the development of the voluntary military service—and make later changes, if necessary. Pistorius presented draft legislation for the New Military Service, but he refused to introduce [regular] conscription [which also suggests that the regular kind of conscription is different as it will mean the training of combat forces].

Why Are these Changes Being Made?

The threat situation has significantly worsened, the Defence Ministry explains the reason for the law. This is due to the fear that Russia could attack or provoke NATO on its eastern flank [an attack and a ‘provocation’ (their term, not mine) aren’t the same], and the Bundeswehr would then have to repel the attack [i.e., NATO planners are preparing a false flag inducing a Russian attack™ that permits NATO to ‘return fire’]. NATO is now preparing for this with massively increased deterrence. Based on new NATO plans, the Bundeswehr is to increase its troop strength to 260,000 active soldiers—currently, there are only around 183,000, but the plan was previously to increase to 203,000 over the next six years. Now there will be more: in addition to the future 260,000 active soldiers, there will be around 200,000 reservists, bringing the total strength of the Bundeswehr to 460,000 soldiers [this is the part where, as I explained in the top-linked piece, Germany is abrogating the 2+4 Treaty].

Will Conscription Return?

No, not for now. The goal is that with the new model, a total of over 100,000 volunteers will have completed their military service by 2030 and will then be available for active reserve duty [these are very un-serious serious™ people: what’s a 100,000 troops across Russia? I mean, sure, back in WW2 there were more than 3m German soldiers in the East, and while I know there are more roads in Russia today, even if all NATO members contribute, good luck leading an alliance of 20+ countries against a unified enemy defending not merely their gains in Ukraine—but their motherland]. The fact that every 18-year-old will have to engage with the Bundeswehr in the future, and the increased attractiveness of the service, will lead to more applicants, says Inspector General Carsten Breuer. 15,000 soldiers are to be enrolled in the current voluntary military service this year, 5,000 more than last year. This number is to rise by 3,000 to 5,000 annually—the Bundeswehr, with its limited capacities, cannot cope with more for the time being, due to a lack of barracks, instructors, and equipment. From 2031, up to 40,000 women and men are to be recruited annually using the new military service model, many of whom would later be available for the reserve [I’ll call it as I see this: since time immemorial, men have protected women; now it should be the other way ‘round? This is so depraved—just look at Ukraine: lots of women are apparently serving, albeit not on the frontlines].

Too Few Volunteers—What Then?

Defence Minister Pistorius and the Bundeswehr leadership are initially assuming that the need will be met by volunteers [here, take these clowns, such as Die Tageszeitung’s Leon Holly] However, Pistorius admits that it is not certain whether this will work. If not, conscription should be swiftly reintroduced through a legislative amendment if the security situation requires it. A simple Bundestag resolution [i.e., a simply majority] is sufficient for this, as conscription, enshrined in the Basic Law, was also only suspended, not abolished, by the Bundestag in 2011.

However, such a resolution is likely not to be passed until the end of the decade at the earliest. Those born in 2012 or later could therefore be affected by conscription. Conscription would then also reintroduce civilian service.

However, Pistorius has expressly refrained from establishing an automatic process in the law as to when and under what conditions conscription would resume. Conscription for women or a general service requirement are not planned; this would require a two-thirds majority amendment to the Basic Law, which is not in sight [this is apparently the last line of defence of the wokefied morons: refusal to vote for full conscription because…that would abolish protection for women? I do think that, if push comes to shove, the Left™ will vote, once more, for war and against women].

What is the Coalition Arguing About?

Politicians from the CDU and CSU are pushing for the law to enshrine automatic conscription. The coalition agreement included a compromise that military service should be voluntary ‘initially’. The chairman of the Bundestag’s Defence Committee, Thomas Röwekamp (CDU), has repeatedly warned for several weeks that he has ‘significant doubts’ that the necessary personnel requirements can be met in such a short time using a voluntary approach [remember, conscription is essentially a form of legal™ slavery, one of the two remaining (sic) vestiges of ostensibly earlier ‘modes of production’ (the other being prison work crews, most notably as expressed in the US Constitution’s 13th Amendment, that is, ‘except when imposed as punishment for a crime for which a person has been duly convicted’]. The current draft law is ‘under-ambitious in terms of timescale’ and unsuitable for achieving NATO defence goals [which is why it will be passed as-is and amended as soon as possible thereafter, albeit before it is supposed to enter into force a year hence; my guess is that the powers-that-be are planning with full conscription and this is all cosplay].

The CDU/CSU is demanding a legislative provision authorising the federal government to immediately reinstate conscription if set recruitment targets are not met—without renewed involvement of the Bundestag [same MO as with the Covid-related Enabling Acts, by the way]. Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (CDU) therefore even internally vetoed the draft law, which would have prevented it from being passed by the cabinet; only on Monday evening did Wadephul withdraw his objection. The coalition partner has so far resisted this notion: the SPD insists that the planned new military service will be introduced as a voluntary service, and that decisions regarding possible conscription will only be made later, if necessary. Deputy SPD parliamentary group leader Siemtje Möller told our editorial team:

We clearly agreed in the coalition agreement: the new military service will start on a voluntary basis—and that’s the way it is. If it becomes apparent [no criteria are offered as to what that entails] that the demand cannot be met with volunteers alone, we will have to discuss mandatory elements [and said discussion will be carried out behind closed doors—again, I think these have been conducted already].

What matters is what the Bundeswehr actually needs and can implement. Currently, however, the Bundeswehr lacks the instructors and accommodations to train tens of thousands of conscripts annually. ‘Therefore, we are starting with a number of volunteers that the troops can deal with and, in parallel, we are expanding training and accommodation capacities’, Möller said. This could gradually increase the number of conscripts.

Bottom Lines

And there we go, once more.

The draft legislation presented by Defence Minister Pistorius is telling: after outlining the framework (lots of yada-yada-yada we’ve discussed in recent postings), there is this gem on p. 3 under the following header:

C. Alternatives None [orig. Keine].

There you have it, once more: there is no alternative.

Let’s note, once more, the unanimity of purpose of the allegedly very different™ factions of the Uniparty cosplaying politicking in Germany: that draft legislation, as its reference—Drucksache 20/14152, dated 15 Jan. 2025—and an accompanying letter indicate was tabled before the last Bundestag election™. That letter was signed by former chancellor Olaf Scholz, by the way, and while Defence Minister Pistorius may be the most obvious continuity here, it’s equally obvious that the German establishment is united in purpose here.

A particularly noteworthy passage, so far omitted in all media pieces I’ve seen considering this shitshow, however, is the following notion: the changes to §15 (a) as detailed on pp. 23-24. These concern, in particular, Paragr. 1, Sentence 1, No. 1, and they deal with the following issue(s):

The Act Modernising Citizenship Rights [orig. Gesetz zur Modernisierung des Staatsangehörigkeitsrechts] of 22 March 2024 (Federal Law Gazette 2024 I No. 104) abandoned the principle of prohibiting dual nationalities. It can therefore be assumed that in the future, an increasing number of German citizens liable for military service will also hold additional nationalities. For the purpose pursued by the declaration of readiness, namely to obtain a situational overview of capabilities and readiness for service in the German armed forces, knowledge of additional nationalities of conscripts is important. This can play a role, for example, if the conscripts hold the nationalities of countries posing particular security risks (cf. Section 13 Paragraph 1 Number 17 of the Security Clearance Act [orig. Sicherheitsüberprüfungsgesetz, i.e., every recruit is to be screened]) or hails from countries that constitute an operational area of ​​the Bundeswehr [that might be the Russia Germans, or Russlanddeutsche, I presume; 2.3m of ethnic Germans came to Germany, as this official account from 2017 indicates]. It cannot be ruled out that dual nationality could lead to conflicts of loyalty for conscripts or that they might be subject to obligations that must be considered before serving in the German armed forces [so, ze Germans do understand that diversity isn’t exactly a positive-only thingy: how odd, isn’t it, that these woke bellwether policies™ are utterly useless, if not massively detrimental, as soon as a real crisis appears]. This regulation does not represent a distrust of dual nationals, nor does it constitute discrimination with regard to service in the Bundeswehr [of course, these dual nationals may still serve™]. Rather, it provides the Federal Office of Personnel Management of the Bundeswehr with information that, not least in the interests of the conscripts themselves [lol, re-read if you distrust your eyes here] and, where applicable, their dependents in the other country, must be considered in the decision regarding service in the German armed forces.

So, there you have it: Diversity™ is, of course, a strength as now ze Germans don’t even have to capture foreign nationals to render them into HiWis, or Hilfswillige = auxiliary support formations.

Once more, we’re about to see history repeating itself.

I doubt that the outcome for Germany will differ all that much, though.

To wrap this up, here’s what conventional wisdom—as expressed by resident expert™ Max Bergmann, ‘the director of the Europe, Russia, and Eurasia Program and the Stuart Center in Euro-Atlantic and Northern European Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies’, sees is writing in Foreign Policy on 26 May 2025:

After the Cold War, the United States had the power and legitimacy to remake the world—but it squandered its unipolar moment. America, in retrospect, repeated the mistakes it made after World War I [oh-oh, that didn’t end very well]. In both cases, it did not seek to build and institutionalize a liberal international order, preferring to remain unconstrained. In the post-Cold War order, Washington ran the world. This came with immense benefits to both the United States and, frankly, the world [which, of course, excl. Serbs, Afghans, Iraqis, Libyans, Syrians, Yemenis, and a host of others the US bombed since 1990]. But the international order depended on U.S. hyper-engagement and hegemonic benevolence that proved difficult to sustain. Ultimately, the biggest challenge to the U.S.-led order is not China but an exhausted United States.

Forget about Mr. Bergmann’s CV, his affiliation, or the CSIS’ stated aims:

CSIS’s purpose is to define the future of national security. We are guided by a distinct set of values—non-partisanship, independent thought, innovative thinking, cross-disciplinary scholarship, integrity and professionalism, and talent development.

I’m glad we’ve got this settled—and that plagiarism isn’t one of their values™.

He’s a neocon, for that last sentence is a literal, if not verbatim, espousal of what arch-neocon William Kristol’s formulation as regards the goals of the Project for the New American Century. This is a statement by Kristol from back in 2004 or 2005 (this is from a transcript I found here):

I think most Americans don’t want to police the world…but I think most Americans understand that if we don’t…at least help to police the world then no one's going to. [Senator John McCain] Where the debate and controversy begins…is how far does the United States go, when does…it go from a force for good to a force of imperialism? [Kristol] People complain a lot about American arrogance and American power. But the great threat for the future is not American power or American strength. It would be American weakness and American withdrawal.

For the original (?) footage, click on the below feature-length documentary and go to timestamp 26:18 (if you’re short on time, that is; the entire piece is well worth your time).

So, having settled this and that, we may now conclude the following:

There’s nothing new under the sun—the US is still (sic) guided by the one permitted foreign policy doctrine known as Neoconservatism. If you haven’t done so, check out their seminal policy paper ‘Rebuilding America’s Defenses: Strategy, Forces and Resources For a New Century’. For a few choice quotes, check out the footnoted information.

As regards the EUrocritters, contempt is the minimum requirement, with prosecution for treason the reasonable, civic way to deal with the following proposition from that policy paper (p. 27):

A requirement to station U.S. forces in northern and central Europe remains. The region is stable, but a continued American presence helps to assure the major European powers, especially Germany, that the United States retains its longstanding security interest in the continent. This is especially important in light of the nascent European moves toward an independent defense ‘identity’ and policy; it is important that NATO not be replaced by the European Union, leaving the United States without a voice in European security affairs. In addition, many of the current installations and facilities provide critical infrastructure for supporting U.S. forces throughout Europe and for reinforcement in the event of a crisis.

Basically, America’s European policy (sic) is to maintain its cadre of Quislings who yap for attention parroting ‘NATO is EUrope’, much like the EU Commission’s Martin Selmayr is prone to do.

The US will do everything it needs to do to maintain hegemony in Europe.

And that absurdly depraved German military service act of 2025 goes a long way towards showcasing—that the Neocon Revolution is virtually complete.

I note, in passing, that this doesn’t mean that the German cadet gov’t can’t pursue certain policies (here’s looking at you, Septemberprogramm of 1914), but it won’t be opposed to US interests, let alone serving the national interest of Germans.

This goes for the rest of the these traitors.