Background here:

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Hate vs. Christians at School: Boy is Mocked in Class Because his Bame is CHRISTian

According to teachers, hatred of Christians is very present. A boy called Christian is also affected.

By Niki Glattauer, Heute.at, 30 July 2025 [source; archived]

Two more columns and then it's summer break for me too. Next time, our new minister will get his annual review, today once again on the hottest topic of the year: Integration & Islam.

More Than 100,000 ‘Moslem’ Pupils For the First Time

For the first time, the number of Moslems in our classes has exceeded the 100,000 mark (104,000 according to the IGGÖ [that would be the Islamic Faith Association Austria, or Islamische Glaubensgemeinschaft Österreich, the official religious community], an increase of an incredible 30% compared to ten years ago) [but, hey, if you consider this kinda, you know, not o.k., don’t like it, or problematic, you’re the problem here: move on, you NADSI scum]. Soon, there will be three times as many Moslems as Catholics in Vienna’s compulsory schools (currently 41.2% vs. 17.5%).

This is all the more irritating as fewer and fewer Muslims are attending Islamic lessons at school [if they’d at least could read, write, and do basic calculus, but, alas, that’s another issue]. Across Austria, one in two of these children is not enrolled in religious education and get their religious training from (backyard) mosques and the internet.

Training by Islamic Teachers Abroad

In addition, half of our 800 Islamic teachers were ‘trained’ abroad, mostly in Türkiye. According to the IGGÖ, the main criterion for certification [sic] is ‘teaching that fits in with the reality of pupils’ lives [orig. Lebenswirklichkeit] in Austria’. Please read on to find out why this is unfortunately a ‘dangerous threat’.

Teachers told Der Standard what this ‘reality of life’ often looks like: ‘Several said out loud that they wanted to “kill Israel”. One child kicked the A-sheet with the Star of David into the corner: Islam is the best and only religion.’

Child is Mocked Because his Name is Christian

From a primary school in Vorarlberg:

Hatred of Christians is very present. [A boy named] Christian is mocked by 8 and 9-year-olds because his name contains the word ‘Christ’.

From a secondary school in Vienna:

A large majority have ‘a problem’ with homosexuality. Some torch rainbow flags.

They are apparently in favour of sexism and patriarchal role models.

A teacher adds:

They say that the woman is ‘by nature subordinate’ to the man and that he is allowed to beat her if she does not obey. This is stated in Koran Sura 4:34. [as much as I disagree with this, it’s not an illegal position to hold; yet, the answer to this stance appears to be: more state intervention]

No wonder that ‘integration difficulties in schools’ are the number one concern of Austrians. According to the Integration Barometer 2025 [see here], 76% of respondents see this as a ‘very big’ or ‘fairly big problem’. Want to bet it’s 100% among teachers? Please read!

For 135,000 Teachers, It’s Five AFTER Twelve!

88% of Austrians want refugees to learn German on time—and to be prosecuted if they fail to do so. 74% are in favour of a headscarf ban (I am one of the 26% who are against it). And a whopping 91% want to maintain the ban on family reunification for as long as possible. Including me. Why? Because for the majority of our 135,000 female teachers from Vienna to Bregenz, it’s five AFTER 12 on this point [it’s quite simply: Islam and other cultures don’t mix very well; I’m unsure if this is an issue germane to Islam per se or—which I consider to be the case—an issue that’s near-universal, with the contemporary West being the most recent example of the Tower of Babel: no shared culture equals no shared understanding of any society’s destiny].

For which I blame Europe’s governments rather than the immigrants per se [I concur; those same gov’ts and their camp followers in academia and legacy media, however, blame the electorate for voting wrongly™ and thus castigate them as right-wing extremists™]. On the other hand, has anyone ever explained to us why Austrian teachers, of all people, are supposed to be responsible for the EU's migration and integration bungling—first in regards to Turks, Chechens, and Afghans and now with Syrians? Ok, that was a polemic. But it's better to be polemical than to beat about the bush.

Bottom Lines

I’m gonna say this up-front: I think Mr. Glattauer is correct about the underlying problem here—for many reasons, some overt (attempts to live up to one’s professed ideals, such as equality and opportunity, as well as altruism) and others more nefarious (from rich philanthropists™ donating money to NGOs and the UN’s Int’l Organisation of Migration to facilitate mass immigration), Western countries have been swamped with tens of millions of people from all over the world in a very short time.

Notorious Branch Covidian and arch-leftie Hans Rauscher, back in 2015 on the occasion of Ms. Merkel opening the borders, wrote in Der Standard:

Anyone who is worried about ‘Islam’: the free, secular, pluralistic European society will do its seductive work [orig. Verführungswerk].

What he meant is that Western civilisation would ‘tame’ and re-make those migrants who arrived at Europe’s borders. Fast-forward to 2024, here’s Mr. Rauscher’s (re)consideration:

What does it look like today? If you walk through the city with open eyes and inform yourself a little more thoroughly, you will recognise a certain normality, a certain adaptation. And among young Moslem women in particular, a certain striving for emancipation is noticeable (partly due to the falling birth rate). Gigantic Problems However, this cannot hide the fact that there are gigantic problems. And that is with aggressive young men who either turn to ‘normal’ criminality or Islamist terrorism. The real challenge now is for the Moslem organisations. What do they actually think when the next Islamist extremist kills people with reference to Allah? Is it none of our business? That’s not ‘true Islam’, because it’s peaceful? (Which is debatable, because the founder of the religion was a general and conqueror) [remember, this is an arch-leftie writing this, and while I disagree with Mr. Rauscher on virtually everything, this critique of his is spot-on, that is, at least in terms of describing the problem—and it has never been addressed by Moslems in the West, nor by Moslem leaders in the Islamic world]. One problem for Moslems in Europe is that religion is much more a part of their lives and self-image, but not (or no longer) for others. Incidentally, I already wrote in 2012: ‘But Muslims in Europe, in Germany and Austria also have to face reality: Europe is not (any longer) characterised by religion.’ Any attempt by Islamist zealots to impose something on [European] society must be stopped. Above all by the Moslem representatives in Europe themselves…If Islam is a principle of life, then its authorities must also ensure that it is not abused.

The main problem I have here is this: it is obvious that some (many) Moslems, both their community leaders and the faithful (sic), don’t give a shit about Western civ. Some embrace it as life in Europe is apparently less shitty than in most Islamic countries, but here’s the rub: what do we do if Moslem community leaders won’t work (enough) vs. these vows of conquest?

Even if there may be a return to more sane immigration and social policies at some point in the near future, there will come a point at which even European politicos™ will face the inevitable question: yield one more time or push back?

What would such a push-back look like? Primarily cuts in financial aid to Moslem religious institutions, which will be made up, in part, by countries like Saudi Arabia upping their support (it’s already happening). Next, certain Moslem outfits will be placed under surveillance by state security agencies (it’s already happening).

And then there’s but one inevitable step that we’re on the verge of taking: there’s so many violence acts—stabbings, (attempted) rapes of girls, shootings—going on right now, it’s a matter of time before heavily armed police and/or military forces will be deployed in majority-Moslem wards; all residents will be subjected to random searches and suspicion, with much abuse throughout the legal system following as surely as day follows night.

In the understandable quest to preserve what’s left of Europeans’ own culture, politicos™ will throw over board precisely that. They will be cheered on by academics™ and journos™ who will hail these moves, if only to preserve the bland post-modern melting pot that we’ve become. We’ll likely end up in a worse place than we’re in right now: tyranny to combat extremism, loads of propaganda (think: ‘Starship Troopers’: ‘I’m doing my part’), and the Orwellian notion of ‘us’ having ‘always been at war’ with whoever else.

I submit that without a restoration of the various national cultures to school curricula, the remaining Europeans will no know why to get off the couch.

Yet getting off the couch and doing things we know work—ranging from closing the borders and going from house to house to deport those who should not be here in the first place is a good starting point.

If the gov’t keeps normalising the irrelevance of the rule of law, people will soon follow and the end result will be a web of lies so dense it’ll cloud everybody’s judgement.