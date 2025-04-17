Last October, I wrote a piece about the city I was born and grew up in, Vienna. Entitled, ‘Vienna has Fallen’, we looked at the following issue:

It started as a trickle in the early 2000s, and before too long, mass immigration has jumped the queue and became the number one issue in many western countries.

For this and many more relevant information, please see this piece:

Within my lifetime—I’m 43 years old—my country went from being relatively homogenous with the number (and share) of immigrants being relatively low (although given the way lower population in 1981—7.5m people—their share was different). Still, mass migration is nothing that has ‘always been there’, as the pertinent Encyclopedia of Migration (pp. 83ff) holds:

Only after 1969 did the number of guest workers start to rise rapidly, reaching a first peak of 226,800 in 1973. This was followed by an end to recruitment in 1974 and 10 years later the number of foreign workers had dropped by about 40% to 138,700.

Things got way worse from a quantitative point of view, as per Statistics Austria’s Statistische Nachrichten 2 (2024), i.e., the official number cruncher’s publication:

In the first decade of the 21st century, an average of around 110,000 people immigrated to Austria each year. International immigration rose sharply from 2011 onwards…as well as refugee movements as a result of political crises, led to immigration almost doubling to 214,000 people by 2015. This was around 100,000 more than the average for the years 2002 to 2010, but the following year, 2016, also saw above-average immigration of 174,000 people. In the following years, international immigration fell to an average of 150,000 until 2019.

If you’ve been keeping score, here’s the tally:

In the 2010s, more than 1.5m came to Austria; in the dreadful year of Covid™, another 136,434 immigrants managed to migrate to Austria, ‘despite’ (sic) all the lockdowns, mandates, restrictions, etc. in 2020; the numbers from 2020-23 add up to another 740,000 immigrants.

In total, 3.34m people migrated to Austria since the turn of the millennium.

For further background and many more quotes, tables, and the like, see this:

According to the 2001 census, Austria’s population stood at little over 8m; it is now well over 9m residents.

Now, what does this do to a society that, as little as forty years ago, was relatively homogenous and well-ordered (Austrians are culturally German, to certain extents, but the mentality—and cuisine—is noticeably different from Germany)?

Where would most of these immigrants go to? Well, that’s an easy question to answer—many are drawn to Vienna, the capital, whose population now once more exceeds 2m residents (like before 1914); many go there because the left-wing state gov’t of Vienna offers very generous transfer payments to recent immigrants (well in excess of what full-time working Austrians make, as too many legacy media articles that can be linked here detailed).

Needless to say, while Austria’s other federal states run deficits in the single or low double-digit millions, Vienna’s some 4+ billion in the red (pun intended). State elections are scheduled for 25 April, and the budget catastrophe has been resolved by ‘promoting’ the career apparatchik (one Peter Hanke of the Social-Democratic Party) to Federal Infrastructure Minister (his temporary successor, one Christoph Maschek, actually went to school with me; he, too, is a party apparatchik).

But as absurd as this all is, these superstructural (apologies for the crude Marxist lingo, but it fits here) factors are overshadowing a more momentous change—and it is to tectonic shifts at the ground level that we turn to now.

As always, non-English content comes in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added.

Share of Islamic Students in Vienna’s Primary and Secondary Schools Now at 41.2%

This is a slight increase compared to the previous year. City Councillor for Education Emmerling wants to counter derogatory attitudes with a compulsory instruction

Via Der Standard [they all copy/paste from agencies], 15 April 2025 [source]

Children of Islamic faith not only make up the largest group in primary and secondary schools in Vienna, their proportion also rose slightly to 41.2%. This is the result of a recent data collection, as the office of City Councillor for Education Bettina Emmerling (Neos) [her predecessor, one Christoph Wiederkehr—who has no children himself—is now Federal Minister of Education] informed the APA. The comparable figure a year ago was 39.4 per cent [in other words, an increase of 4.5% year-over-year].

The share of pupils with a Christian faith is 34.5% overall. Roman Catholicism accounts for 17.5% and the Orthodox creed to 14.5%. This is followed by children of no denomination (23%), Buddhism (0.2% [why is this even recorded? I mean, no offence, but it’s a rounding error]) and Judaism (0.1% [same here]). Other religious communities account for 0.9%. A total of around 112,600 children in primary, secondary, and special schools as well as polytechnic schools were included in the survey [Austria’s a small country].

Religious denominations at primary and secondary school levels in Vienna (selection, 2024/25); Christlicher Glaube = Christianity; Katholisch = Catholic; Evangelisch = Protestant (HB = Helvetic/Reformed creeds; AB = Lutheranism)

‘Increasingly Derogatory Attitudes’

In Vienna, Emmerling emphasised, intensive and interdenominational dialogue is practised. For young people in particular, human dignity, pluralism, and democracy should be a matter of course [applicable only, it seems, to those who agree on what that means]—as should equal treatment of men and women [how does this work in Islam?]. In the early years of development, it is often easier to learn and practise pluralism, she said.

At the same time, studies also show that Moslim youths in Vienna are not only significantly more religious on average, but also increasingly harbour derogatory attitudes [oh, who would have thought that? Note how the known far-leftish/woke rag Der Standard spins this: the section header suggests all students show these ‘increasingly derogatory attitudes’, but in reality it’s overwhelmingly ‘Moslem youths’; the spin gets way worse from here on]. Anti-Semitism, LGBTIQ hostility, and a rejection of equality between men and women have been recorded, for example [among mainly ‘Moslem youths’, no less; I’m going out on a limb here suggesting that these three main issues don’t really play a significant role among Vienna’s non-Moslem youth: change my mind]. No one in Vienna should base their way of life on the fundamentalist interpretation of religious texts that are hostile to women, minorities, the state, or democracy, said the Neos politician [and this conflation of ‘fundamentalism’ with ‘hate’ vs. whoever and ‘the state’ or democracy’ is the secondary evil in this shitshow: the Neos politico™ has just arrogated to her office—‘the state’—the authority to determine who falls into these categories, and we’ll return to this aspect below].

In view of these developments, a compulsory common subject ‘Living in a Democracy’ is needed more than ever for all children from primary school onwards. The teaching of democracy, values, and ethics must take place on a common basis.

Thus spake Emmerling. She welcomes the fact that the pink [the party colour of Neos] education minister Christoph Wiederkehr has already presented plans for this.

‘Our Creed is Democracy’

At this point, the reprinting of an Austria Press Agency press release or whatever by Der Standard ends. Other legacy media outlets have done virtually the same, and there’s no need to further explore this.

Instead, let’s briefly discuss the moronic notion espoused by Ms. Emmerling at the end of the above piece: the called for a new compulsory subject to be taught in schools (which will, of course, do nothing about the problems associated with ‘Moslem youths’). Pompously entitled ‘Living in a Democracy’ (orig. Leben in einer Demokratie) it was one of Christoph Wiederkehr’s aims to be perceived as doing something™ about the accelerating Islamification of Vienna overseen by his party and their partners-in-crime, the Social Democrats.

Neos claims it’s a socially progressive and economically liberal faction, but in reality—they got going by massive donations by state-connected oligarchs (here’s looking at you, Hans-Peter Haselsteiner, former CEO of Strabag)—they are the revolutionary vanguard and boldly venture where Social Democrats and even the Greens have long stopped to go.

As per the here discussed idea™ of a new compulsory subject, here’s Neos’ parliamentary faction website:

Our Creed is Democracy’ Protect democracy together with us! In favour of a compulsory school subject that puts ‘Living in a democracy’ on the schedule.

It gets worse from the opening boilerplate lingo (Italics in the original; my emphases are in bold):

It is high time to act. The terror and violence we see in the Middle East was unimaginable until just a few weeks ago. Conflicts in this region reach as far as Austria: we are horrified to see how liberal values and democracy are being openly attacked and called into question here, too [well, import the third world, become the third world—cause and effect are apparently too hard to understand as left-woke politico™]. Freedom of religion prevails in our Austrian democracy [sic]. That is good and right—even if we have to recognise that: religion is increasingly dividing people, even in our country [well, if you can’t put a name on the self-identifying ‘religion of peace’ here, there’s technically no need to read on, but I do need to note that, whatever the faults of Christianity-as-an-institution, the Christian faith is noticeably different from Islam: ‘Give to Caesar what is due to Caesar, and to God what is due to God.’ (I’m citing Matthew 22:20-22, from the New Catholic Bible)] Democracy is the first thing we must protect to ensure that Austria remains the homeland we want it to be. And the first place for this is our schools, they are the bastions of our democracy [whatever democracy means will be defined—and defiled—by apparatchiks]. The school as a place where we lift the wings of every child and where we teach, live, and protect democracy—because we firmly believe in it. We demand a compulsory subject ‘Living in a democracy’. A specialised subject using the latest teaching methods [that is, Marxisante Critical Pedagogy] will help pupils to understand the concept of a democratic society. Our creed is democracy.

It goes on from there, and the creed proposed becomes increasingly erratic—which is also what literally everybody noticed back in summer 2024 in the run-up to the federal elections.

As reported across several outlets (I’m citing a few lines from tabloid Heute), there was controversy about this shitshow:

Religious Education—Wiederkehr ‘misunderstood’ Via Heute.at, 12 June 2024 [source] Vienna's Deputy Mayor Wiederkehr made headlines with the idea of introducing a new subject instead of religious education. Now he is correcting himself… The deputy mayor felt that he had been misunderstood in the course of the reporting. As reported, the subject was supposed to be introduced instead of traditional religious education. This should take place voluntarily and in addition to the new democracy subject. Wiederkehr explained in a press release that he did not want to introduce the subject instead of religious education, which is already voluntary and can be opted-out at any time. According to the education councillor, it would be possible to attend religious education alongside the democracy subject without any problems.

So, basically, the pink-ish revolutionary ‘felt misunderstood’ less than a year ago, and now his fellow party hack and successor in the Vienna state gov’t wants to federalise this nutty idea.

For the sake of completeness, here’s the ‘correction’ issued by Mr. Wiederkehr’s office on 11 June 2024 (source):

On the occasion of the publication of the latest figures on religious denominations at Viennese primary schools, Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr called for the introduction of a compulsory subject ‘Living in a democracy’ for all children from the first year of primary school onwards in the interests of a sustainable basis of values in a diverse society. In the course of reporting, it was incorrectly stated that such a subject should be introduced instead of denominational religious education. This is wrong. Attendance at religious education classes is already voluntary and can be cancelled at any time. In this sense, attending religious education classes alongside the subject ‘Living in a democracy’ would of course continue to be possible on the same voluntary basis as before. The proposal therefore does not involve any changes to the current status of religious education.

Not yet, I’d hasten to add.

Bottom Lines

So, the response to the massive and increasing Islamification of Vienna is—to double-down on the agit-prop taught in schools and funded by the state (e.g., the LGBTQ+ crap) by introducing a new civil creed by the name of ‘Living in a democracy’.

Then there’s the demographic time bomb whose fuse is edging ever-closer to the explosive: what do you think will happen once the share of ‘Islamic’ students exceeds 50%?

There are two reservations we’d need to make: first, once exposed to Western ideas and concepts, ‘Islam’ quickly breaks down into numerous ethnic and other groupings, such as ‘Syrian’, ‘Afghans’, ‘Somalis’, etc. Many of those who migrated to western countries are, in fact, law-abiding citizens who are quite happy to have escaped the shitholes of their countries of origins (with perhaps Erdogan-loving Turks being a kind of partial exception).

It would be very interesting and, in fact, very much necessary, to somehow learn, as a citizen, how the ‘Islamic’ bloc breaks down: I do remember many Iranians, Kurds, and other non-Sunni/Takfiri/Wahabi moslems who came to Austria to escape the nutjobs back in their countries of origins; most of these are well-adapted to western norms etc. We should not conflate these people with the problematic groups from elsewhere.

Second, call me a cynic, but I suppose there’s a silver lining in this shitshow: if western countries would stop dead-cold the additional in-migration of Moslems and, at the same time, play up the ethnic/religious differences between those who are already here (e.g., ‘you may be a Moslem, but that’s irrelevant; for us, you’re a Syrian’), it may be possible to drive a wedge between these different groups. In addition, if media might highlight more that there are ‘better’ immigrants than others, it may become possible, over the medium-term, to separate the chaff (those who are invaders) from the wheat (those who are inclined to assimilate and acculturate).

It’s a gargantuan, war-like effort that would require a national consensus to safe one’s country and culture, incl. the physical separation of those who don’t want to assimilate for the time being while arrangements for their deportation are worked out.

Then there’s the issue with naturalised passport-holders who fall in the category of ‘invaders’, and they must be dealt with, too: technically, some countries permit dual citizenship (Austria doesn’t, in principle, but there are several loopholes), and the way forward here would be to enforce the existing laws by demanding either renunciation of an immigrant’s original citizenship or of his or her Austrian passport. I’m aware of this not being ‘very nice’, but if we’re supposed to deal with the sizeable share of immigrants with dual loyalties (triple, if you’d account for ‘Islam’ as a meta-category), there’s no way around this.

Back in October 2024, I wrote:

Vienna has fallen. Reality will eventually catch up with the rest of the country, and I suppose the one sane thing to—call it the rule of holes, if you will—is to stop letting even more migrants into the country… I suppose that politics and media discourse should make a U-turn, declare the situation in the nation’s capital (!!!) a major disaster and start addressing the issue.

Given the severity of the threat of Islamic conquest by mass immigration, I suppose the federal gov’t should (temporarily) relocate to a different city, such as Salzburg or Linz, to drive home the existential threat to the country (back in 1683, when the Ottomans stood at the gates of Vienna, emperor Leopold I withdrew to Linz).

This is an extraordinary and—let’s not mince words here—historical threat.

Nothing but the full attention of the gov’t is warranted, if the powers-than-be indeed represent the sovereign people.

If they don’t, history will not be kind to them, eventually; well before that, these traitors will be swept from office.

And if you’re still in doubt, please watch this short clip of the United Arab Emirate’s foreign minister:

Lest I forget, once ‘even’ legacy media notices something, the problem is already too big to ignore.