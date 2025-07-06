Die Fackel 2.0

Now imagine that it wasn't about shitskin criminals, but actual Norwegians having organised an armed citizen's militia fightin drug sellers in their respective neighbourhoods.

I doubt the police and the NRK would sound the same way.

Even darker, inside ten years, these criminals will on probability have caused more death than Breivik did in an afternoon.

Yet, his victims counts for more somehow. The violence committed by the shitskin criminals counts for less, somehow.

Don't put that juxtaposition to a Norwegian though - I really doubt that they'd be able to discern their own "anti-racist" hypocrisy in how they analyse or understand the similarity in consequence of the examples, and they would most likely target you for some kind of legal-bureaucratic sanction.

I've put it to pro-migration anti-racist Swedes that thanks to the migration-policies they support, more than 200 000 Swedish women and girls have been raped by men from Africa and MENA and Asia, since the year 2000. They cannot fathom it nor can they handle their own reaction and so they simply disbelieve reality and grow angry, and whip out that annoying reflex-reaction common here and in Norway:

"They haven't said that on TV!"

Secular, enlightened, intelligent... yeah, right. More like Dark Ages ignorant peasantry lapping up every word of a sermon in Latin and fervently believing things they can neither analyse nor criticise.

