Today’s update provides evidence that this is largely a kind of police sting op cum media psy-op to bamboozle the audience in believing that authorities are dong something™.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

NRK Reveals the ‘Fjellreven’ [Mountain Fox]: Linked to Murder Plots and Bomb Attacks in Norway

Police have been hunting him for seven years, and now the ‘Mountain Fox’ has been arrested in Türkiye together with Swedish gang leaders.

By Benjamin Vorland Andersrød, Julia Kirsebom Thommessen, and Sverre Holm-Nilsen, NRK, 4 July 2025 [source; archive]

On Friday, 19 people were arrested in a major police operation against a criminal network in Türkiye.

Among those arrested are the notorious Swedish gang leader Ismail ‘Jordgubben’ Abdo—and three Norwegians [here’s Swedish state broadcaster SVE’s coverage: slightly more excited™, and the main difference to NRK are the many more photos of these criminals].

NRK can now reveal [which is to say, they didn’t wish to admit to their collaboration with police the day before] that police believe that one of them, a 33-year-old Norwegian-Turkish citizen, is the head of a large criminal network operating in Norway.

Internally in the police, the 33-year-old has been nicknamed ‘the Mountain Fox’ [orig. fjellreven]

Despite being on the run for more than seven years, the ‘Mountain Fox’ is linked to several criminal offences in Eastern Norway [which include assault and battery, as well as conspiracy to commit murder].

In at least two of the cases, young Swedes were hired to commit offences on Norwegian soil, according to information from NRK [world-class journo-dom™ in action here: show some respect, dear readers]

Intended to Kill an Inmate [no more ‘allegedly’ is added here]

According to NRK, the 33-year-old is linked to the planning of a murder that was to take place at Bastøy prison [pre-crime, anyone?].

A 16-year-old Swedish boy was to kill an inmate at the prison, who was a friend of the now deceased Nokas robber Metkel Betew.

Hired to Commit murder: since the Swedish teen was in Norway, he was in constant contact with several people via an encrypted messenger [note that this is what the original Swedes also looked like, that is, according to Swedish state broadcaster’s ‘History of Sweden’ (2023), if you can believe it (and if not, check out this Newsweek piece)].

Police prosecutor John Ivar Johansen of the Norwegian Criminal Investigation Service (Kripos) confirms that the ‘Fjellreven’ can be linked to a case in the South-Eastern Police District, but does not wish to comment further on the connection.

The inmate was convicted of an attempted murder in Holmlia in Oslo in 2017. The police theory is that the murder of the inmate was in revenge for the attempted murder in 2017 [there goes your presumption of innocence, however much one wishes to insist on this all being ‘normal’: it ain’t].

‘The motive here appears to be linked to the gang environment in Oslo and conflicts that have stretched over time’, police prosecutor Fredrik Borg Johannessen told NRK [I do think that police has some evidence of this, but given the weirdly ‘defensive’ lingo employed, I’m far from sure these theories will hold up in a court of law (this isn’t to say I’m against moving strongly against these organised criminals—I think that a kind of state of emergency is necessary to dispense with the problem to the extent gov’t agencies can do so; my point is—by pretending that all is under control, possibly massive abuses of the rule of law and the judiciary come into play and become normalised; once in place, everybody will be held to these standards™].

A Bomb Attack and Drugs

In October 2023, a homemade bomb went off in a quiet neighbourhood in Drøbak.

Police believe that the bombing was carried out because someone had attempted to steal a batch of drugs a week earlier, according to NRK.

According to NRK’s information, police believe that these drugs belonged to ‘Fjellreven’ [soso, journos believe something—do you see what I mean? That’s not even a ‘theory’ as in the preceding section].

The 33-year-old has not been charged or wanted in the Drøbak case, but police believe that many arrows point in the direction that he ordered the attack, according to NRK [two things: first, all there is—used to be called ‘circumstantial evidence’, and here’s the word ‘believe’ once more, which suggests that these indications are quite…weak; second, if there’s merely that kind of evidence (if it is there at-all: no official documents or court filings have been mentioned so far), good luck proving intent-to-kill with circumstantial evidence].

NRK has been informed that police launched a large-scale, covert investigation in the wake of the bombing [which also shows the role of the state broadcaster: the PR wing of police]. The aim was to find out who was behind the bomb.

According to NRK, the investigation is linked to a large drug network, in which the police believe ‘Fjellreven’ to play a leading role [so, this is NRK’s consideration based on police believes…].

Kripos said earlier on Friday that they believe that the Norwegians who were arrested in Türkiye are involved in large-scale drug trafficking in eastern Norway, and that the business has links to large parts of the country [guess where a sizeable share of said illicit drugs end up: fashionable party drugs be the answer].

Norwegian-Swedish Co-operation

Three Swedes have been charged following the bomb attack in Drøbak in autumn 2023.

NRK has previously been informed that two of the defendants are linked to the notorious Foxtrot criminal network, which is controlled by Rawa Majid—better known as ‘The Kurdish Fox’ [oh, unlike in NRK’s previous reporting™, now the journos’ mention the ethnic/clan background: what happened in-between?]

The Norwegian Criminal Investigation Service confirms that the individuals arrested have a ‘clear’ collaboration with Swedish criminal networks on violent cases in the indictment.

NRK has previously revealed that at least eleven Swedish teenagers have been hired to commit murder and serious violence in Norway [if it’s only eleven, all is well: that’s the proverbial tip of the iceberg].

Brother and Cousin Arrested

According to the sentencing handed down after the attempted murder in Holmlia in 2017 [connected to the Kurdish/Iranian mob], all those involved were linked to the Young Bloods criminal group.

Prior to the attempted murder, that group split into two factions. The attempted murder was part of this conflict [ah, internecine violence: the best kind of violence, also know in Renaissance Italy].

Among those present during the attempted murder was the cousin of the ‘Mountain Fox’, according to files from the Oslo District Court [that’s the evidence?].

He has also been wanted by the Norwegian police for several years, and was arrested together with ‘Fjellreven’ and his brother on Friday morning.

‘They were arrested at the same place in Istanbul’, says Jon Ivar Johansen, police prosecutor at the Norwegian Criminal Investigation Service.

[NRK] What is the Norwegians’ relationship to Ismail Abdo?

[Jon Ivar Johansen] We don’t want to comment on that at the moment [don’t want or, really, can’t because of the flimsy evidence you people have? Again, I’m not against going against these gangs, but there need to be either emergency powers or some standards applicable to all: right now, there’s the de facto use of the former while authorities and journos™ pretend the latter].

Defence Lawyers: ‘No Comment’

In 2018, ‘The Mountain Fox’ was charged in a major drug case with three other men [was he also, you know, sentenced?].

One of them was identified as the leader of one of the factions in Young Bloods. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

The ‘Mountain Fox’ did not appear during the main hearing, and the court was told that he was probably in Türkiye [well, shouldn’t he appear (sic) when charged with a serious crime or is that now optional?].

Since then, police have not been able to get hold of him—until now.

NRK has been in contact with Øyvind Bratlien, who is the Norwegian defence lawyer for the ‘Mountain Fox’.

He has been presented with the allegations against his client in this case. This is what Bratlien writes in a text message to NRK:

I am unable to comment on this. I have not received any information from the police that he has been charged with this [oh, didn’t I tell you before?].

NRK has also been in contact with Bjørn Arild Langenes, defence lawyer for the cousin of the ‘Mountain Fox’:

I've represented him for many years but haven't heard from him now.

Unclear Whether They Can be Extradited

In a press release, Swedish prosecutors state that gang leader Ismail Abdo cannot be extradited to Sweden from Türkiye because he has Turkish citizenship [but also Swedish citizenship: who’s wearing no swimsuit now that the tide has gone out?].

Abdo is also wanted by the Norwegian police. Police believe that he ordered the murder of a man in his 30s who was shot nine times in Moss in 2023 [more believes by police: at that point, we must ask: is there any kind of evidence that holds up in court?].

NRK’s sources are also unsure whether ‘Fjellreven’ and the other Norwegians can be extradited to Norway [get this: ‘sources’ are police spokesmen…]:

‘To the best of our knowledge, all the wanted persons are both Turkish and Norwegian citizens, so it will be any proceedings resulting from this may have to be taken further with the Turkish authorities’, says Johansen at Kripos.

Bottom Lines: Much Ado About Nothing

Why do we pay taxes? For the upkeep of public order.

Here we can observe—nay: marvel—at the massive disconnection from reality-as-is and whatever the spin meisters want the proles to believe: we’re doing something™, i.e., everything is under control.

This is so pathetic, it boggles the mind.

I lost count of the number of instances police and/or prosecutors ‘believe’ or ‘opine’ about these cases in the above piece: if there would be solid evidence beyond hearsay, they would likely tell everybody.

To me, the give-away is the two defence lawyers who merely state that there’s nothing there.

So, why do this?

My tinfoil hat version goes like this:

The problem has grown too big to cover-up, as per the Norwegian authorities’ admission in their 2025 threat assessment:

To shore up the illusion of gov’t doing something™, a sting op is now staged in a far-away country (Türkiye) that no-one is able (or willing) to report on from Norway or Sweden

In cahoots with police, state broadcasters are divining™ now that police are on top of all of this but that it’s these dastardly unreliable orientals in whose hands the decision to do or don’t do anything rests

Police is doing something™, and legacy media has reported™ on it.

Mission accomplished, the proles may now go back to enjoy the summer.

What about the future, then? Well, the dissolution of what remains of Western civ is progressing apace: with societal cohesion weakened by both mass immigration and woke identitarianism, the logical next step is to destabilise and deconstruct faith in the gov’t.

Gov’t is doing something™, and if it’s not working, it’s them o’er there (Türkiye, in this instance) who’s to blame; not us.

Once upon a time, people in the West used to carry the burden of responsibility and, yes, self-governance, however limited and superficial it may appear in retrospect.

By now, there’s neither shame on part of those who pen these shitty stories™ nor on part of those who claim to govern in our name.

No self-respecting man or woman should—nay, can—accept that kind of behaviour.

It’s either show some self-respect and be respected or be treated like chattel.

That choice is everyone’s to make, it ain’t for authorities to claim.