As sure as day follows night (and vice versa), violence is increasing—just like the Norwegian Criminal Investigation Service (Kripos) laid out in their recent report on the gravest threats:

Police now believe that the gangs are more dangerous than ever. They warn of the destabilisation of the whole of society… In the coming year, Swedish and Norwegian actors affiliated with Swedish criminal networks will continue to commit threatening and violent offences in Norway, either as part of their own activities or on behalf of others.

For we’ve got bigger fish to fry—before you keep reading on, though, note that ‘gangs from Sweden’ is a canard: what is meant is—what I also believe everybody in authority to understand—these criminal networks ‘from Sweden’ are mainly migrants (I’m not claiming there are no criminal Swedes, but the majority of what is referred to in the threat assessment doesn’t relate to that).

Further evidence was just published by state broadcaster NRK, and it’s the topic of today’s posting. Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Swedish Criminal Arrested in Oslo: Allegedly Placed Hand Grenade Outside Residential Building

The 34-year-old has claimed that he belongs to the Foxtrot criminal network. He has now been charged with making death threats in Norway.

By Benjamin Vorland Andersrød, Julia Kirsebom Thommessen, and Eva Akerbæk, NRK, 3 July 2025 [source; archived]

A 34-year-old Swedish [sic] man has been charged with threatening two employees at the police’s central detention centre in Grønland in Oslo.

Among other things, he is said to have threatened to place a bomb in the home of the family of one of the employees if they did not leave [talk about making offers one cannot refuse…].

According to the indictment, the 34-year-old has also claimed that he is part of the Swedish criminal Foxtrot network.

‘In the past, when Foxtrot got angry, we bombed the whole house. You’ll see’, he said, according to the indictment [lest you get curious about said Foxtrot gang, this would be the best point in time to inform the readers, wouldn’t it be? So, who or what is that Foxtrot gang? According to Wikipedia (of all places), Foxtrot ‘is a criminal network in Sweden that arose during the later parts of the 2010s. The network aims to become Sweden’s main distributor of narcotics. Rawa Majid, also known as the Kurdish Fox, is Foxtrot’s leader.’ Oh, would you look at that: it’s the Kurdish mob, Mr. Majid (born 1986) is apparently one of its main leaders, and he was taken to Sweden by his parents as an infant; fast-forward, Mr. Majid and other Foxtrot member, still according to Wikipedia, have ‘purchased Turkish citizenship in order to avoid Swedish police whilst being able to control the network from Turkey. Turkey refuses to send him to Sweden’; lest you forget, yes, both Sweden and Türkiye are NATO Allies™ and, apparently, BFFs].

NRK has not been able to confirm whether the man actually has a connection to the notorious network [but that’s the one thing these three journos™ did; no need to inform the readers about these afore-mentioned backgrounds].

In Sweden’s bloody gang war, bombs have been a widely used weapon [that’s a telling news ticker item: dated Friday, 28 Jan. 2025 and filed under the rubric of ‘wave of violence in Sweden’, one learns that ‘on Tuesday (25 Jan. 2025, my note), there were reports of at least five bombings in Stockholm’, which wasn’t worth an individual report; to be fair, here is NRK’s dedicated ticker, which functions like a quite informative repository, that is, in case you wish to follow these events and developments] and Foxtrot has been linked to several explosions. Swedish criminals have also been linked to similar incidents in Norway [hence the Norwegian Criminal Investigation Service’s grave warning of the ‘biggest threat to society’; the linked content leads to a NRK piece, dated 9 May 2025, relating the sentencing of ‘three Swedish men’ who placed a bomb outside a door of someone’s house in Norway, which went off; they were sentenced to ‘between two and fifteen years of prison’ (and two of the perpetrators were teens when they did this)].

Allegedly Left a Hand Grenade on the Door

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old was arrested again. This time he has been charged with a number of serious offences.

Among other things, the Swede [sic] allegedly placed a hand grenade outside another person’s home [this is a quite staggering thing: the three people just mentioned above, they used a home-made explosive device; that guy here, he used military-grade equipment].

This was revealed in a filing by the Oslo District Court [Tingrett].

The 34-year-old is also charged with threatening to kill the person who received the hand grenade on their doorstep.

The incident, in addition to several serious threats, allegedly took place in April and May this year.

The man was remanded in custody after the incident with the hand grenade, but was released after about a week [see, this is what police and the judiciary do, as opposed to what they say or write about ‘the biggest threat to society’: there’s no more information as to why that person was released, although that is quite common practice in Norway].

‘Increased Danger to the General Public’

Now [i.e., in late June or early July] he has once again been charged with a serious threat incident.

According to the indictment, he threatened a random person in public, with several other people present. As per the court documents:

In the court’s view, this shows that [the 34-year-old] will not be deterred by the criminal proceedings against him, and that it is necessary to remand him in custody to prevent him from committing new serious violent offences and offences against others.

In the District Court’s view, the latest incident shows ‘an escalation in [the 34-year-old’s] behaviour, and indicates an increased danger to people around him and to the general public’.

Convicted in Sweden

According to NRK’s investigations [which Norwegian police in April or May apparently either disregarded or was unaware of], the 34-year-old has a number of previous convictions in Sweden [I think police ignored this, for there’s such a high level of routine data exchange among the Nordics and within the Europol framework, it’s hardly plausible that police simply released the alleged perpetrator earlier this year; my personal view is that, if this is a high-ranking Foxtrot gang member, the mob is paying off several police officers and court officials to make these things happen…].

He has been convicted several times for drug offences, violence, and threats against police [for otherwise, it doesn’t make any sense for this alleged perpetrator to be released: change my mind].

NRK has attempted to get in touch with the 34-year-old’s defence lawyers in Norway [of course, the mob also pays for its own lawyers who are either culpable because they know about these connections or stupid: change my mind]. They have not yet responded to our enquiries.

It is therefore not known how he [the alleged 34-year-old perpetrator now in custody] will respond to the charges.

On Thursday, he was remanded in custody for up to four weeks [well, we’ll see if Norwegian police will release that person once again: if they do so, it’ll prove my point, wouldn’t it?].

The trial in which he is charged with threatening employees in the detention centre is scheduled to take place in Oslo District Court on 15 October this year [thus, we’ll continue to pay attention here].

Bottom Lines

To put the above events into perspective, here are a few lines from that spook-infested and highly manipulated repository of common knowledge, Wikipedia, specifically the piece entitled ‘Organized Crime in Sweden’ (I’ve kept the endnotes here):

Although organized crime has always existed in Sweden, it has risen significantly in the 2000s. The number of organized criminal groups operating in the country continues to rise. In 2018, Sweden had the highest gun deaths in total across Europe, and deaths involving guns tripled in Sweden between 2012 and 2020.[1]

Needless to say, my above claim that these organised criminal networks are paying off a substantial segment of police and the judiciary, here’s a bit more from Wikipedia’s article about Rawa Majid:

After Majid served a long prison sentence, his cousin was murdered. Because of the escalating threat Majid then experienced, he was allowed by Swedish authorities to leave Sweden in the summer of 2018 [get that: Swedish authorities did that], despite being under surveillance and on probation, and has since resided in Turkey.[12][13] He managed to purchase Turkish citizenship in exchange for investments in 2020 through the Turkish golden visa program, despite being wanted by Interpol [apparently, there’s something quite rotten in the state of Türkiye and, possibly, also among Interpol]. An extradition of Majid from Turkey has been requested by Sweden, but Turkey is strict on refusing to extradite citizens unless they commit crimes in Turkey or have dual citizenships [Majid, as far as is known, holds Swedish citizenship].[14][15][10][12] Swedish police shared intelligence about an operation to capture Majid with Turkish police, at the highest level, but the intelligence was leaked to members of the Foxtrot criminal network in 2022, according to Swedish police, and thus the operation was made impossible.[16] In September 2023, the Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden threatened to suspend Sweden’s financial aid to Turkey if Majid is not extradited, but later retracted the statement [my guess is that this threat™ was rescinded to permit Swedish-build Saab Gripen jet fighters and other military hardware to continue to be sold to NATO members wary of US matériel, such as the F-35].[17] In September 2023, Majid was believed to make an attempt to leave Turkey with a forged Italian passport. A legal process against Majid begun in Turkey, where the Turkish authorities started to investigate whether he had used fraudulent documents [thus fulfilling ‘even’ (sic) that other afore-mentioned Turkish criterion for extradition, but then again, the mere fact that Mr. Majid is still in Türkiye tells you everything you need to know…].[18]

Would you please consider these bits and pieces of information (also do check the endnotes for they lead to legacy media pieces telling you so much, much more about these issues).

To wrap this up, here’s the final paragraph from the above-related Wikipedia entry about Rawa Majid:

An internal conflict within the Foxtrot network has arisen between Majid and a phalanx around his former right-hand man Ismail Abdo,[24] who also resides in Turkey. This has led to a spiral of violence in Sweden and Turkey.[25] Thus, Majid is believed to be in a threefront war at least since 2023.[3] On September 2, 2023, Abdo’s mother, a woman in her 60s, was shot and killed in the Gränby area of Uppsala, likely as a revenge for a shooting against Majid and his allies in Turkey. Two teenage boys have been detained on suspicion of having carried out the murder.[26][27][28] On September 13, 2023 Majid's mother-in-law was the target of a shooting in Cervin’s building in Uppsala, 70 kilometres north of Stockholm. She escaped unharmed.[29]

This is what’s been happening across Sweden for years; it’s no longer confined to Sweden, it’s all here in Norway now.

Authorities appear partially compromised and caught in a mess of their own making as the rather lenient Norwegian police and criminal justice system is now faced with a threat that’s quite unknown to them.

Yet, police—and Norwegian society—is changing before our very eyes: like their British counterparts, police didn’t carry firearms here. This has changed now, as police is aware of the increasing security problems and released the below-reproduced press release a few days ago on 1 July 2025:

From 1 July 2025, police in Norway will be armed on an everyday basis.... ‘This is a historic decision that strengthens our ability to protect both the population and ourselves. It provides better preparedness in the face of unpredictable incidents and a safer working day’, says Police Commissioner Håkon Skulstad. The arming applies to response personnel in uniformed and civilian patrols controlled by the police’s operations centres, and it means that officers will carry a gun in their daily work… ‘Police have previously been temporarily armed for periods, for example in the event of a heightened threat level, but with this legal authority we are now introducing general permanent arming’, says Skulstad.

We’re about to find out how, and if, these notions will increase the overall security situation. The justice and other related departments are equally poised to up their measures during 2026, but they’ve already moved in the same direction on a temporary basis now.

I suspect (expect) things to deteriorate further, with many more incidents like in Sweden to spill over to Norway. So far, whatever the Swedish right-wing™ gov’t promised to do, I’m unsure how and if it’s working.

Stay frosty.