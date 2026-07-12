Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
5h

They have learned nothing, and they will be happy?

Make it pointless to work, invest, save, build. create and people will stop doing that. Instead, we will have the same kind of charming-yet-tragic Black Markets as we did in the days of the East Bloc, and the same kind of planned command economy, in the end:

"Comrade-Distributor, I came to ask when the car I signed up for will be delivered?"

"Ah, Comrade-Citizen, let me see . . . yes, in 2045, 13th of January, 1045 in the am it will be delivered to your domicile."

"Oh no, Comrade-Distributor! That won't work - that's before the Comardes-Constructionists complete the garage in 2052!"

Or something like that, it's an old Soviet joke.

As I mentioned about berry picking and taxes - there's a very low upper limit to how much you may ear. Now, if we get an upper limit to how much cash you can spend in X time, then buying & selling will use different mediums:

Exchange of services, something that simply cannot be properly monitored unless you make it illegal for people do things outside of scheduled and planned corporatestate-monitored places and environments.

Or as my students had to wrap their heads around:

"How much are you willing to make your idea cost, bedire accepting there's something wrong with it?"

The EU has indeed learned nothing and is happy. Isn't that close to the ur-definition of idiot?

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