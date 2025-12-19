Disclaimer: I’m not offering any form of investment or disclosure advice.

While we’re on the subject of EU rules, let’s ponder yet another abomination coming out of Brussels these days: DAC8, which stands for the by now eight iteration of the EU Commission’s Directive on Administrative Cooperation.

Dubbed (by themselves) as ‘an EU Directive to promote tax transparency and cooperation’, here’s what to know about DAC in general (here and in the following, emphases and [snark] mine):

The Directive on Administrative Cooperation (DAC) establishes a harmonised framework addressing the needs of EU countries for mutual assistance in the field of taxation and secure administrative cooperation between their national tax authorities. It is the legal instrument of reference regarding the rules and procedures for exchanging information and governing cooperation for tax purposes within the EU. Its objectives are to combat tax evasion and tax avoidance in order to ensure tax fairness.

The regulation and the seven preceding amendments (DAC1-7) are accessible via that homepage, and today, we’ll talk about DAC8 (for the following, see this source).

DAC8 provides for automatic exchange of information on crypto-assets between EU countries. It is the eighth amendment of the Directive on Administrative Cooperation in Direct Taxation. The Directive aims to strengthen the overall legal framework on the automatic exchange of information (AEOI) to fight tax fraud and combat tax evasion and tax avoidance by enlarging its scope to cover crypto-assets [i.e., if you’re an EU/EEC resident and or live in any country with whatever kind of agreements with the EU and hold crypto assets, pay close attention]. DAC8 rules enter into force on 1 January 2026, expanding tax transparency to crypto-asset transactions. Reporting Crypto-Asset Service Providers should begin preparing now: Single registration in the Member State if you operate in the EU but are not authorised under MiCA.

Start collecting data on reportable crypto-asset transactions of EU-resident users from 1 January 2026 .

Reporting is due within 9 months after the end of the first fiscal year covered by the directive – that is between 1 January and 30 September 2027.

Check domestic requirements including reporting deadlines and formats.

Basically, if you hold any kind of crypto asset and thought that this will permit you to hold up a middle finger to the EU, please reconsider your options (as your opinion about all of this probably won’t change).

Speaking of opinions, the EU also tells us why they change these rules:

The decentralised nature of crypto-assets has made it difficult for EU countries’ tax administrations to ensure tax compliance. The inherent cross-border nature of crypto-assets requires strong international administrative cooperation to ensure effective tax assessment and collection of the related income and capital gains.

The directive was adopted by EU countries on 17 October 2023 and published in the Official Journal of 24 October. EU countries will have to transpose it by 31 December 2025 and must apply its provisions as of 1 January 2026. The first reporting year is 2026.

By ‘transposition’, of course, is meant that whatever the EU Commission and EU Council have come up with must be proscribed into member-states’ legislation.

Do note that having a non-state actor, such as the EU Commission and its permanent bureaucracy, make up rules™, directives™, and regulations™ that must subsequently be legalised by parliaments is an inversion of the legislative process as commonly understood to mean: parliament—that is, the legislature (c’mon on, it’s in the f****** name)—makes law that the executive then, well, implements. In the EU, this procedure is turned upside-down with the EU Commission proposing™ shit that parliaments must retroactively legalise™. I’ve of course written about this, too, and here’s a good intro:

But I digress, hence back to DAC8:

The directive requires EU countries to obtain information from the Reporting Crypto-Asset Service Providers (RCASPs) and exchange that information with the EU country of residence of the taxpayer/investor on an annual basis… Scope This directive covers a broad scope of crypto-assets, building on the definitions set out in the European Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). In addition, crypto-assets that have been issued in a decentralised manner, as well as stablecoins, including e-money tokens and certain non-fungible tokens (NFTs), are included within the scope of the directive.

And then there is this issue: who will do the EU’s bidding?

International impact To address the risks posed by crypto-assets with respect to tax transparency, the OECD, in collaboration with G20 countries, completed and published the crypto-asset reporting framework (CARF) in July 2013 [see this not altogether bad write-up in Wikipedia for ‘more’]. This framework provides for the reporting and automatic exchange of information (AEOI) related to crypto-assets between tax authorities for tax compliance purposes. G20 leaders immediately welcomed the development [that includes the EU’s adversaries™, such as Russia and China] and invited the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes to support the rapid and widespread implementation of the CARF. As of July 2024, 58 Global Forum members (and growing) have already announced their intention to commence exchanges under CARF in 2027. This means that the automatic exchange of information on crypto-assets will combat tax evasion and tax avoidance on a global level.

There’s nowhere to hide, virtually and literally, once this takes effect, which is, of course, the point of this entire exercise.

If you thought any form of crypto asset provides a safe haven from overly-intrusive gov’ts, please rethink your considerations.

Here’s a rundown of participating jurisdictions (courtesy of Taina Tech) as of May 2025:

Jurisdictions undertaking first exchanges by 2027 (52): Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Cayman Islands, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus*, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Kazakhstan, Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Uganda, United Kingdom.

Jurisdictions undertaking first exchanges by 2028 (15): Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, Hong Kong (China), Malaysia, Mongolia, Nigeria, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Seychelles, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

Jurisdictions identified by the Global Forum as relevant to the CARF that have not yet committed to implement the CARF (7): Argentina, Australia, El Salvador, India, Panama, the Philippines, and Viet Nam

And now we’ll briefly consider the information these countries will, from 1 Jan. 2026 onwards, automatically share.

As per Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 31 May 2023 on markets in crypto-assets, and amending Regulations (EU) No 1093/2010 and (EU) No 1095/2010 and Directives 2013/36/EU and (EU) 2019/1937 (Text with EEA relevance), specifically:

Art. 76: Operation of a trading platform for crypto-assets Crypto-asset service providers operating a trading platform for crypto-assets shall lay down, maintain and implement clear and transparent operating rules for the trading platform… Before admitting a crypto-asset to trading, crypto-asset service providers operating a trading platform for crypto-assets shall ensure that the crypto-asset complies with the operating rules… The operating rules of the trading platform for crypto-assets shall prevent the admission to trading of crypto-assets that have an inbuilt anonymisation function unless the holders of those crypto-assets and their transaction history can be identified by the crypto-asset service providers operating a trading platform for crypto-assets.

That’s about all we need to know: the end of crypto anonymity is here across the above-listed jurisdictions.

Bottom Lines

Moreover, this means that crypto-asset service providers must, from 1 Jan. 2026 onwards, disclose whatever you own™ in any if your crypto wallets, and these reporting requirements are irrespective of where, physically, the servers are located.

If you own crypto-assets outside any of the above-listed jurisdiction, your personal data will, from 1 Jan. 2026, be automatically shared with the tax administration of your country-of-residence.

Crypto-asset providers will thus share:

Full name

Address

Date of birth

Tax identification number

Account balances (at each year-end)

Your complete crypto-asset transaction history, including all purchases, sales, and swaps, as well as transfers between wallets

These data are subsequently juxtaposed to your tax returns and, in case you failed to disclose anything, you’ll quickly receive a love letter from the tax administration.

Here’s a bit more from Twitter/X user by the handle ‘Smart Money Crypto’ as to what that means for anyone who owns™ crypto assets:

End of pseudo-anonymity

Crypto is not anonymous, but pseudonymous. With DAC 8, every wallet address will be linked to your identity. The blockchain has always been transparent - now the tax office can put all the puzzle pieces together. Complete transparency

The tax office can see with one click where you have accounts everywhere, how much you own, every single transaction, and your complete trading history from 2026 onward. Tax return becomes critical

The tax office receives the data BEFORE your tax return. If your declarations don’t match the reported data, you can be sure to get mail. Past gains issue

Anyone who has not correctly reported profits in the past should act NOW. Starting in 2027, the big data matching commences. In case of suspicion of tax evasion, there are demands for back payments plus interest, criminal proceedings under § 370 AO [that would be Germany’s Abgabenordnung, or the law governing tax filings, but the point here is this: there are equivalent statutes everywhere relating to what the gov’t and judiciary are going to do in the case of tax evasion], fines, or even prison. No escape options

→ Foreign exchanges: Also report

→ DEX: Not yet captured, but under observation

→ Hardware wallets: Safe, as long as you don’t buy/sell via CEX

→ P2P: Gray area, but with risk

In case you wondered where the AI™ revolution leads to, now you know.

In case you’re still wondering if this is red tape galore with little to fear, note that the EU has already set-up a new shop to punish those who are suspected of illegal fund transfers called AMLA, or the Authority for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism:

Is this all good or bad?

I dunno, I suppose it depends, but if you placed your hopes and dreams in one or the other crypto asset, make sure you’re prepared for these additional reporting requirements.

Here’s a legacy media accounting of the above.

As with your tax returns, providing incomplete and/or false statements is punishable, and it will be punished swiftly as crypto-asset owners must disclose their entire transaction history, too.

The crypto ‘wild west’ era is over, which is, I think, in line with the impending launching of central bank digital currencies (which are, basically, a kind of crypto-asset), and I read the above regulation as something akin to gov’ts issuing banknotes outlawing their printing by private individuals.

Terms & conditions, of course, apply, hence if you’re a commercial banking institutions, you are still permitted to conjure up money out of thin air.