Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Peter Andrew Nolan's avatar
Peter Andrew Nolan
22m

Anyone who believes that the government does not have full knowledge of any crypto or digital currency transaction is an ignorant fool. I still have people tell me that "bitcoin is anonymous". I looked into bitcoin in 2012 when it was about USD2 or something. It was clear to me at the time that it was a psyop to get people to buy it and then have the option to charge them with tax evasion for not paying the capital gains tax. That is happening in the US now against specific people. I thought it might go to USD1,000, not 100K. I didn't buy it because I knew it was a trap created by the C300. Anyway who bought bitcoin and made capital gains off it can now be prosecuted for unpaid capital gains tax. Oh well...I did warn people.

A digital EUR will be in no way private. It will be the same as using your visa card linked to your bank account to make a transaction. It is no longer possible to spend money anonymously apart from cash. And all this fear mongering about "money laundering" is just that. Governments are the biggest "money launderers" of all.

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
34m

Might? Money-laundering via what in effect would be non-personal checks, luncheon-coupons or cashcards is a feature. Case in point, Malmö in the South, where it is estimated that 1/3 of the city's economy is white, 1/3 gray and one third black - as in, legal, legal-adjacent, and illegal.

No econ-police force would ever get the go-ahead to really clean up as it would tank the economy of the entire region, the Socialist Democrat party, and the unions and the islamic congregations as well as the two gypsy gangster clans running a lot of businesses down there.

The state after all gets no taxes if the criminals' money never enters the state's system.

Sweden's state casions operated on that principle: you hand over your cash (think the upper limit was 35k) for tokens, minus fee. Then play a few hands, have a drink, and then you cash in your tokens, minus fee. You paid about 15% of the sum you initialled cashed for chips and tokens, even lower than the tax you pay when you cash out profits from your business.

And since you now have a receipt from the state casino, where your ca 30k in cash comes from, those 30k are now legal as you can show where you got them from.

The various cash-under-other-names-stuff is the same thing dressed differently.

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