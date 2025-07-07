Die Fackel 2.0

Bernd Stracke
I am proud to be a coronavirus denier, and my motto has always been and still is "3 U and 1 G," which means: unvaccinated, untested, unmasked, but gesund = healthy. The FPÖ is the only political force we can trust to re-examine the anti-democratic regime of the ill-fated cartel of the ÖVP, SPÖ, Neos, and Greens.

Transcriber B
(edited for typos)

I heartily concur with your conclusion.

The Austrian case may be extreme but in 2020-2023 (and beyond) plenty of Austrian covidians would have been right at home in California, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and so on. I personally have transcribed more videos than I can count of citizens, teachers, police officers, parents, you name it, detailing death by jabs, horrific injuries from the jabs, and even abjectly begging (and even several men crying) for their most basic human rights, all before a city council or county board or school board— said members black-masked in many instances, all offering their distressed citizens the aspect of ice-hearted zombies.

Nathan Fletcher (not usually masked), the then president of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors (California) comes to most brightly mind. This guy listens to a years long avalanche of public testimonies, including from a pediatric cardiac ICU (intensive care unit) nurse, for heavensakes, and up until the end of his term he was stll defending the covid protocols and the killing, injuring and otherwise pointless medical tyranny— in other words, treating the parade of his own constituents like a bunch of hicks, kooks, and dopes.

Hmm, I guess Nathan Fletcher wanted to take the Interesting Karma train.

Even the majority of the better among the covidians now "just don't want to talk about it."

Well, I do not think their hopes and expectations are in any way in line with the approaching tsunami of reality.

