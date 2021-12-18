Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Irena's avatar
Irena
Dec 19, 2021

It's possible that Austria has crossed the Rubicon and cannot go back. So, they may really try to force everyone to submit to gene therapy every six months or so, with all the health, social, and economic consequences of that.

CZ has a new government (as of a couple of days ago), and the Health Minister seems like a fine sadistic psychopath. For now, the government has announced that it would let the state of emergency expire (right on Christmas), but the Health Minister says that if there are gatherings/parties for New Years, this will lead to extremely strict restrictions in January. Additionally, the old government passed this law (I'm not sure if "law" is the correct term; I don't believe the parliament ever voted on it...) that mandates gene therapy for the above-60's, plus people in certain professions (and students preparing for those professions), starting in March. The Health Minister says there would be no age-specific requirements, and we'll see about the rest in mid-February, depending on Omicron, and blah-blah-blah.

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Brian Mowrey's avatar
Brian Mowrey
Dec 18, 2021

Both protest tweets link to LPDWien?

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