What else is ‘new’ with regards to all matters Covid? Well, shortly before the winter solstice—a significant annual turnaround, if there ever was one—I will present you with three cases of Covid-related denial of reality, and I would very much like to invite you to voice your ranking.

All non-English content comes to you in my translation, with emphases, and [snark] added.

Athlete Erik Valnes ‘Stopped by Doctor During the Race’

First up, more testimonials about the ‘safety and efficacy™’ of the modRNA poison/death juices, courtesy of Norwegian state broadcaster NRK’s intrepid journos™:

‘It’s as if my heart is idling a bit’ There was great Norwegian dominance in the joint start in Lillehammer. For Erik Valnes, however, it was a tough Sunday. He had to stop competing due to a heart problem. By Einar Orten Trovåg et al., NRK Online, 8/11 Dec. 2024 [source] ‘It’s like when you have a hard time walking. There is no oxygen going to your muscles and you simply have to stop doing what you’re doing to calm down [and get oxygen moving once more]’, says Erik Valnes to NRK. ‘That’s why the doc came to the track and told me to get out of the race. It’s not good to withdraw from a competition. This should really not be happening’. Valnes had to stop when there were about 500 metres left. In the interview with NRK, Valnes says that he experiences heart problems like this three or four times a year. However, this is the first time Valnes has experienced it in a ski race. He calls it ‘some kind of flickering programme’. [perhaps watching static in ye olde TV times…?] These are problems similar to those Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold has had recently. National team doctor Ove Feragen tells NRK that the situation with Valnes was not particularly dramatic: ‘He’s had some experience of it before, so it’s not entirely unfamiliar. But he had a relatively long-lasting injury now [whence would that ‘long-lasting injury come from, doc?], and stopped himself—and then we decided to end the race’, says Feragen. He says they have good control of the situation and will follow it up in the future.

The rest of the piece is about the competition, hence I’ll cut this short.

If you’re ‘wondering™’ what kind of ‘long-lasting injury’—with the heart of a top endurance athlete—Erik Valnes and Ingrid Tandrevold might suffer, well…

And here’s the story of one of Valnes’ buddies who had to end his cross-country career due to…you guessed it: cardiac arrhythmia (and I’m quite sure it was caused by the modRNA poison/death juices, as with cross-country athlete Sivert Bakken):

Let’s move on, folks.

Former Health Minister Claims ‘Covid Shots Greatly Reduce Heart Attack and Stroke Risks’

Meanwhile, in the Austro-Covidian Twitterverse, this happened (source):

Yes, you read this correctly: former Austro-Covidian Minister of Health Rudi Anschober voiced his private opinion that ‘Covid-19 vaccination greatly reduces heart attack and stroke risk’, and he did so on 16 Dec. 2024.

You could access the German-language summary here, but it’s a discussion of a ‘study™’ that appeared in Nature Communications (doi: 10.1038/s41467-024-49634-x), and I’m not even going to link there as the ‘study™’ was done on behalf of the WHO and looked at the period 2020-22, i.e., the past two years aren’t in the paper.

And that’s before I’ll tell you that the former Austro-Covidian Minister of Health—Mr. Anschober, a Green party apparatchik, was a a primary school teacher before entering politics in 1990. He served as Health Minister from early 2020 through April 2021—actually posted a link to a website that, despite the URL ‘forschung-und-wissen.de’ (which translates into ‘research and knowledge) and according to its imprint, is an online media company regulated by the Lower Saxon State Media Office (and, for fun’s sake, I’ll note that the owner, one Mr. Dennis Lenz, made a spelling error in German for that regulatory/oversight body is spelled Niedersächsische Landesmedienanstallt [sic]).

So, an old party hack without any kind of relevant expertise makes a claim that’s contradicted by reality (e.g., Pfizer’s package insert hosted at the Austrian Health Ministry’s website), hosted by a media company, and gaslights the public.

If you or I would do so, odds are we’d get visited by police (that is, at least in Germany) or served with a notice to appear in court (as many politicos™ in Germany are wont to do to deter John Q. Public from shit-posting).

Let’s move on.

German State Parliament Extends Covid Emergency—to Access Emergency Covid Funds

Yet my personal delusion of the moment related to Covid comes from Germany where the State Parliament of Saxony-Anhalt just voted to extend the Covid-related state of emergency (Notlage) into 2025 for the most telling reason:

The state parliament has also recognised an acute emergency situation [orig. akute Notlage] for 2025 due to the coronavirus pandemic in Saxony-Anhalt. A corresponding motion by the state parliament was adopted by a majority of MPs on Tuesday. The declaration of an emergency situation is necessary so that the state can continue to access funds from the special coronavirus fund and does not have to repay loans taken out as long as the emergency situation persists.

Here is the source—German state broadcaster MDR did this—dated 17 Dec. 2024. Here’s a bit more from journo™ Engin Haupt:

Despite clear criticism from the opposition that an acute emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic was still being invoked in 2025, the majority of parliament voted in favour of the resolution. This means that the funds from the special fund totalling almost two billion euros can continue to be used. Rejection From the Entire Opposition ‘This pre-Christmas period doesn’t feel like an emergency’, explained Kristin Heiß. The financial policy spokesperson for the Left Party criticised the continued declaration of a coronavirus emergency [get that: the rebranded Communists of the former GDR’s Socialist Unity Party are, for once, against excessive state spending]. This could hardly be communicated to people at the Christmas markets. Heiß emphasised that the fact that the state parliament still has to declare an emergency is only due to the fact that the state government is unable to ensure that the money from the special fund is also used for the measures. She labelled the whole thing a ‘white lie’ [orig. Notlüge; if the Commies tell you that spending bill is shit, well, it’s a sight to behold]. AfD MP Jan Moldenhauer already announced in his speech that his parliamentary group would reject the renewed declaration of a coronavirus emergency. It would only serve to undermine the debt ceiling because the state government does not see itself in a position to finance the state’s core tasks from the core budget. Olaf Meister expressed a similar view on behalf of the Green parliamentary group.

So, the gov’t of Sachsen-Anhalt, which consists of a coalition run by CDU, SPD, and FDP can’t balance the books, and due to ineptitude (motive), the ‘special funding vehicle’ (motivation) of the federal gov’t is used to paper over the stunning incompetence in the waning days of the pre-Christmas season (means).

Sadly, though, this is where incompetence meets intent to deceive.

And that, dear readers, is the state of Germany.

Bottom Lines

My head hurts now, and I’m not cordially inviting you, dear readers, to rank-order these three items.

Feel free to use swear words, too.

Have a nice day.