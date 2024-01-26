Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Rikard
Jan 26, 2024

"What has changed, all other things being equal?" is something that seems to be science-heresy nowadays?

Bill Rice, Jr.
Jan 26, 2024

I wonder how many billions of dollars have been poured into "cancer research" in recent decades? Has this "research" produced fewer cancer patients? I don't think so.

Also, who is in charge of all these cancer research grants? Several prominent organizations like the American Cancer Society, but mainly it's the alphabet health agencies that were dominated for four decades by Anthony Fauci.

My bottom-line is we're never going to get a "cure for cancer" as long as the corrupt scientists are in charge of providing said cure.

