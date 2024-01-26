Translation, emphases, and bottom lines mine.

Number of Cancer Cases Rises Sharply

Via ORF Science, 25 Jan. 2024 [source]

Around 45,000 people in Austria are currently diagnosed with cancer every year, and around 400,000 are living with a cancer diagnosis. The number of cancer cases is set to rise sharply in the coming years—an enormous challenge for the healthcare system, according to the presentation of the Cancer Report 2023 on Thursday [25 Jan. 2024].

Statistics Austria expects the number of new cases to rise to up to 50,000 per year by 2030 [that is, an increase in excess of 11% within six (!!!) years, with the above-cited 45K cancer patients as baseline], with almost 460,000 people living with the diagnosis. For many types of cancer, such as malignant tumours in the stomach, intestines, lungs in men, kidneys and bladder, the risk of developing the disease is constantly decreasing, unlike prostate cancer and lung cancer in women.

The report, published for the third time by the Austrian Society for Haematology and Medical Oncology (OeGHO) and Austrian Cancer Aid, lists overall population growth, more new cases of cancer due to a much higher proportion of older people and longer survival times with cancer as problems for continued optimal oncological care in all phases of the disease [note the equivocation in terms of missing explanations for the increases beyond ‘we’re getting older’].

‘Great Pressures’ Due to Staff Shortages, Among Other Things

The population will grow by around 8% by 2040 [i.e., cancer case rates are expected to grow well in excess of that]. The proportion of older people (65+), who have a higher risk of cancer, will increase disproportionately—by around 50%. ‘We are very concerned about this development’, said OeGHO President Ewald Wöll at a press conference in Vienna. The pressure is already great, not least due to staff shortages [welcome to socialised healthcare].

Action must be taken now, he emphasised. There is no ‘simple key’, but there are several important measures. The experts renewed the call for ‘cancer nurses’—specialised nursing staff for cancer patients [this will exacerbate staffing shortages, esp. if this offers better working conditions]—as a separate profession. Unlike in the USA and other European countries, this role has only just begun to be introduced in Austria. More ‘digital oncology’ could also improve quality and time of life, for example through digital consultation hours or teleoncology [and further reduce social contacts of the elderly, which negatively affects their well-being].

Armin Gerger, Scientific Director of the Cancer Report, emphasised the importance of clinical research in Austria for providing cancer patients with innovative medicines. Wöll emphasised that politicians must ensure ‘that this remains the case’ by funding cancer research [there’s no grift like palliative care].

Demand for Protection Against Dismissal During Sick Leave

The need for hospice and palliative care will also increase considerably, the report continued. None of the 108 million euros for the expansion of palliative care announced in 2022 with the controversial End-of-Life Care Act [orig. Sterbeverfügungsgesetz, which facilitates access to medically-assisted suicide; on the plus side, I suppose, is that it’s not as insane as in Canada. Yet] has yet materialised. ‘Time is pressing’, says Doris Kiefhaber from Krebshilfe [a cancer aid society]. The Ministry of Health is currently having quality criteria and a database developed, explained Gerger.

Cancer Aid is also confronted with a permanent increase in the need for counselling and support, and even more is not feasible in terms of personnel or funding, said Kiefhaber, calling for ‘psycho-oncology’ to be included in regular funding [to make it easier for terminally ill patients to resort to the Orwellian-named End-of-Life Care Act, I suppose, but I may be wrong]: funding should no longer be left to Cancer Aid, which relies on donations [as I said, grifters everywhere]. Another demand is legal protection against dismissal during sick leave—something cancer patients are increasingly confronted with. In future, as in Switzerland, those affected should automatically receive favoured disability status from the time of diagnosis. Currently, this has to be applied for at the Ministry of Social Affairs [one has to file paperwork to receive disability support].

Bottom Lines

Here’s a direct link to the ‘Cancer Report 2023’, which I’ve read (partially). One of its core sections relates to pharmaceutical innovation on pp. 48-50, which speak about the sustained disadvantages of Europe vs. the US and China, which has to do, oh wonder, with much laxer trial regimens in the US and China. It is specifically the EU Commission’s ‘Clinical Trials Regulation’, done anew in 2023, that will drastically curtail the opportunities of European pharmaceutical companies.

Apart from that, one of the core issues appears to be the avoidance of openly discussing part of the reasons for the increase in cancer rates. Here’s the opening paragraph from the report (p. 10):

The need for hospice and palliative care will also increase considerably, the report continued. None of the 108 million euros for the expansion of palliative care announced in 2022 with the controversial End-of-Life Care Act has yet materialised. "Time is pressing," says Doris Kiefhaber from Krebshilfe. The Ministry of Health is currently having quality criteria and a database developed, explained Gerger.

Demographic change in the Austrian population, progress in the treatment of cancer, the implementation of preventive examinations, and vaccinations against cancer are examples of factors that have a relevant influence on the number of new cancer cases (cancer incidence) and the number of cancer-related deaths (cancer mortality).

So, did cancer rates go down? Can we explain the expected steep increase (11+ per cent until 2030) with the other factors cited?

Sure not, for I already highlighted the key sections in the report, which deal with ‘vaccination’ against (sic) HPV. The main effort here is the extension of publicly-funded availability of esp. Gardasil, which is offered as the ‘most important measure’ in the fight against cancer to all young people under 21.

Believe it or not, but ‘vaccination’ is, as always, the one thing (hammer) that is used to take care of all the problems (nails).

Do watch Candace Owen’s piece on Gardasil (e.g., over at Rumble).

Gardasil did nothing to lower cancer rates in the US since its introduction.

If anything, it contributes to misinformation about ‘vaccine efficacy’ spread by (corrupt) physicians and spineless ‘journos’.

Also, did I mention that cervical cancer is a sexually transmitted disease? Allegedly, Gardasil also prevents (ahem) penile cancer.

Unsurprisingly, Gardasasil injections are ‘offered’ to young girls and boys before puberty (at least here in Norway), and I suppose that is quite like that in other ‘advanced’ countries.

For a particularly upsetting account of Gardasil and the media gaslighting, see this:

While we’re not any wiser with regards to what drives cancer rates to ‘grow strongly’, the report is ominously silent on anything that may or may not have to do with modRNA injections.

We’ll have to see if this changes in the coming years.