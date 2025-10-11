Die Fackel 2.0

5h

Similar stories in virtually all countries throughout the West. Did the citizens of these countries not think that their "governments", who serve the interests of ruling elites, would not declare war on them having ransacked half the globe already? Such dangerous naivete'.

One of the many facets of the Covid operation was to accelerate global hyperinflation to vaporize the assets of the masses and the states in order to hand over public assets to private investors. This allows the ruling class to mop up properties (bankrupted small businesses, foreclosed homes etc.) in order to stake limitless claims on everything in the world.

We are living through the biggest worldwide organized crime since WW2. The scale of the deception is too large for even many who consider themselves “in the know” to accept or comprehend. Others are still asleep or traumatized as the social fabric is being smashed to pieces as the world around them is being completely transformed.

