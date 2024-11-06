And now it has happened.

After gaslighting—mostly to themselves, but also to their remaining readers/viewers—European ‘journos™’ and ‘experts™’ are reeling this morning.

Gloat a bit, if you care enough about them.

But the fact of the matter is that the Transatlantic blob is alive and kicking, mainly out of rage, today, but European media isn’t much better than US-based legacy media.

I’ll delimit myself to one particularly disgusting example, which I found in the Branch Covidian/wokefied rag known as Der Standard whose Manuela Honsig-Erlenburg declared Mr. Trump the piper of Hameln—and his voters, by implication, as rats. Or vermin.

If you thought the thoroughly emaciated European ‘elites™’ are a tad ‘better’ than their US lefty peers, well, they aren’t.

Apart from this absurd hangover-like spectacle, here’s a brief rundown of what this likely means for Europe and, by extension, the world (that is, if Mr. Trump makes it to his inauguration):

Trump claimed he could, nay, would, end the Ukraine quagmire ‘in 24 hours’. Here’s hoping he will do so, but there are powerful interests—namely the US military-industrial establishment and the rabidly Russophobic Western European ‘politicos™’.

What happens to Ukraine might be the lynchpin for Von der Leyen’s second term as EU Commission President: while I hope she ends up in court before too long, my somewhat bigger worry is that the rabidly Russophobic EU Commission will now double and quadruple down on their chosen warpath vs. Russia. If the US ends the Ukrainian quagmire, it will destabilise the EU leadership because of their one-sided support for Ms. Harris, the war against Russia, and their pro-NATO policies.

This brings me to the future of NATO: will the US pull out of it? I don’t think so, mainly because since the end of the Cold War, NATO is little more than a captive customer for the products of the US arms manufacturers, a tendency that has accelerated since February 2022 as many, if not most, NATO countries have depleted their supplies and will now ‘buy American’ hardware. In all likelihood, if Trump and Putin come to an agreement over Ukraine, a framework arrangement between the US and Russia ‘above and beyond’ NATO isn’t far-fetched. I suppose NATO will continue to exist while all relevant policies are arranged bilaterally between the US and Russia.

In terms of geopolitics, one of the core stumbling blocs for the West as a whole appears the equally mad State of Israel whose reckless actions are threatening the West’s attempts to counter the Chinese Belt and Road initiative by creating a corridor from India, via Saudi-Arabia and Israel, to Europe. The longer Israel’s bombing madness continues, the less likely this project appears; while I don’t doubt the restoration of Trump’s efforts to reinvigorate the so-called Abraham Accords, the issue at-hand here appears his staunch support for Israel.

Another angle of global import is the US stance vs. China. I doubt the West has the capacity to confront either Russia or China, to say nothing about facing both. In realistic terms, a realignment of the US and Russia might be a last-minute option for the US; given the re-orientation of Russia and its economy towards China, this is quite plausible but very hard to achieve in practice.

Finally, let’s consider the WEF/UN cabal: if MAGA should succeed, whatever shenanigans are emanating from either the WEF or the UN, I suppose that an open discussion about continued UN membership is long overdue, esp. as the Secretariat appears more and more detached from the General Assembly.

I honestly don’t see how these meta changes don’t affect European countries, but I also don’t see how MAGA will have any tangible positive results for the vassals on this side of the Atlantic.

Whatever happens in the US will certainly be of great importance, but there is systemic inertia over here, and any MEGA (make Europe great again) party will likely be chastised by the same left-woke legacy media as ‘NAZI™’.

I suppose that the most likely outcome for Europe—and Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, too—will be cognitive dissonance paired with denial.

This won’t end well.

That’s a quick rundown—what did I forget?