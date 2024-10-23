You know, I thoroughly dislike most of the things I write about here, and today’s posting is no different; wait, upon closer reflection, today’s posting is a wee bit different as I viscerally dislike what follows.

In many ways, what follows is a follow-up to a posting that made me thrown up repeatedly: the creeping normalisation of pedophilia:

Today, we’ll visit a new German website together whose URL is https://wir-sind-auch-menschen.de/ which translates into ‘we’re humans too’.

I’ll provide some choice excerpts and a few bottom lines. Apologies to the weak-hearted but keep in keep in mind that I’m the messenger here.

As always, translations, emphases, [and snark] mine. Puke.

‘We’re Humans Too’

Here’s a bit from the homepage:

We are Pedophiles But what does that actually mean? It means that we are attracted to children who have not yet reached puberty. We find them attractive and fall in love with them, just like other people are attracted to other adults and fall in love with them [as if that wouldn’t be different…]. We did not choose to be pedophiles [so, you’re also claiming you’re not responsible for your actions, eh? Please consider checking into an asylum]. One’s sexuality is not a choice for anyone [so you’re born that way? Would that also apply to, say, Transgender™ people?]. Living with it is often a challenge for us [why might that be?], because we are probably the most hated minority of our time [well…what about unceasing narcississm?]. Many people judge us and see us as dangerous monsters that need to be fought [speaking as a father, yep, I do]. We have to hide from our families and closest friends and live in constant fear that someone might find out about our sexuality. We are a largely invisible minority. But we do exist. Around one in 100 people is a pedophile [any data to back this up? Nope, it’s just an allegation]. You most likely know someone in your environment too. We are your work colleague, your neighbour, your friend, your partner, your son or your daughter [about the latter, well, if you’re 19 and your partner is 17, I suppose that, while that’s, technically speaking, illegal, it’s not as bad as, say, a person in his or her 40s watching someone else’s kids]. And above all, we are one thing: human beings [emphasis in the original]. Pedophilia is part of our personality [add: disorder] and does not automatically make us a danger to children [speak for yourself, but I happen tom disagree on this on]. For us, the idea of violence happening to a child is just as terrible as it is for you [that’s about as generic as it can be; speaking as a parent, the idea of you grooming someone else’s child is way more terrifying than you can possibly imagine]. Perhaps you also have your reservations about us. All we want is for you to listen to us before you make a judgement about us. Let us talk. Don’t judge us for our existence, but judge us by our actions!

So, the links in the original lead to various sub-pages etc.

On their ‘Steckbriefe’ site (literally wanted notes: how fitting), there are 29 allegedly self-declared ‘profiles’ (whatever that means). 4 people (?) elected to add the sex declaration ‘female’ or weiblich. The others are all male.

The ‘Stigma Pedophilia’ (their words)

For the source, click here.

The stigma against pedophiles is pervasive throughout society [and history, jus’ sayin’]. As one of the most hated minorities, we are regularly equated with criminals who do the worst things to children [what’s the law got to do with this? Well, it’s criminal to engage in such conduct with minors]. And this despite the fact that the majority don’t even know what pedophilia actually means [for those in doubt, here’s the German criminal code on it]. And above all, pedophilia is not a crime at all [if that’s the case, why is it a criminal offence?]. Almost everyone sees pedophiles as a fundamental danger to children [I’m biased, yes, I do]. A large proportion of the population would prefer to lock us up or even kill us [ha, justice is human, vengeance isn’t]. Few people can imagine being friends with a pedophile—or even just talking to them. Not even those who otherwise have tolerant attitudes towards sexual minorities [don’t claim you’re a sexual minority; there’s a mountain of differences]. Even if this person has never harmed a child [nope, but that’s the same argument used for drug-abuse, such as, e.g., crack, cocaine, etc., as well as ‘even’ allegedly less harmful stuff like weed, but it also applies to, say, speeding on an empty motorway]. Perverted, abnormal, disgusting, mentally ill. Abuses children. These are characteristics that are often attributed to pedophiles. Nobody associates pedophilia with positive characteristics [why should anyone?]. This means that we are prejudged across the board—not because of our actions or personality, but simply because of our mere existence. We are exempt from anti-discrimination and equal treatment laws, so we cannot rely on receiving support from politicians and the judiciary. We cannot take to the streets and protest because we have to fear attacks and arbitrary arrests [but if you know it’s illegal and you do it anyways, why should anyone sympathise with you? Think about speeding on an empty motorway: does’t harm anyone, right? It’s not the same thing].

Note that I didn’t bother to add the links; it’s too sick.

‘Ask Us Questions’

There is this weird section inviting reader questions, and I’ll delimit myself to but one (namely #435, filed 23 Oct. 2024)

Anonymous: Hello, do you also watch children’s porn when you jerk off? Or how do you deal with the sexual urges?

The answers are, well, read for yourself:

Regenbogenfisch, 23 Oct. 2024 Hello, No, we don’t watch child porn. You can read here why we reject it [remember the ‘royal we’]. Instead, you can simply use your imagination or legal images, e.g., from Instagram [note that pedophiles are checking out strangers’ pictures online]. Theoretically, pornographic drawings or sex dolls with a childlike appearance would also be possible, but these are a legal grey area (drawings) or completely forbidden (dolls).

Lu Erker, 23 Oct. 2024 I always find it interesting that people here talk about sexual urges. I always ask myself the question ‘which one?’. To satisfy oneself sexually (of course only for legal things or one’s own fantasies. We all reject content with real children here. See here) This is certainly nice, but nothing that is overpowering or anything like that. To put it somewhat provocatively and exaggeratedly: you don’t go out on the street and abuse the first woman/man you see. Why should it be any different with a pedophile? So I wouldn't talk about ‘pressure’ or ‘desire’ or even an ‘urge’. I think I could even do without it altogether. It’s just nicer with satisfaction.

Bottom Lines

I could go on, but it’s disgusting enough (and then some) the way it is.

I found this website by chance (saw it on someone’s Twitter/X post).

It is mind-numbingly insane, but it’s also logical and derives from the conflation of unchecked hedonism and the virtue-signalling mantle of ‘protected minority™’ status.

The ‘MAPs’—‘minor-attracted persons™’—are on the march.

Protect the children.

And apologies for making you nauseous.