While ‘recovering’ from Covid, I spent a lot of time (re-) reading older studies and the like, as well as trying to keep up-to-date on current events.

Among the most amazing features of the past 10-odd days is the bifurcation, of sorts, that is visible across Europe. Those governments that retained—or recovered—a connection with reality, they switched from ‘team apocalypse’ back to ‘let it run, baby’ in a heartbeat. These include, for instance, the UK, Ireland, most Scandinavians, and the like.

By contrast, and for whatever ‘reason’ (sic), the Continental Europeans appear to be doubling down on the insanity.

Covidistan, despite unprecedented protests, enacted legislation that renders its population—citizens and residents alike—guinea pigs. It’s a first in Europe since 1945, so let’s all take a moment to celebrate this milestone. At the same time, those who still refuse to submit to taking experimental genetic therapeutics of questionable value (to say the least) are still confined to their homes. In other words, Austria has become one giant prison camp.

Not to be out-fascisted, neighbouring Germany is speeding to catch up. In what appears to be another insane ‘let’s compare parts of our anatomy and see whose lunacy is bigger’, the German government appears hell-bent on out-doing Covidistan.

Still, reports from France are in, which is on its way to, again, show the Germans how to ride roughshod over its own people.

Here’s former US cabinet-level official, Paul Craig Roberts, in Saturday’s column, who held:

The representatives of the people themselves have voted against the people and imposed on the people tyranny. It is Austria’s parliament, not some executive branch official bribed by the pharmaceutical companies, that has made vaccination compulsory for all citizens, with those who resist facing fines of up to 3,600 euros ($4,000)… The only possible conclusion is that the Austrian government is a murderous terrorist government that intends to injure and kill its own population. Why haven’t the Austrian people risen up and overthrown this tyrannical Nazi government? Why do Austrians submit to being ruled by mass murderers? Maybe this is a good thing. A population so stupid as to elect a government and to give it the power to injure and kill them has no survival value. Goodbye Austria, and good riddance.

(I’m a long-time reader of PCR’s blog; his writings are a safe haven of sanity, and if you’re unfamiliar with his work, do check out his website.)

The only thing I’d add is this: remember the names of these ‘deputies’, for the vote on 20 Jan. 2021 will go down in history. And, if you’re in Austria, do remember the names of these MPs, for they are traitors.

Yes, I know, the ‘Vaxx Mandate’ has a number of clauses now, which hold that some of the harsher aspects may not be enforced because they may be no longer deemed ‘epidemiologically necessary’. Still, I’d argue that this piece of enabling legislation is still dangerous, for it affords the power to decree its enforcement to a single government minister (Health Secretary Mückstein).

If this isn’t tyranny—that is, the arbitrary exercise of power—I don’t know.

At this point in time, it’s obvious that the Continental Europeans, unlike the Scandinavians, British, and Irish, aren’t taking the last-possible offramp. Instead, they are doubling down on their medico-fascistic drive. Apparently, this is all-o.k. with the powers-that-be in Brussels, too.

What about Brussels?

You see, if Hungary and Poland don’t want children to be exposed to certain content, Brussels springs into action.

But if major ‘western’ countries are engaging in blatantly illegal activities, Brussels is—mum. The EU’s silence presupposing consent with these anti-people measures, it’s fair game to talk about the darned behemoth masquerading as a ‘peace project’.

What, then, is the EU?

The European Union came into being in the early 1990s, which makes it about thirty years old. I’ll be writing a bit more about the ‘project’ of European unity, if desired, but the main point here is not so much its brief history, but the EU’s ‘intellectual’ underpinnings.

Herein, there’s really only one basic fact that matters, which is perhaps helpful in understanding the present situation.

The EU’s ancestor are the European Communities, and in particular the associations based on the Treaty of Rome (1957). These things are all known, and I’m not going to link to any of the ‘usual suspects’ in terms of websites.

Instead, here’s the main point: in the aftermath of WW2, the Continental losers of 1940 (Benelux and France) and 1945 (Germany, Italy) got together, lest they be crushed between the resurgent Russo-Soviet and the American empires (with its British lapdogs).

In a strange, if hardly un-ironical, twist, the Continental Europeans almost managed to convince the British that they, too, lost WW2 (they did, in a way), but somehow a motley crew of politicians—possibly without actually understanding what they’re doing—pulled out, perhaps ‘just in time’.

By now, though, the chicken are coming home to roost: I’d argue that what we’re able to observe, esp. in the EU’s core—Benelux, France, Austria, Germany, Italy—is nothing short but: a compensatory power-grab against its own people.

Why would I say ‘compensation’?

Well, here’s a thought experiment: none of these governments has any credibility left, and there’s hardly any way out of this mess that would not include a massive loss-of-face and the like.

And if the question is their own loss of power vs. the imposition of tyranny against the peoples, it’s not hard to see how the heirs of the losers of WW2 on the Continent would act.

They have run out of ideas what to do long ago.

All that is left to them is: coercion.

Here’s a call to arms.