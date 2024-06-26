One of the more disgusting aspects of the current age is the war on children, with perhaps the most disturbing feature being that it is waged by the UN, specifically UNESCO with the full aid and support by governments all around the world.

I have written about this at some length over at TKP.at (see here); it’s in German, but we’re using a Google plug-in that permits machine translation.

Therefore, I shall barely re-direct you to UNESCO’s own dedicated online presence, which is full of vacuous boiler-plate lingo, such as the claim that esp. their ‘Comprehensive Sexuality Education’ is ‘for healthy, informed and empowered learners’:

Comprehensive sexuality education—or the many other ways this may be referred to—is a curriculum-based process of teaching and learning about the cognitive, emotional, physical and social aspects of sexuality. It aims to equip children and young people with knowledge, skills, attitudes and values that empowers them to realize their health, well-being and dignity; develop respectful social and sexual relationships; consider how their choices affect their own well-being and that of others; and understand and ensure the protection of their rights throughout their lives. CSE presents sexuality with a positive approach, emphasizing values such as respect, inclusion, non-discrimination, equality, empathy, responsibility and reciprocity. It reinforces healthy and positive values about bodies, puberty, relationships, sex and family life.

There are but two words that come to my mind: ‘o.k., groomer’ and ‘pedophilia’, but I digress.

Did I mention, by the way, that the International Planned Parenthood Federation is also in on this?

What Does CSE Mean for Children?

It is, by the way, *everywhere* as UNESCO has co-opted governments to include CSE into ‘regular’ schooling, which typically results in de facto strangers such as teachers and ‘outside educators’ (offering ‘workshops’) to talk to your children about…well, see for yourself.

The IPPF has long since tried to obscure some of their contents, but thanks to the Internet Archive, parts are still accessible (see here). For the below excerpts, click here (emphases mine).

There are more young people in the world than ever before. Today, worldwide, there are 1.8 billion young people between the ages of 10 and 24. This demographic reality requires governments, decision makers, educators, health providers and parents to enable young people to realize their rights, including ensuring that all young people receive high quality comprehensive sexuality education… The starting point, and the absolute minimum requirement, is that CSE must reach all young people—wherever they are. We cannot achieve gender transformative change by focusing only on health outcomes. We must equip young people with information about health as well as positive aspects of sex and sexuality. Simply making the case for why CSE is important is not enough. We must pay attention to who delivers CSE, where it is delivered, what is delivered, when it is delivered and how it is delivered. Without paying close attention to pedagogy, we will not be able to ensure that we reach young people in a considered and participatory way. Without training educators to deliver CSE, we cannot ensure that information and education is being delivered in a standardized [!!!] and high quality way. Without ensuring that the content of CSE is informed by the lived experiences of young people, education will not be applicable to their lives. Without implementing CSE programmes both inside and outside schools, and making sure it reaches young people from an early age and throughout their adolescence, we will not reach all young people with the information that they need.

I’ll stop here with these excerpts, but I shall add that these lines were made public in 2017. We’ve moved on quite considerably in the interim (and I refer you, once again, to my above-linked TKP piece for an exemplary trip down that particular rabbit hole in Austria).

I note, in brief, that this is how it started. We’ll now explore how it’s going.

Translation and emphases mine, as are the bottom lines.

Teacher Showed Explicit Content in Sex Education Class

By Silvia Jelincic, Kronen-Zeitung, 19 June 2024 [source]

After a teacher showed a sex film in a primary school [!!!] lesson, disciplinary proceedings against her were dropped. Parents accuse the Directorate of Education of ignorance.

An unimaginable incident occurred at a primary school in northern Upper Austria: a teacher showed a sex film to children aged between nine and ten as part of sex education lessons. According to outraged parents, several children were completely distraught afterwards. The teacher is said to have fast-forwarded and rewound erotic scenes and asked the children to take a closer look.

My nine-year-old came home, threw her school bag in the corner and hid in her room all day. One angry mother

Meanwhile, a father reports that, shortly after the video was shown, his daughter had problems with a classmate who told her to undress quickly because there was nothing to it. The girl was also sleeping worse and ‘even dreaming that she was being raped’.

Teacher Brings Flavoured Condom to Class

The incident occurred shortly before Christmas [2023], and the teacher had already been behaving in a conspicuous manner for months. For example, one day she brought the children a condom and said that there were ‘condoms in different flavours so that it tastes better when you want to put the penis in your mouth’. Many children were disgusted by the slippery material and felt ashamed.

Authorities: No Misconduct

With the help of a lawyer, those affected initiated disciplinary proceedings against the teacher, which have now been discontinued. The principal of the primary school did not want to comment on the incident. The Directorate of Education reassures that every case is taken very seriously. However, the school inspectorate was unable to establish any misconduct on the part of the teacher in question. The parents are now accusing the Directorate of Education of ignorant behaviour.

Bottom Lines: the ‘New Normal’

Two things are apparent: first, yes, this is disgusting and let’s not forget that this is an adult who’s not a family member talking like this and showing explicit content to 9 year olds.

Let that sink in.

Once upon a time—i.e., a decade ago—we used certain words for such behaviour; you know, like ‘pedophilia’ and ‘groomer’. Both of these things used to be illegal and a clear transgression. It appears that’s not longer the case.

Second, if you’re outraged by the authorities’ (sic) consideration of said teacher not having done anything wrong, well, you’re in for a wild ride:

This is factually true—for UNESCO’s ‘Comprehensive Sexuality Education’ has been part of the ‘regular’ curriculum for almost a decade. It was decreed via a circulaire (orig. Rundschreiben) by then-Minister of Education (sic) Gabriele Heinisch-Hosek of the Social Democratic Party when that faction governed Austria in a coalition government with the conservative (in name only) People’s Party (orig. Volkspartei).

I have discussed this at some length in my top-linked TKP piece, and as outraged as the parents in Upper Austria—and everywhere else—are, and they have every right to be furious, it is no wonder that the authorities don’t see any ‘misconduct’: the Minister of Education has ordered this crap to be ‘taught’ in schools.

What we’re witnessing here is but its implementation.

What, then, is to be expected?

More of this crap, of course.

No change in government will do anything about this; in Austria, all parliamentary parties—the Social Democrats, the Conservatives, the (allegedly right-wing) Freedom Party, the Greens, and the small socially libertarian NEOS—have been ‘in government’ either on the state and/or federal level.

No-one talks about this (granted, some Freedom Party hacks occasionally talk about it, but once in power, they don’t do anything about it), and every now and then a news item such as the one above appears. Every now and then papers in Austria are reporting of US-based ‘teachers’ engaged in sexual conduct with minors.

Nothing is done, parents are outraged, and sometimes even a formal enquiry is launched (never to be heard from again). And nothing is done.

The UNESCO’s project, aided and abetted by the International Planned Parenthood Federation, is moving on. In all countries.

But scenes and sentiments like these below—seen and heard at a recent NYC ‘Pride’ event—are, of course, nothing but ‘conspiracy theories’:

Draw a line in the sand. Stand your ground, esp. if you’re a parent.