Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
1h

Again, I say Norway is copying Sweden in being stupid, and is trying to out-do us as well.

Why? Because our Office of Unemployment, Statistics et cetera use the very same dodges.

Staistics used to protect a political narrative means politicians use the narrative as basis for decisions, meaning the decisions and strategies emplyed will at best be ineffective, at worst compound the problem.

For a most triumphant example, consider China's demographic crisis. I's not due to toxins or one child-policy or even cultural chauvinism - it's due to every party creature from the bottom up knew, from the days of Mao, to never report numbers showing anything counter-narrative.

And so the errors compounded, decade after decade, and policy was based on errors, and eventually the bill came due - an error in pop. no. that may be in the hundreds of millions of people.

Same here, with unemployment. For a fun time, try to find via Statistics Norway how many adults are self-supporting, drawing no welfare or benefits. That's a far more useful number. For Sweden, it is around 60% or so (from memory and the number is at least a decade old).

And since the public is pretty stupid when it comes to these things, no government-in-office can adress the problem and create the real numbers.

Because: they'd get the blame, despite the origin laying decades in the past.

Thus, it spirals.

Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
8h

The statistical definition issue (one hour/week = employed) really undermines the whole comparison. When those baseline definitions are that loose, patterns get even harder to interpret - I remember wrestling with simlar definitional problems when looking at labor force data for a project. Would be intresting to see how the rankings shift if they used something like 20+ hours/week instead.

Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 epimetheus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture