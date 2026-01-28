Yesterday, we spoke about the Norwegian left-of-centre gov’t’s proposal to cut welfare allowances and benefits for refugees™, which would be a first:

The goal is to force more people into work through a new, lower integration benefit with a strict activity obligation [orig. aktivitetsplikt], according to Minister of Employment and Inclusion Kjersti Stenseng (Labour Party) [you read this correctly: after some 20 years of chanting ‘refugees welcome’, it is the evil fascist … *ahem* Labour Party-led gov’t that proposes this].

The above piece is based on an article relating™ these matters that appeared on the Norwegian state broadcaster NRK’s website; today, we’ll go a bit further and check out what the gov’t actually proposes—and if you’d compare the reporting™ with what’s in the proposal, well, you’ll soon see what I mean.

Needless to day, non-English content comes to you in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added.

Buckle up, this is a wild one.

The Gov’t Proposal

As the devil is quite always in the details, the gov’t proposal can be found on this website, it was published (sent to parliament) on 23 Jan. 2026, and the deadline for comments and amendments is 23 April 2026.

Here are a a few core aspects that aren’t made clear in NRK’s reporting™:

About half of the participants in the introduction program in 2024 also received social assistance and/or housing benefit in addition to the introduction benefit [orig. introduksjonsstønad]. The overall benefit level and the accounting crown for crown mean that it is not always worthwhile to work. The new integration benefit will instead be gradually reduced against income, so that it is more worthwhile [so, if you don’t work, you still get benefits?]. ‘Employment among refugees is around 50 per cent, clearly lower than in the rest of the population. Getting more people into work is a main priority for the government, regardless of whether you were born here or have fled here’, says Stenseng. In parts of the country, single refugees with children must earn up to 600,000 crowns or more for it to be worthwhile to switch from benefits to work. With the new integration benefit, the same person will be able to receive a maximum of 383,000 crowns [in transfer payments] before tax. ‘Refugees will be ensured a reasonable standard of living. To avoid families with children ending up in a difficult financial situation, we propose that a modest child allowance and single parent allowance be provided’, says Stenseng.

Sounds all nice and reasonable…unless and until you don’t know that which was published on 5 Nov. 2025 by Statistics Norway’s Elisabeth Løyland Omholt (here’s a long-form, Norwegian-only version):

Over the last four to five years, incomes in households with children has increased, reducing the at-risk-of-poverty rates among children. This was offset by high immigration, causing an increase in the rate in 2022 and an unchanged rate in 2023. Single-person households are also more exposed to low income than the rest of the population. At-risk-of poverty rates are especially high among singles under 35, but the rates have increased among those aged 35-66, especially among those with little or no employment. Immigrants, especially new arrivals, are more exposed to low income than others. At-risk-of poverty rates among Norwegian-born to immigrant parents have declined in recent years, closing in on the average rates. Persistent at-risk-of poverty rate (below 60 per cent of three-year average income) was 9.2 per cent in 2023, the lowest since 2014. However, newly arrived immigrants are not included in the population for this indicator. Persons in persistent at-risk-of poverty report more often than others economic strain and health problems. There is also a higher share reporting low quality-of-life scores.

So, basically, we are better to forego these official definitions™ as they exclude—apparently for lack of data—those most affected by poverty, i.e., ‘newly arrived immigrants’.

Let’s move on, then, and learn why the gov’t is changing the welfare structure (this is again from the gov’t proposal’s website):

Norway has a great need for qualified labour in the coming years, especially within the health and care sector. In order to deliver good, high-quality welfare services, we must become even better at including more of those who are currently outside the workforce. ‘I encourage employers to recruit from among the entire population. We must include more of those who are outside, and we know that there will be competition for labor in the future. Then we must have a system that ensures that everyone who can work gets to use their abilities in a workplace’, says Stenseng [I read this as a thinly-veiled threat: the gov’t is now rolling out work obligations among those who are un(der)represented and dependent on gov’t handouts—and once this is accepted socially, the gov’t will, in all likelihood, do the same for the rest of the resident population]. Refugees must continue to receive Norwegian education and work-oriented or education-oriented measures through the integration programme. An activity obligation is introduced for those who do not enter work or education after the program has ended, and the benefit is reduced after one and three years.

So far, so good in theory; in practice, the gov’t proposal—which will be watered down significantly before late April—includes the following key proposition: a cap on maximum transfer benefits, which is, funny enough, kinda not really communicated in the top-linked NRK piece (go figure…):

There will be a clearer ceiling on how high the benefit can be, which is due to the fact that the benefit is given at fixed rates. This reduces the risk that the benefit may be significantly higher than possible earnings. The maximum benefit will apply to a single parent who has three children and lives in Oslo, and will amount to approximately NOK 383,000 before tax (in 2025 crowns) [divide by 11-12 to arrive at US$ or euro equivalents, which means the cap is to be around 32K]. The integration allowance must be taxed as wage income, while social assistance and housing allowance are tax-free benefits. It will be possible to cover larger extraordinary expenses, and refugees will still have the right to emergency aid. Overall, the integration allowance will provide increased work incentives and make it easier for more refugees to find work.

So, basically, what the gov’t is proposing is the following cut (slashing):

In the above-shown example, the left-hand column covers transfer payments as they exist today vs. the proposed new ‘integration benefits’.

As is: ‘a single refugee with two children who lives in Oslo: you can receive benefits equivalent to 600,000 crowns before taxes’ [let that sink in as you ponder that median annual earnings before taxes in Norway are 606,000 crowns, i.e., half the labour force earns less than that amount]

Proposed changes for a ‘single refugee with children’ whose parental benefits (orig. barnetillegg) is capped at ‘for a maximum of three children’ result in a total amount of transfer payments of 382,700 crowns before taxes in Oslo, i.e., a 36% cut.

It’s a start, I’d say, and I’ll skip over my anger concerning a) very high tax rates and b) the amount of spending that is still going that way.

Bottom Lines

Do not ask me as to why NRK chose to run with the header ‘Gov’t Proposes to Remove Refugees’ Right to Social Assistance and Housing Allowance’ instead of ‘Gov’t Proposes to Slash Transfer Payments to Refugees by 36%’.

At the very least, it’s piss-poor marketing; my best guess is that it has to do with two factors shaping Norwegian society:

a strong emphasis on collective sentiments of equality™, which I conceive of as a para-ideological farce (esp. in light of refugees™ getting transfer payments in excess of about half the labour force’s earnings)

lack of debating culture, which derives from the above notion and which presupposes that, since we’re all equals™, all opinions and beliefs are equally valued (fun factoid: they are not)

To wrap up this piece, I shall treat you to select excerpts from Wikipedia’s entry on ‘Poverty in Norway’, specifically the sections on its incidence and causes:

Incidence In comparison to the rest of the world, poverty in Norway has remained low. Poverty in Norway is concentrated in the major cities such as Oslo. 43% of all the poor in Norway are immigrants, even though they contribute only 16.3% of Norway's population.[3] The incidence of poverty is higher in populations from the Middle East and Africa. However, extreme poverty in Norway is almost non-existent. 74% of those in Norway aged between 15-64 have a job compared to the OECD average of 67% and this contributes to the low rates of poverty. However, between 2013 and 2017 the rate of poor increased from 7.7% to 9.7%, which is in line with the trend of increasing poverty and inequality in the developed world.[1]

And that ‘in line’ trend is, funny enough, correlated in space and time with massive inflows of refugees™ from (drum roll) the Middle East and Africa.

Yet, for reasons unknown, the above paragraph continues with the following sentence:

This increase may also be attributed to the after-effects of the Great Recession.

I’ll leave this here w/o further comment, for we must move on to the lingering issue of the causes of poverty in Norway, as ‘splained™ by Wikipedia:

The largest determinants of poverty in Norway were education level, employment and whether they are a single individual or have a spouse. The demographic at the highest risk of poverty in Norway is children aged under 18.[7] However, Norway has been largely successful in keeping rates of poverty low and extreme poverty, extremely low. This is largely a reflection of the economic and social culture that exists in Norway. Norway is a largely homogenous society which places a heavy emphasis on collectivism and egalitarianism, distinguishing one's self from the crowd by socio-economic status is frowned upon.[7] The percentage of Norwegians support public aid for the poor is also higher than in many other countries.[8] This is particularly true of women, younger people and those living in urban areas. The homogeneity of Norway’s demographic is also associated with less poverty, as western countries with higher rates of migration such as the United States see higher rates of poverty, especially among new migrants. This may be due to the fact that the causes of poverty in a homogenous population are much more narrow and hence easier to manage, whereas diversity in a population increases the complexity of poverty and may make it more difficult to manage. Migrants in Norway are generally less educated and speak poorer Norwegian than the average Norwegian which contributes to higher unemployment and poverty. Also, many immigrant families rely on a single income which further increases the likelihood of financial distress and poverty.[9]

I have a few opinions about esp. the highlighted paragraphs—but mind you, this is the de facto official version of reality™ as conveyed by Wikipedia.

Once you processed the above, here’s a bit more:

There are two distinct ways in which the causes of poverty can be characterised, personal and economic. Personal includes issues such as mental illness, social isolation and language that restrict individuals’ ability to engage and interact with society and hence leading to higher rates of joblessness and poverty. Structural issues include such as unemployment, lack of government support, low access to a quality affordable healthcare system and education [remember: 600K crowns before taxes so far, which is about the median income in Norway]. Welfare policy administration is unique in Norway compared to other European countries. Spain, for example, administers social security in a way that provides funding for the traditional family structure to boost family involvement in welfare of individuals whereas Norway simply aims to provide benefits directly to the individual who needs it. The Norwegian model has also been more effective at alleviating poverty.[10]

See, within the same context, Wikipedia posited that Norway is both a ‘homogenous’ society in favour of ‘collectivism’ (their words, not mine) whose gov’t welfare policies are, weirdly enough, targeting ‘the individual who needs it’.

I cannot be bothered to see who wrote that load of bullcrap for Wikipedia, but it’s clearly contradictory—yet, esp. the discrepancy to mantras (rather: taboos) of ‘diversity’ being ‘our strength’ are clearly visible.

See through the obfuscation and absurdities.

