Discussion about this post

Bloke
Feb 28, 2024

It used to be that women had all of the power.

Men wanted to have sex with them, and those men had to work at it.

The best women made you work really hard at it by insisting you married them - and society did its best to ensure you stayed married by stigmatisating divorce.

Life wasn't perfect, but then it never will be.

Now many women will sleep with any man who takes their fancy. And they wonder why they end up lonely and sad in their later years.

The left - for want of a better word - has done an amazing amount of damage in the last fifty years, and is accelerating in lunatic fashion.

I blame a lot of men for being sexually incontinent, feckless wasters - but at least they're broadly acting in line with their nature.

Women have given it all away, and once that genie is out of the bottle it's a damned hard thing to do - at a societal level, if not the individual - to put it back.

I speak, for what it's worth, as a former sexual incontinent who has been happily and faithfully married to an amazing woman for 27 years, and further as the father of daughters for whom I worry every day.

9 replies by epimetheus and others
RunKarenRun
Feb 29, 2024

The Left went Right off the cliff

1 reply by epimetheus
27 more comments...

