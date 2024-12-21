Found this the other day—translations, emphases, and [snark] mine.

One little note: ORF is the acronym for Österreichicher Rundfunk, i.e., this is the Austrian state broadcaster.

Huge Fuss About Nude Figures in the ORF Kindergarten

Via the Kronen-Zeitung, 19 Dec. 2024 [source]

A poster with naked (transgender) people was put up in the ORF company [sic] kindergarten. When parents complained about this, both of their children lost their place at the nursery. The management of the facility, run by ‘Kiwi’, argued in favour of early [UNESCO-fuelled comprehensive sex] education for one-year-olds.

‘What are those funny pictures?’, Tim (name changed by the editors) asked his dad one afternoon when he came home from nursery. The next day, the boy showed his father the poster that was displayed in the corridor of the ORF company kindergarten. It showed a man with breasts and next to him a naked man with a child, also in the shower (see picture below). It read: ‘Body, naked and uncovered, vulva, penis, breasts, buttocks. You decide for yourself, yes! Bodies are great!’ [that’s a translation of the German pseudo-limerick: ‘Körper, nackt und hüllenlos, Vulva, Penis, Brüste, Pos. Du bestimmst für Dich, jawoll! Körper sind toll!’]

Argues in Favour of Early Sexual Education

Visibly shocked, the father immediately confronted the teacher and the presentation was taken down. However, this did not put the matter to rest. The parents were first summoned to a meeting with the regional management and then with the management. ‘The managing director—who had no pedagogical training—argued in favour of sexual education for 1 to 6-year-olds, which seemed highly inappropriate to us’, the mother told the Krone. [of course he did, because it’s a classic™ DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) hallmark; wanna screw up an adult, you better start as early as possible].

Children Barred from Kiwi Facilities

They were then threatened with cancellation of the childcare places for their two children (one and four years old), which was then carried out [so, adults who show these kinds of contents ‘cancel’ a toddler and a 4yo, and that’s now ‘o.k.’: kudos to the parents!]. ‘We were always keen to find a good solution in the interests of the children, but because we dared to criticise the practices of early sexualisation, we were barred from all Kiwi facilities, including the after-school care centre’, said the parents [while unfortunate in the short-term, this is likely to be a good thing for both kids in the long run].

The ‘Kiwi’ organisation says:

The aim was to address the diversity of different bodies in order to strengthen openness, self-acceptance and a positive body image. There were several personal discussions with the family, but unfortunately the basis of trust could no longer be established.

[Sayeth the pedo creep who’s apparently o.k. with that kind of child abuse going on in the kindergarten (!!!) overseen by him, her, or whatever: being a creepy pedo isn’t sex-related]

Intermission

I’m going out on a limb here based on having kids as an immigrant in first Switzerland and now Norway, and where we live, there’s plenty of other migrants from literally all over the world (my small town has some 25% or ‘foreigners’ ranging from Burka/Niqab-wearers to Americans from the Midwest—all I’m saying is that my kids grow up with plenty of kids from ‘other’ places, and guess what: it doesn’t matter to them.

Neither the colour of their skin nor any other ‘strange’ or otherwise ‘alien’ things are relevant at that age. Children don’t care about these things, and it’s obvious that, if they do, that these ideas have come from—one or more adults.

My girls are 7 and (almost) 11, and, yes, they have on very rare occasions noticed that one or the other kindergarten or school friend wears different clothes, speaks a different language (my kids grew up speaking two languages at home, with Norwegian being now their third language), or the like. They, of course, sometimes complain about the content of the character of one or the other classmate (he/she isn’t nice/yelled at me/made funny faces/etc.), but they never have come up with stuff related to the colour of the skin of anyone else.

This kind of BS comes from grown-ups (sic), which makes both the above incident and the crap that follows so vile: it is pushed by other adults to whom parents have entrusted their child(ren); and while the former piece detailed these creepy perversions in an ostensibly public-private institution (after all, the kindergarten in question belongs to the woke-fied, left-wing radicalised state broadcaster ORF), the public school system, which now comes into focus, isn’t better; given the content of the below article, I’d argue it’s probably way, way worse.

Inter or Diverse? ‘Crazy!’—Mum Furious About Gender Questionnaire at Primary School

By Maxim Zdziarski, Heute, 20 Dec. 2024 [source]

A school in the district of Tulln [this small town is about an hour away (by car) from Vienna in the ‘conservative’ heartland of Lower Austria] is causing an uproar with questions at school enrolment. Parents are asked to tick whether their child is intersex or diverse.

A mother wanted to enrol her six-year-old child at a primary school in the district of Tulln. But the questions on the data sheet annoyed her. Parents are asked to indicate the gender of their child. The selection is not limited to the options ‘male’ and ‘female’, but also includes the options ‘inter’, ‘diverse’, ‘open’ and ‘no specification’.

‘That’s completely crazy’

For the Lower Austrian woman, it is completely incomprehensible why her 6-year-old child should have to deal with such questions [technically, it’s the parents who need to deal with this, but I fully understand that uproar as this is likely a topic discussed in school, too]: ‘That’s completely crazy. You’re supposed to say that your child is intersex or diverse? Are they completely out of their minds?’ The Lower Austrian also finds the information requests on religion and everyday and first language remarkable, to say the least [technically, this kind of data vacuuming should provide the powers-that-be with an overview of the needs of any given classroom, and language has always been the prime categorisation since the advent of the modern school system (it was also highly divisive and pits neighbours against each other for merely speaking a different language at home: it’s a wedge the state used for over a century), incl. the requirements for, say, religious instruction].

[Infobox] In 2018, the Constitutional Court ruled that intersex people have a right to have their individual gender identity legally registered. Since September 2020, it has therefore been possible to register six different genders. Intersex people have characteristics of male and female bodies.

The gender diverse differs from the male and female gender, but is not declared in more detail [it’s entirely made-up, that’s what it is].

FPÖ Education Spokesperson: ‘Left-Wing Woke Madness’

As Heute was able to find out, filling out the form is not a requirement on the part of the education directorate, but a decision made by the municipality or school itself [same MO as with the Covid mandates: there is a form [rule], use it or not, and it’s o.k. to make up additional mandates]. The FPÖ in Lower Austria has criticised the decision, saying that it has definitely overshot the mark [note that the FPÖ is in the gov’t in Lower Austria—together with the ÖVP (conservatives-in-name-only)—and they could, technically, also do something about this].

Education spokesperson [sic] Michael Sommer (FPNÖ) has no sympathy for this and has clear words:

Protect our children from this left-wing woke madness—there are only two sexes, boys and girls! [genders, if you will; orig. Geschlecht (yes, German uses one word for both ‘sex’ and ‘gender’, because it’s always been clear what is meant; we German-speakers have since ‘imported’ the English term ‘gender’)]

Heute asked the school management what the reason was for the exact gender enquiry. The headmistress explained briefly and concisely:

The data sheet was adapted in accordance with the specifications of the BMBWF (editor’s note: Federal Ministry of Education, Science and Research). [and here you can see how the diffusion of ‘authority’ and esp. responsibility is problematic: the feds come up with some BS but offer quite a bit of leeway (‘it’s voluntary to fill this out’), which—I’m speculating here—the school principal didn’t convey to parents…and thus the dialectic progresses]

Towards a Minority of One

Historically, state-mandated schooling was one of the two or three prime drivers of the state trying to reach into the privacy of everybody’s home (the other two were taxation and the judiciary).

While a certain set of shared rules and considerations is necessary for any society to function, schooling has been a massive wedge because children are so impressionable and their minds are so malleable.

In Austria-Hungary—the prime model for both autonomy* and resolution of ethno-linguistic discontent by way of diffusion—the language issue was crucial: if a town had a majority of speakers of one or the other language, the state paid for schooling in that language, with those up to 49.9% of people speaking other language(s) ending up without a state-funded school. The state, in other words, weaponises language use and picks winners and losers.

How, one might ask, would the state find out these things? With census forms like the ‘data registration sheet’ mentioned above.

*Briefly about the autonomy statutes: all autonomous regions in Europe—e.g, Catalonia, Sardinia, Scotland, etc.—are territorial units, which means that a national gov’t declares one or the other region ‘special’ and affords it certain exemptions from national/federal policies with respect to, mainly, language use in administration, public schools, and the like. The most prominent example I can think of is the autonomy statute for South Tyrol, since 1918 a part of Italy bordering Austria with a sizeable German-speaking population (of about 90% in 1910):

The autonomous status granted in 1972 has resulted in a considerable level of self-government, and also allows the entity to retain almost 90% of all levied taxes.

Like in late 19th-century Bohemia, public officials must know both/all languages spoken, and citizens have a right to receive answers to any of their enquiries in the language they use writing said enquiries.

There’s a ton of subsidiary issues related to location-specific issues, such as non-interference in cultural issues (Fascist Italy ran a massive Italisanisation campaign vs. the German and Ladino-speakers) etc., but the main issue in these and comparable instances is: it’s a group thing, which is always a kind of search for the smallest common denominator.

The Gender/Trans™ issue is very different from this as it’s an individualistic issue, with one or the other individual claiming special rights (privileges) to entertain their madness ‘gender identity™’. In other words, while the group (e.g., Czechs in Bohemia, Germans in South Tyrol, or Catalans in Catalonia) needs to come together around a set of compromises, there are no such restrictions on ‘Gender/Trans™’ identitarian issues.

And if this ‘Gender/Trans™’ thing is an individual facet, it’s a grift: I’m special, give me privileges and make everyone affirm (sic) my madness ‘gender identity™’.

This comes to the fore in a simple set of data compiled by Statistics Austria: in case you wondered how socially contagious this madness ‘gender identity™’ thing is, here is your answer (source):

According to official data, there were 48 individuals who claim ‘diverse’ as their ‘gender identity™’, another 6 who are ‘inter’, and 9 who claim ‘open’ (non-binary).

Put differently, since the Constitutional Court permitted this self-identification in 2020, the number of ‘diverse’ people rose by the factor of 48.

But this, too, obscures the notion that we’d need to address: I’m not denying that these individuals exist, probably with a whole host of issues, but what I’m arguing is that this categorisation creates a gigantic amount of extra work—and generates additional massive amounts of money spent—on essentially a negligible share of the overall population.

And a gigantic portion of this taxpayer money is wasted by grifters, such as that kindergarten manager, DEI consultants, and the like.

It was also a non-issue before 2020, and while I’m not claiming intersex or ‘diverse’ people didn’t exist prior to 2020, the entire ‘issue’ revolving around accommodating them, pouring countless tons of money into ‘awareness workshops’ and the like, didn’t.

Bottom Lines

I’ve discussed these issues before in these pages, and you can find many specifics about the particularities of the UNESCO-mediated, Agenda 2030-driven all-out assault on children here:

I wrote that piece as a primary school teacher in Austria showed explicit content (porn) to primary school-age children and no disciplinary consequences happened.

There are reports of teachers bringing ‘flavoured condoms’ to class, and, of course, of the expectable consequences to children: anxiety, changed behaviour, lack of understanding, etc.

Read about the reactions of primary schoolers and be terrified by the blatant disregard these sick people have for our children.

Basically, everything beyond ‘LGB’—by which is meant ‘TQIA+’—is a kind of grift, with proponents of the latter constantly inventing new categories to milk Johnny Q. Public further and demanding more and more privileges.

We’re at a point now it’s clear what’s going on: make-up a new category (in the + section, preferably), claim victimhood and demand perks while calling everyone who questions this scam a bigot or worse. At the same time, cancel everyone who objects and voilà, no-one is permitted to say the word: fraud.

It’s a grift, plain and simple, and the parallels to ‘da Science™’ are obvious.

In this sense, though, it’s even more heinous than what ‘da Science™’ is doing, for these creepy mad people playing the ‘Gender/Trans™’ card are actively going after everybody’s children.

This used to be called ‘grooming’, but, if the drag queen story hour scam indicates, pedophilia has been very much normalised and is on the way to become ever more prevalent:

And ask yourself the one pertinent question here:

If this sick perversion is ‘normal’, why do drag queens go to kindergartens and not to high schools?

(My answer is: while there may or may not be one or the other teen who’s into that kind of sick shit, the majority of teens would, in all likelihood, throw rotten eggs, hurl insults, and the like; now, I’m not saying this would be nice or anything, but given that drag queens used to be very much on the margins of society a generation ago, and no-one in his or her sane mind would have taken their—or someone else’s—kids to strip clubs and the like.)