Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
InfoHog's avatar
InfoHog
Mar 4, 2024

Here's more The Science.

https://tkp.at/2024/02/29/covid-berater-bude-zukunft-verlangt-zwang-gegen-individuen/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture