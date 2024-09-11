Every now and then some of the things I read make me sad and angry at the same time, and often they also evoke feelings of confusion, helplessness, and sorrow.

Yesterday was one of these moments: I ‘discovered’ the website of Katharina Münz who does what so many of ‘us’ are also doing—contributing her share to remember the years of Covid-induced insanity.

Ms. Münz is a writer and lives ‘in a small, sleepy town’ in southern Germany, and on her dedicated website, she posts screenshots of public postings on X/Twitter. This is the question that got her going:

In the following, I shall provide a few translated reasons given, but make sure to check out her compilation herself (all translations are mine).

On 27 Aug. 2022, Corona Realism (@holmenkollin) asked on Twitter:

‘What are the saddest (non-medical) reasons for which you or people around you took the jabs?’

Here’s a brief roll-call of the answers Ms. Münz compiled. Sigh.

Andrea Aichinger (@gks_und_wein): My 17 year-old daughter was hospitalised in the psychiatric ward after a suicide attempt. Without a jab, I wasn’t permitted to visit her (27 Aug. 2022; source)

Hardy Peter (@HardyPeter7): My son-in-law. First, he was involuntarily re-assigned at work, incl. less pay, later he was threatened with termination. He felt like he was raped (27 Aug. 2022; source)

Darmok auf Tanagra (@AufDarmok): My wife sat across from me, crying, in Jan. 2022. She was ostracised, many spoke ill about me in her presence. The next day, I am sitting at the doctor’s and tell him about this. He asks: ‘Right arm or left arm?’ Thus began my abyss-deep contempt (27 Aug. 2022; source)

Schwurbeldoktor (@Dr_Gack_Gack): A patient (about 30) got jabbed because she was afraid that, in the event of her child falling ill, she would not be permitted to accompany her to the hospital. After the second jab, she developed an infection of her optic nerve. Her vision is still impaired, could turn into MS. Very tragic (27 Aug. 2022; source)

Tom (@tom_zeh): My brother and his wife. So they could accompany their child who has diabetes to the hospital, if needs be (27 Aug. 2022; source)

Clownwelt-Capybara (@LateNitePosting): My adult cousin was forbidden from entering her parent’s house before she took the shots. They didn’t even accept a negative test, it had to be the vaccine. Afterwards, my uncle told me, proudly, that thanks to him, his reluctant daughter got jabbed (27 Aug. 2022; source)

Brain_Dance (@Pandora_110): My neighbour was pushed by her new employer and she got jabbed to get through the first few months. She fell ill after jab no. 1, EMTs visited her twice, and ever since she’s been running from doctor to doctor with a flurry of complaints. Needless to say, her [new employer] terminated her (27 Aug. 2022; source)

I’ll stop here—but I’ll add that Ms. Münz added links to all comments on her website, so, even if you don’t read German, machine translation is always an option and literally but two clicks away.

I shall add two more such quotes from February and June 2024:

Antonia Marzalek (@AntoniaMarzalek): My GP, whom I questioned seriously about adverse events (and he patiently listened), said: You know more than me about some of these things. I was compelled to get jabbed (not by the GP), when my child had his first Grand Mal seizure and was prevented from accompanying him to the hospital (11 Feb. 2024; source)

Mermaid (@aebi_g): There are also other reasons. My husband suffered from brain tumour at the time. As long as neither or only one of us was jabbed, he wouldn’t be treated and I wouldn’t be permitted to visit (24 June 2024; source)

February and June 2024. Let that sink in.

A Brief Comment by Katharina Münz

In my experience over the past two years, the reports collected here about the cruel blackmail with which people were coerced into being ‘vaccinated’ are only suitable for holding up a mirror to those who still don’t see anything wrong. People who have waited their whole lives for a situation like Corona to finally look down on (supposedly) ‘lowly existences’, ‘unworthy life’, etc. However, most of those who have bowed to the totalitarianism of the coronavirus measures, including the pressure to vaccinate, are perfectly capable of empathy. You run the risk of causing a defensive reaction in these ‘fellow travellers’ if you show them this collection. Ashamed of looking the other way, all too many would rather deny that this time existed.

Emphases in the original; Ms. Münz’ ‘supplementary commentary’ is dated 10 Sept. 2024, if you can believe it.

Epilogue

I still, at times, struggle to believe it that this all happened.

Sometimes I marvel as to why I didn’t fall for this, and was able to resist.

I mean, I had to lie to a close colleague once and felt bad about it. And then I figured out how to get out of these ‘tricky’ questions at work: by rolling my eyes and answering questions like, ‘but you’re vaccinated, too, right?’ by saying: ‘what do you think?’ This works less well with toddlers I also learned, but it worked like a charm within my virtually 98% jabbed social circles.

So, back to why not me, too?

I recall a warm early September afternoon, back in 2020; my wife and I were outside, getting the garden readier for winter, when two young adults with yellow vests came up the cul-de-sac driveway.

They claimed to ‘do a survey at the behest of the UN’ and ‘have a few questions about what it would take me to get vaccinated’.

This was September 2020, mind you. Of course I sent them packing, but it was extra weird.

Fast-forward to early 2021, after the roll-out of the mass vaccination campaign. Here in Norway, the way this worked was everyone queued, more or less politely, and waited for his or her appointment, which came via text message indicating time and place.

Being in my early 40s, I was among the last ones who were ‘offered’ the jabs in late June or early July 2021. By then, we were visiting our relatives in Austria, partially for ‘normal’ reasons, but also due to a case of cancer in our close family (he survived, cancer’s in remission, and it’s looking really well).

The malignant tumour was discovered early in late summer 2020.

While all went, well, as well as could be imagine, I recall asking my wife if she would like to travel and visit—to which she retorted: it wouldn’t matter, for because of Covid mandates, hospitals permitted but one visitor per day. For one hour. That was in autumn 2020, in Austria-Covidistan.

The man who was diagnosed with cancer is my father-in-law. My mother-in-law was so frightened into taking the jab (she, sadly, got three of these shit products) because she knew she couldn’t care, let alone visit, her cancer-stricken husband. And she didn’t want to infect him.

That was all before it came out that these shit products don’t prevent transmission or infection.

My father-in-law, upon recommendation of his oncologist, didn’t take the jab for it might complicate his cancer treatment.

Today, he’s as fine and dandy as any 80+ year-old today. As far as I can tell, he never ‘got Covid’, and if he did, he didn’t really notice anything.

My mother-in-law, who worked as a nurse for over 40 years, no longer takes any such ‘advice’.

After a career in nursing—she retired in late 2019—her disdain for doctors was, well, as big as it was expectable.

And her opinions of them haven’t increased since, among other things because of physicians like this one:

Save a thought for those who were forced to get jabbed, and say a prayer for those we lost.