Yesterday we addressed Covidistan short-term acting chancellor and scumbag Alexander Schallenberg’s domestic ‘legacy’ (of ashes and anger):

So I thought it apt to turn to its international/foreign policy components. While I was looking for his infamous Covid non-apology, I found out that the part of the interview that the Austrian Press Agency actually did and put out on their website—is about foreign affairs.

I propose that to understand the following, please consider these EUrocrat ‘leaders™’ retarded and full of shit: the same applies, of course, to Ursula Von der Leyen, Foreign Commissar Kaja Kallas—self-declared victim of Soviet communism—although her father was a CPSU apparatchik (1972-90), head of the Estonian Nat’l Bank (1991-95), cabinet minister and later PM of Estonia (1995-96, 2002-03), and, ‘finally’, a EU Commissar (2004-14). Now, Kaja Kallas is following virtually precisely in her father’s footsteps and joined the whole host of other unsavoury and shady characters assembled to perform the ‘EU Commission’.

I’m providing the below not to make you mad or the like (although, likely, you will be at the end of the piece), but to shed some more light on the thought (sic) processes of these lunatics. Further evidence here:

As I consider it important to understand these criminally insane retards as far as this is possible, here come Alexander Schallenberg’s considerations (my translation, emphases, and [snark]).

Schallenberg: ‘Europe must speak more clearly’

Europe must show strength in the face of new challenges. This is what outgoing Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg called for in an APA farewell interview. ‘The biggest difficulty that currently exists in the relationship between the USA and Europe is our completely misguided self-perception’, Schallenberg diagnosed in view of the recent ‘rougher’ tones from Washington. It was much more necessary to ‘use the available levers’. There are enough global trouble spots.

Via the Austrian Press Agency, 2 March 2025 [source]

Even under President Trump, the USA ‘will not be able to solve every world crisis on its own’, argued Schallenberg [it’s a strawman argument, at best, for Mr. Trump clearly indicated that this isn’t what he wants the US to do…], ‘and we as the European Union are certainly its closest partner’ [note the aristocratic ‘we’ here: it’s a bit like putting the obviously insane Kaja Kallas of Estonia in charge of the EU’s Common Foreign & Security Policy]. Although it is sometimes necessary to ‘take our position very clearly and with self-confidence’, Europe should not fall into ‘gasping for breath or black-and-white thinking’ because of every statement from the USA [ahahahahahaa, what a funny™ dude, eh?] It must also be conceded that US Vice President J.D. Vance was also ‘right on his own points, for example on migration policy’ in his much-criticised speech at the Munich Security Conference [who criticised Mr. Vance’s speech? The Eurocrats and their willing executioners in legacy media and among the ‘experts™’; also, note the lying by omission as Mr. Schallenberg didn’t mention the freedom of speech critique].

The ÖVP minister also called for certain statements by Trump to ‘not remain too much in this social [sic; I think he means legacy] media bubble instant judgement’. We need to think more long-term. ‘I would fundamentally like to see a little more cool-headedness and a little less emotions here.’ Trump is constantly trying to stir things up, Schallenberg surmised: ‘The American president throws a stone into the pond every day and sees how the ripples go. And everyone reacts [that’s what leaders do: they act] But that doesn’t mean that it [meant is whatever Mr. Trump says] will be realised.’

For example, Trump’s plans to deport the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and build a ‘Middle East Riviera’ there should not be taken seriously. ‘No serious person really envisages deporting two million people.’ [ah, that would be too much for the eternally spotless mind of one of the worst Covid pushers who wherever he goes notes the importance of ‘human rights™’]. In any case, this is inconceivable with Europe: ‘You can do the Riviera, but as a Palestinian Riviera.’ Unfortunately, the Middle East conflict is already taking on the characteristics of a ‘hundred-years’ war’, Schallenberg lamented, and held both the Palestinian and the Israeli side accountable: ‘Neither the Israelis nor the Palestinians will disappear into thin air.’ [see how easy this stance is: blame both, invoke some absurd and utterly useless, if seemingly educated, historical reference, and virtue-signal your way out of any statement (that, let’s not forget, Mr. Schallenberg himself cited)]. However, as long as ‘notable forces on both sides’ believe this, there can be no peace [remember when Mr. Trump was bashed for alleging, after the ‘Unite the Right’ rally, that there were ‘fine people’, of course, ‘on both sides’? (compare, e.g., The Atlantic’s breathless nonsense with this fact-check)]. However, positive movements can also be observed in the Middle East, he analysed [sic]: ‘It is very interesting to see how the Gulf States now have a completely different approach and show much more ownership than they did two years ago.’ [perhaps someone should tell him about the Abraham Accords (which were Trump’s first-term contribution here)?].

With regard to various controversial official acts by the Trump administration, Schallenberg continues to rely on the system of checks and balances—i.e., the separation of powers—in the USA [ah, but don’t permit anyone to weigh in on ‘our democracy™’ because doing so is baaaaaaad and, of course, unfair (also, shall we mention Romania’s aborted presidential election or former EU Commissar Thierry Breton threatening to ‘annul’ the German elections if they went the ‘wrong™’ way?]:

I hear that there are also legal disputes. I have great faith in democracy and the strength of the institutions in the United States, even if the media portray it differently. They are not 100% undermined. [this is either the stupidest thing anyone could say about this topic—or Mr. Schallenberg means it, which means he’s even more stupid than I thought] But one thing should not be forgotten: The people also voted for this. The Americans wanted change and as a democrat you have to say: ‘Well, that’s the way it is.’ If the target is overshot, then there will have to be corrections anyway [remember: this stance does not apply to Romania]

However, the European Union, for example, must also shed unnecessary self-doubt: ‘We always see the 15% of problems and not the 85% that work.’ This is all the more important as the greatest danger comes from Russia [I disagree: the greatest danger for the EU is twofold: its ‘domestic’ enemies are its current ‘leadership’ class while its ‘foreign’ opponent is—the US (but I note that the US presence since 1945 has ensured Europeans don’t kill each other, hence I suppose that ‘we’ in Europe need some adults in the room, be the Americans, Russians, or both)]. In the form of cyberattacks or increasing online influence via ‘bots and trolls’. [this appears a somewhat disguised wink at Romania and the EU-spearheaded shenanigans there] These suggest the following: ‘You are weak, democracies can no longer get it together, you are in decline, you can no longer do it’. If there are political forces across Europe and also in Austria that allow themselves to be pulled along by this Russian narrative and ‘ape and parrot it’, it will be ‘dangerous’. However, the EU has already shown more resilience than it was perhaps given credit for and has jointly adopted 16 sanctions packages against Russia [and shot itself in the leg, or a bit further above].

Of course, Europe must also be prepared for potential military attacks, the Foreign Minister demanded. After all, there is a war raging in Ukraine just 500 kilometres from Austria that nobody would have thought possible just a few years ago: ‘That’s why you have to prepare for everything in good time. You don't take out fire insurance if your house is already on fire.’ [useless word salad: no fire insurance will welcome you as a customer in that case; for US readers: replace ‘house is already on fire’ with ‘pre-existing conditions’ and ‘fire insurance’ with ‘health insurance’ (oh, wait, since Obamacare™, the latter is mandated)—what a bummer, but if you apply the same concept of mandated gov’t largesse spent on a few connected monopoly cartel members, that’s how the EU envisions its military resurgence]. We therefore need a new sense of defence, not only in Europe, but also in Austria. For this reason, the outgoing ÖVP-Green federal government had in any case ‘for the first time in decades, initiated a massive increase in funding for the Ministry of Defence and the Austrian Armed Forces during its term of office.’ The fact that Austria is militarily neutral has a special value, emphasised Schallenberg, recalling that this is one of the reasons why ‘50 international organisations’ are based in Austria. But: ‘Neutrality per se does not give us security.’ [nope, that it doesn’t, but fulfilling treaties and honouring fellow countries does—things that don’t really align with what he posted on X/Twitter on 24 Feb. 2025 while still technically in office]

[for another such example—ironically, including the Soviet Victory Monument in Vienna—please click here]

For the new ÖVP-SPÖ-Neos federal government and its designated ‘pink’ successor in the Foreign Ministry, Beate Meinl-Reisinger [she’s both dumb and an aggressive Transatlanticist/NATO warmonger who also wishes to create a EU Army], there are plenty of foreign policy challenges, said Schallenberg, citing as initial examples ‘the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the Middle East and the organisation of transatlantic cooperation.’ In the long term, however, Europe and therefore Austria must also focus on developments on the African continent, said the Minister, citing the conflicts in Sudan and Congo as examples. The decisive questions would arise there in the next five to ten years. There are also many other trouble spots around the world: ‘Just think of Myanmar, think of Haiti—there are a whole series of trouble spots. How strongly is this perceived? That’s the problem: the human attention span is not infinite.’

(The interview was conducted by Edgar Schütz and Stefan Vospernik/APA).

Bottom Lines

That was painful, but we need to consider these lunatic morons because they perform the governance of the EU these days.

In regard to Mr. Schallenberg’s unending belligerence vs. Russia, he’s no better than, say, EU Commissar Kaja Kallas, which is also why I put out these considerations.

The delusional refusal to see reality as-it-is is palpable, and Mr. Schallenberg’s nonsense is merely trumped (pun intended) by the utterly useless way this ‘interview™’ was conducted: no follow-up questions, only soft-ball ‘elder statesman grants farewell chat’ nonsense.

As to Mr. Schallenberg’s future, well, I wish him a bunch of Covid booster shots and good riddance. I suppose that he’ll be cashing in mightily on his nice former chancellor’s pension while remaining utterly aloof with regard to the consequences of gov’t actions he participated in: the utter waste to the tune in excess of 50 billion euros:

These 47.7b euros didn’t include the price tag for ‘testing’:

Of course, there’s also plenty of fraudulent and possibly criminal shenanigans to go around, as exemplified by one of these contractors going belly-up:

None of this interests a single public prosecutor, let alone a judge.

As to Alexander Schallenberg’s future as a ‘foreign policy consultant’ or the like, well, he certainly has ‘friends™’ in the ‘right™’ places:

So, perhaps Mr. Schallenberg will join the Open Society Foundation, the WEF, the Bilderberg Group, or the Munich Security Conference (or all of the above) and become a master of ceremonies or the like.

What won’t change is his character: he’ll always remain an unimportant, lunatic moron with a penchant for cruelty, condescension, and arrogance.

I hope I’ll never see your face again.

Good riddance, you sorry excuse for both a man (he fathered four children and is divorced), politician (click here for him comparing the Austrian Anschluss with Russia’s ‘special military operation’), and thinker (click here for some more from 2019).

In the end, we shall remember Mr. Schallenberg, if at-all, as a failed apparatchik whowas always singing to the tune of those who tell him what to do.

Yet, he compensated this in the most headless chicken-hawkish way possible—by kicking at those below him—here’s a bit from Austro-Covidian state broadcaster ORF’s ‘reporting™’ from 29 Nov. 2021:

Mandatory vaccination is scheduled to come into force in Austria on 1 February 2022. “Before that, everyone who has not been vaccinated will receive a notification asking them to do so. Those who do not do so by that date will have to pay a heavy fine. But for me it is the last resort”, said Schallenberg. In the week beginning 6 December, the corresponding draft legislation should be available, which should allow for a “proper assessment of at least four weeks” [You bet that I shall properly assess this monstrosity]. According to the Ministry of Health, the law could then enter into force at the beginning of February after the National Council [lower chamber] and the Federal Council [upper chamber] have passed corresponding resolutions.

So, good riddance, Alexander Schallenberg, and I hope I’ll never have to endure your nonsense again.

And, lest I forget, GO FUCK YOURSELF.