As a few of my long-term readers may or may not remember, Die Fackel 2.0 was launched in September 2021 to document, to the best of my abilities, the Covid Mania that engulfed my Heimat, Austria.

One of Austria’s core characteristics during this time was its utterly nightmarish and quite exceptional descent into a pharma-fascistic nightmare:

At some point in autumn 2021, I began using the moniker ‘Covidistan’ to describe the place (Austria), the emerging régime, and the descent into madness that gripped my Heimat.

At the same time, wherever I looked around, things were equally, if not more so, grim: remember the Canadian Freedom Truckers or the insane crackdown on dissent in Australia, to cite but two of the more egregious examples of massive overreach in the same mould.

Perhaps the most despicable character in these shenanigans—and, let’s not mince words, I could list very, very many such individuals—was short-term acting chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (Wikipedia profile). It was during his tenure that some of the worst abuses—imagine an unelected acting head of a caretaker gov’t who insults the citizens repeatedly—occurred.

Mr. Schallenberg was a career diplomat (sic), foreign minister from 2019 onwards, and twice served as acting chancellor (2021/22, 20224/25) while the political powerbrokers sorted out who would fill that position for them. The notionally sovereign Austrian citizens had no hand in these shenanigans.

Oh, and lest I forget, he’s a hugger (ugh), and one of his preferred ‘friends™’ is—none other than Alexander Soros:

And this somewhat longer introduction brings me to today’s posting: a few days ago, I heard that Mr. Schallenberg had ‘apologised’ for some of the worst abuses of the citizens during the Covid Mania—while legacy media was mostly mum about it, except for, e.g., the Salzburger Nachrichten, which I provide below.

‘Enjoy’ the non-apology by Soros-hugging scumbag Alexander Schallenberg, dedicated in loving remembrance and solidarity to everyone who opposed the Covid Mania in his or her own ways anywhere (shout-out to the Canadian Truckers and the few Aussies and Kiwis who endured comparable absurdities).

Translation, emphases, and [ snark abuse hurled at this scumbag] mine.

Schallenberg regrets ‘harsh wording’ in pandemic

Outgoing acting chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) has admitted mistakes during his first term as head of government. ‘I regret some of the harsh wording I used as chancellor during the pandemic,’ Schallenberg said in an APA interview. Some of his statements had lacked diplomacy. ‘And if I hurt people as a result, then I regret that.’ [that’s not an apology]

Via the Salzburger Nachrichten, 2 March 2025 [source]

He justified his withdrawal from top politics with his desire for a change of scenery and also his second chancellorship. This ‘crisis situation’ had ‘set the ball rolling’ for him to no longer want to be part of another government [if the going gets tough, the tough keep going]. He had been ‘clearly asked’ whether he wanted to be part of the government made up of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS, he emphasised. With his decision, the Foreign Ministry was ‘free’, he replied to the question of whether the ÖVP's renunciation of the Foreign Ministry had come first or his withdrawal.

‘The thought was there, but then that’s it’

Schallenberg spoke of a ‘thought [sic] process’ that had already formed in his mind over Christmas ‘and then the ball started rolling when the call came asking whether I wanted to become Federal Chancellor again,’ said Schallenberg, referring to the time after Karl Nehammer's resignation at the beginning of January. ‘I somehow thought to myself, yes, I’ll take on this responsibility, again in a crisis situation…And then I thought, but then that’s it’, he said, referring to the fact that the ÖVP had lost its chancellor and also its chairman, ‘with whom I am also a personal friend’ [oh well, what can be said about that? (other than: I so despise these two imbeciles for what they did].

Retiring from politics is ‘naturally a certain turning point in my life’, said Schallenberg. There is ‘no fixed plan yet’ for his professional future and the two-time chancellor [that’s such BS as he was a stop-gap measure whom no-one ever wanted or elected: keep that in mind as you read on] wants to give himself time for a professional reorientation [well, with a fat politician’s pension, there’s no need to hurry—unlike all the ordinary people who are in shit street due to his policy decisions]. ‘There was Alexander Schallenberg before politics. There will also be Alexander Schallenberg after politics’, he said, referring to possible consultancy work in foreign or European policy [see how these morons are ‘making a living’ on every taxpayer’s expense]. When asked whether an international job would appeal to him, he said that ‘at the moment’ he would prefer to stay in Austria for family reasons. When asked about a candidacy in the 2028 presidential election, he said succinctly: ‘It's not on my radar.’ [I’m almost tempted to call—please run, you asshole, because I’m sure people will remember what you did during Covid]

Proud of Neighbourhood Policy and ‘very clear course’

In his almost six years in office [he was chancellor for two times two months of these six years], Schallenberg is proud of the ‘very strong intensification of the neighbourhood policy’ with the Central European countries and his ‘very clear course’ in terms of transatlantic relations, Russia and Israel:

You can agree or disagree with this, but I don’t think you can accuse me of not knowing what I stand for. [nope, I accuse you of selling out]

Schallenberg took office as Foreign Minister in June 2019 as part of the minority government formed after the Ibiza affair. He initially continued to hold the office in the turquoise-green federal government before taking over from Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) in autumn 2021 following his second fall from power. It was during this time that the controversial decision in favour of compulsory vaccination and the lockdown for the unvaccinated was taken.

Appealing for Understanding for Compulsory Vaccination Decision

Schallenberg lamented the fact that Austria is now one of the ‘very few countries’ in which the pandemic is still a political issue [well, why the f*** might this be? Might if have to do with your utter delusional and incompetent (man)handling of the Covid shitshow?] ‘At least by an opposition party that has been carrying it around like a monstrance the whole time,’ he added, referring to the FPÖ [well, might that be because you and your disgusting ilk weaponised the poison/death juice injections for political gains?] ‘We probably all underestimated how disruptive the experience of the pandemic was and how deeply it has penetrated society. We had to restrict personal freedoms in a way that we had never seen before,’ said Schallenberg [we did it to protect you, stupid rabble, from yourself and your better judgement, as well as to enrich our cronies, grab power, and ruin the economy: you should be grateful] ‘We didn’t see that as a long-term effect back then.’ [oh, you disparaged, poured hate on ‘the unvaccinated™’, and declared them illegal (Karoline Edtstadler), but you didn’t think that the very same people would dislike you? Poor sob—and please just go quietly into the night] At the same time, he emphasised that the pandemic was a historically unique experience. ‘We haven't had this in Europe since the Spanish flu (more than 100 years ago, editor’s note),’ he said. [he also shows how ignorant he is—most deaths in the ‘Spanish flu’ (sic) were ‘caused’ by—bacterial pneumonia].

In response to questions about compulsory vaccination, he referred to expert statements [when I accepted responsibility and didn’t get injected with these poison/death juices, I’m a ‘Covid denier’ etc.—what about Mr. Schallenberg’s responsibility? Well, he just pointed to ‘experts™’] according to which, without a vaccination coverage rate of 95%t, ‘we will not get out of this vicious circle of lockdown, lockdown, lockdown’ [experts like Prof. Florian Krammer still have their jobs, funding opportunities, and the occasional media spotlight: for them, the Covid Scam is the golden calf that keeps on giving, with no introspection or self-awareness]. The decisions made at the time were ‘even applauded in wide circles in Europe’ [I’m unsure if I’d bring up this notion here, but then again, I’m not a sleazy scumbag like Mr. Schallenberg; also, I’m hardly surprised about that applause from those disgusting assholes…] In addition, the compulsory vaccination—agreed in November 2021 at a meeting between the head of government and the state governors at Lake Achensee in Tyrol—never entered into force [that’s such a big, fucking, and stinky LIE: mass protests made you fuckfaces postpone its enforcement because you knew you couldn’t enforce that abomination of a law; I’ll continue swearing as the final sentence is even worse] ‘That's the beauty of a democratic and pluralistic system, that we are capable of learning and adapting,’ he emphasised.

(The interview was conducted by Edgar Schütz and Stefan Vospernik/APA)

Bottom Lines: Go Away and Rot in Hell

I’m fucking mad at this guy, and there’s not a single good word I’ll now say.

I’m equally pissed at the absurdity of the interviewers who permit Mr. Schallenberg to push these lies, distortions, and equivocations.

Also, there’s no a hint of shame or any apology whatsofuckingever in these statements.

All we get are Mr. Schallenberg’s ‘regrets’ over his choice of words.

Go fuck yourself.

You know, a regret comes from, say, having had one drink too much the night before. Or saying/doing something like breaking your mom’s favourite vase as a child while playing football in the living room.

This ain’t an apology, nevermind an honest one.

Mr. Schallenberg knew what he was doing in 2021/22.

Mr. Schallenberg refuses to take responsibility for what happened during his short-term sting at performing the chancellorship in late 2021:

the compulsory vaccination—agreed in November 2021 at a meeting between the head of government and the state governors

That is factually correct, but you, Mr. Schallenberg, were the fucking head of the federal gov’t—and you didn’t just not come out strongly against these insane considerations. You actively participated in them:

So, GO FUCK YOURSELF.

For a more accurate version of events, here’s a few lines from my 21 Nov. 2021 piece entitled ‘The Covid Coup’ (the below lines are from the Zero Covid-pushing maniacs at that disgusting rag Der Standard):

The more new rules come into force, the more the police have to check… When the woman with her shopping bag leaves the shop on Mariahilfer Straße, she was probably not prepared to be met by a police officer. ‘May I ask for your 2G proof?’ asks Inspector [lowest police rank, gained right after completion of the police academy] of Dominik B. as the lady steps out onto the street. ‘Sorry’, the woman squeezes out, startled, she doesn't understand German very well. When the officer mentions the term ‘green passport’, everything is clear to the woman—but she does not have it with her. She can only offer her e-card [Austrian health insurance card]. However, as B. later explains, she ‘credibly’ assures the officer that the vaccination card is at home. The woman gets off with a warning… Despite the partial lockdown [for the ‘unvaccinated’], there is a lot going on in the early afternoon of the previous week. Some people say they are already out Christmas shopping. The police are certainly causing a stir with their checks, and time and again one or the other quickly changes sides of the road. If you don't behave too conspicuously, you probably won't be checked at random in the lockdown for the unvaccinated. After all, everyone is allowed to go for a walk. Shopping, however, is not. That's why the police are now primarily stationed in front of shop entrances. ‘We check where people come together’… Unvaccinated people were sent into lockdown. They were only allowed to leave their homes if they had the famous exceptions, which include mental recuperation [psychische Erholung, in the original, i.e., leave one’s home before you go crazy]. From Monday [22 Nov. 2021] onwards, however, the police will probably again ask everyone why they are outside when they carry out checks… Police were urged by Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) to follow the maxim ‘Every citizen engagement should be a Covid-19 check’. [Mr. Nehammer is a personal, dear friend of Mr. Schallenberg, hence: he should GO FUCK YOURSELF, too]…

And to wrap up this posting, I shall repeat, once more and in all caps, what I think of these disgusting lowlives:

GO FUCK YOURSELF.

GO AWAY AND NEVER COME BACK.

(Apologies for cursing that much, but these people make me mad as hell, which is where I think they will end up eventually.)