Now with this year’s Christmas spectacle behind us, we can all take a clear-eyed look at what’s coming next year.

And as much as it pains me to say, it’ll be a blast, no two ways about it.

People have been derisively calling the WHO-declared, PHEIC Covid Pandemic™ an IQ test, and I happen to agree with that notion.

I also found something that will underscore this assessment, as if further evidence would, in fact, be needed.

You see, the other day I noticed that the ADAC, which is Germany’s—and thus Europe’s—largest automobile association with around 21 million members (as Wikipedia notes):

The ADAC also owns insurance and publishing subsidiaries. More than 25 subsidiaries operate under ADAC SE (former ADAC Beteiligungs- und Wirtschaftsdienst GmbH), which assumes the holding function.[4] ADAC Luftrettung (lit. ‘ADAC Air Rescue’) operates the largest fleet of ambulance helicopters in Germany.[5] The ADAC had total revenues of €911 million and an annual profit of €25 million in 2012. The subsidiaries grouped together in ADAC Beteiligungs- und Wirtschaftsdienst GmbH generated total revenues of €1.03 billion in 2012, with a profit of €84.9 million.[4]

And it just so happens that this automobile association-cum-insurance company just amended its terms & conditions in regard to what is covered by its accident insurance policies and what is not:

Spot the odd one out? It’s the highlighted line that says what isn’t covered:

Vaccine damage deriving from mandated mass vaccination campaigns.

This little overview tells you all there is to know, eh?

It does get a tad more absurd in the written terms & conditions on p. 9:

Excluded Health Damages No insurance cover for… d) Vaccine damage deriving from mandated mass vaccination campaigns. Exception: insurance coverage for vaccine damage resulting from any other vaccination

That’s on the left-hand side, with ADAC adding that, if the customer so desired,

before traveling, we advise you on required or recommended vaccinations for your destination country. We take into account publications from German health authorities as well as the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

You see, very soon™, probably any day now, authorities will recognise the mistake they made in mandating the Covid poison/death juices, which have significant ripple effects across the economy, everybody’s lives, and, of course, for the bottom lines of insurance companies.

Now, imagine, if you will, the following (gaslighting) scenario:

Germany’s largest automobile association with around 21 million members—surely, no all of whom hold such insurance policies—realised that their old vanilla insurance policies could, theoretically, lose a lot of money if word spread that it, too, covers vaccine damages.

Now ADAC—and, surely, other such companies across the world, too—are updating their insurance policies to reflect this realisation. That is as bona fide an admission as it gets, for the decisive issue is—the word ‘gov’t mandated’—which chimes very well with a recent ruling by Germany’s highest court™:

The coronavirus vaccination campaign is considered a sovereign [orig. hoheitliche] task. Therefore, doctors cannot be sued for damages due to possible errors, according to the Federal Court of Justice.

Hence, there is no need to spell out who or what mandated mass vaccination, for, at least in Germany, we know it doesn’t really matter as the court™ ruled:

Bottom Lines

Do you or anyone else require yet more evidence of malfeasance?

I submit to you that the evidence of gov’t-sponsored atrocities is piling up higher and higher, and if you find it in something as dry and clear-cut as an insurance policy brief, it tells you perhaps more than anything else.

Now, I’m adding the following meme from my collection for a particular reason:

I submit that even if your Monday morning routine does not normally include insurance coverage policy files, even those with brains slightly larger than the Topaz Hummingbird (beware of the factoid that there are two such species in that particular genus) should be able to see what happened during the WHO-declared, PHEIC Covid Pandemic™.

The sequel to what the late political scientist R.J. Rummel (1932-2014; Wikipedia) called Death by Government: Genocide and Mass Murder Since 1900 (Routledge, 1994), or democide.

Note that Prof. Rummel was a proponent of the so-called ‘democratic peace theory’, which holds that, if compared to authoritarian or totalitarian régimes, democratic gov’ts are ‘the least likely to commit democide and engage in wars’.

I submit that—whatever régime we live under since the Second World War is among the more democidal of nominally democratic régimes, and those in power have certainly ramped up their democidal antics in the past five years.