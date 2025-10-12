Last week, a few momentous thing transpired in Germany, and two of them were particularly appalling: first, we had the umpteenth admission on part of whatever muppet is in gov’t that the Covid shitshow was done without anything commonly understood to be real-world evidence. None of the measures or mandates were evidence-based™, least of all the poison/death juices:

And later that week, we also found out who did this: the gov’t.

This comes as no surprise, but today we’ll discuss a recent Federal Court of Justice ruling—which made it to legacy media, no doubts, about that—that legally exonerates all those who injected their fellow countrymen with these poison/death juices because (drum roll) as the doctors were doing so, they acted on orders of the gov’t.

Needless to say, this marks the official™ end to any kinds of enquiries, blue ribbon commissions, or legal review opportunities.

Moreover, one doesn’t have to like it, but if, at this very point, you haven’t drawn the one and only conclusion (I’ll spell mine out in the bottom lines) that’s reasonable, you’re probably beyond saving.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

The State is Liable for Vaccine Damage During the Pandemic

The coronavirus vaccination campaign is considered a sovereign [orig. hoheitliche] task. Therefore, doctors cannot be sued for damages due to possible errors, according to the Federal Court of Justice.

By Wolfgang Janisch, Süddeutsche Zeitung, 9 Oct. 2025 [source; archived]

The pandemic is now a few years behind us, but the legal issues of that time are only gradually being resolved [admission #1: the powers-that-be made up shit], and the road through the courts is long. This Thursday, the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe ruled on a particularly controversial issue at the time [so, this was controversial™ back then? GFY], the coronavirus vaccination. The question to be clarified was who is actually liable if those affected suffer health damage due to issues the vaccination [admission #2: these people know, they knew back then, and they can’t bring themselves to saying ‘vaccine damages’; the wording used here in the original is wegen eines Fehlers bei der Impfung Gesundheitsschäden erleiden]. This question has now been definitively answered: any claims for damages are directed against the state [which is a clear violation of Art 1. (1) of the German Grundgesetz, to which, in my reading, the gov’t admits to having reneged], not against practicing physicians [this is even worse in consideration of Art. 2 (2), which reads:

Every person shall have the right to life and physical integrity. Freedom of the person shall be inviolable. These rights may be interfered with only pursuant to a law.

Now, please re-read the first sentence again: there were no laws, and no precedents; the gov’t, in effect, admitted to have broken not merely ‘the law’ but the de facto constitutional order. And that is what the Federal Court has just rubber-stamped]

The lawsuit was brought by a man who had been vaccinated three times in 2021. The first and second rounds had no consequences, but about three weeks after the so-called booster vaccination in December, he was diagnosed with heart disease. Since then, he argued in court, his cognitive abilities have been impaired, he can no longer practice his profession, and he is also suffering from mental health problems. He attributes all of this to the vaccination—although this has not yet been proven. He is demanding €800,000 in damages, as well as compensation for further damages.

Doctors, he argues, should be considered ‘willing executioners’ [orig. Erfüllungsgehilfen ] of the state in this case.

The only question before the Federal Court of Justice was who is the right person to file such a lawsuit: the doctor who vaccinated him—or the state [nevermind the injured party whose suffering is irrelevant to both ‘the doctor’ and ‘the state’], which promoted the vaccination campaign? From the perspective of his [the injured plaintiff’s] lawyer, Wendt Nassall, the doctor—unlike her colleagues at the vaccination centres—was not acting on behalf of the state, but as a practicing physician. She could therefore be held directly liable for any mistakes [orig. etwaige Fehler, another one of these discursive distortions as the words vaccine™ and damage must not be used in the same context].

From the perspective of Thomas Winter, the doctor’s lawyer, however, the decisive factor is that the vaccination was pushed forward in the interest of society as a whole [admission #3 note the contorted logic™ as the doctor’s lawyer doesn’t claim the state is liable—which is at least a legal person—but ‘society’, which, legally speaking doesn’t exists; the constitution guarantees individuals’ rights; here, the the argument points towards group rights™, which is a contradiction in and of itself (also, note that this goes against the neoliberal creed that society itself doesn’t exist, only individuals, as per Maggie Thatcher; this isn’t mere hyperbole, but the issue at-hand here is the entire group-ish nonsense)]. ‘The ultimate goal was to vaccinate 80 million Germans.’ A high vaccination rate served to reduce the risk of infection, also to protect those who did not want to be vaccinated [admission #4: the Court itself is incompetent and bases its reasoning on wishful thinking, and, no, this isn’t made-up:

So, if the Court does not recognise reality-as-it-is, what does that render the Court’s ruling? Illegitimate is one word that comes to mind, but it’s also a call upon any self-respecting citizen to ignore whatever nonsense comes from the increasingly authoritarian gov’t]

Whether the Plaintiff is Actually Entitled to Claim Damages From Vaccine Injury Would Have to be Clarified in Further Proceedings

The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) has now also ruled in this direction. Doctors acted ‘in the exercise of a public office entrusted to them’ when administering such vaccinations. This follows from the relevant regulation, which was valid until April 2023. Such an office could also be exercised by private individuals, in this case by doctors. They were ultimately ‘agents’ of the state. ‘Vaccinations were a key means of tackling the coronavirus pandemic’, explained Senate President Ulrich Herrmann [see the above video; they must continue to sing that tune, for deviation means, as in the Soviet case, the end of one’s career and livelihood due].

This is because vaccination served not only to protect individual health but also to ‘maintain central state functions and central areas of public services’. Although there was no mandatory vaccination at the time, various access and contact restrictions applied to people without vaccination. All of this speaks to the sovereign nature of the vaccination campaign [because the state claimed there existed a state of emergency, the state absolves itself later on; nothing so see here, move on, folks].

However, the Karlsruhe decision does not yet clarify whether the plaintiff actually has a claim for vaccine damage. This would now have to be resolved in a new lawsuit, either against the federal government or against the state of North Rhine-Westphalia; this is still open. There, the plaintiff would have to prove that the heart disease truly resulted from the booster vaccination. And that those responsible for this could be blamed for an error, for example, inadequate information about the risks of vaccination. The hurdles in such liability lawsuits are high, and the chances of success for plaintiffs are slim.

The issue of vaccination is therefore not yet settled for the Federal Court of Justice. Further proceedings are pending against vaccine manufacturers [they are exempt from damages, in case you forgot; if they are found guilty™, the tab is being picked up by—the state: talk about circular reasoning]. The next hearings are expected in a few months.

Bottom Lines

Lest I speak on such matters strongly, here’s what attorney Carlos A. Gebauer wrote on X/Twitter on the above occasion (machine translation, emphases mine):

The Federal Court of Justice’s decision yesterday to define doctors as civil servants under liability law in order to make the taxpayer liable for vaccine damages is clearly stirring up strong emotions. Creating vaccination pressure with conditionally emergency-authorized medicines that, according to the EMA, offered no third-party protection, exempting manufacturers from liability, and now also removing doctors from primary passive legitimacy vis-à-vis those harmed is understandably irritating for many people. But the dogmatic approach is well-known. Doctors are grouped here like crossing guards [orig. Schülerlotse]. Or like district chimney sweepers. How exactly the Federal Court of Justice will justify why a doctor who is not bound by instructions under professional law can become a civil servant remains to be seen [i.e., keep the popcorn ready, that’s gonna be a wild argumentation]. If the treasury advances payment to compensate the disabled or bereaved, it then regresses against the ‘civil servants’ (§ 59 para. 1 no. 2 BHO and corresponding state law equivalents). For doctors who have not properly informed their patients about the risks of the experimental therapy, the Federal Court of Justice’s judgment is therefore not necessarily advantageous. Because the state as regression creditor will—unlike some harmed party—not be deterred by the absence of legal protection insurance from enforcing its claims [muahahahahaha; I suspect this ruling to create more headache for the state in the future]. Moreover, yesterday’s ruling marks the end of the possibility for vaccination pop-up clinic operators to keep the names of the illegibly signing doctors secret: the state must know its employees.

So, whats else is there to add?

Perhaps this paper from September 2021?

Subramanian & Kumar, ‘Increases in COVID‑19 are unrelated to levels of vaccination across 68 countries and 2947 counties in the United States’, European Journal of Epidemiology (2021) 36:1237–1240; https://doi.org/10.1007/s10654-021-00808-7.

We note that it was never retracted.

What happened, in fact, is—quite succinctly said—this:

The gov’t put all its eggs in one basket (the poison/death juices) very early on; it then set (mandated) insanely impossible goals (remember ‘herd immunity through vaccination’) and corralled the country’s doctors into assisting.

When this all failed to come to pass, the state nudged the judiciary to rule in its favour. Rinse and repeat.

Too bad there’s no way of compelling the gov’t to face the consequences of its actions.

Oh, wait.