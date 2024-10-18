Short on time, hence no long-form introduction here (which I also don’t consider necessary here).

As always, translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Representative Forsa Survey: One in Six Germans Complain of Side Effects After Coronavirus Vaccination

By Lucas Wiegelmann, Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung, 15 Oct. 2024 [source]

In a representative survey, the Forsa Institute wanted to know whether people had ‘all in all tolerated the coronavirus vaccinations well’. A majority answered in the affirmative. However, there are also many Germans who have apparently had completely different experiences.

More than one in six Germans have experienced side effects in connection with a corona vaccination. This is the result of a representative survey conducted by the opinion research institute Forsa on behalf of the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung (NOZ).

According to the survey, 17% of respondents answered ‘no’ to the question of whether they had ‘all in all tolerated the coronavirus vaccinations well’. A further 10% stated that they had not received a vaccination. Almost three quarters of respondents (73%) said they had not experienced any side effects.

[caption: ‘toleration of Covid jabs: all in all I have tolerated C-vaccination well…ja = yes; nein = no; nein, Arzt bestätigte Nebenwirkungen = no, medically-certified adverse reaction; nein, unbestätigte Nebenwirkungen = no, unconfirmed adverse reaction; keine Impfung = unvaccinated; sample size = 1,002 individuals, 7-8 Oct. 2024, ±3%]

According to the survey, the majority of Germans also believe that a Bundestag committee of enquiry into the coronavirus pandemic is unnecessary. 58% answered the question of whether such a form of investigation was ‘necessary’ in the negative. 40% answered in the affirmative.

[caption: opinions about an Aufarbeitung of the Covid time: ja = yes; nein = no; the above-related 40-60 split concerns a parliamentary enquiry; the below bars with the 29-68 split relate that 68% are against a judicial review for politicians, which seems to me the more important question—but it’s incomplete because that should also include certain academics…]

A total of 1,002 people were interviewed for the Forsa survey on 7 and 8 October. Our editorial team cooperated with the online magazine Multipolar, which had fought in court for the release of the ‘RKI files’, i.e., the crisis team minutes of the Robert Koch Institute.

Bottom Lines

To me, this all reeks a bit of the polls

was running some time ago, e.g.,

Now, we also have these data for Germany.

I’ll point to but two things here:

1 in 6 reports ‘adverse reactions’ is an indictment for all the people who

made these shoddy ‘products™’ (BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Novavax, etc.)

licensed them, albeit on a ‘conditional™’ basis (FDA, EMA, etc.)

pushed them onto the quite trusting population (‘politicos™’, ‘experts™’)

their water-carriers (‘your’ [sic] GP, the pop-up clinics, etc.)

and those who consistently lied about these shoddy ‘products™’ (all of the above plus legacy media)

Unlike in the US, however, no enquiries into death by Covid vs. the modRNA poison/death jabs was carried out.

The second issue I’d point to isn’t the 40-60 split against any parliamentary enquiry, which, lacking legal authority to subpoena and later punish wrongdoers, is the German version of a so-called ‘blue-ribbon’ committee. Think of the Warren Report on the JFK assassination or the official 9/11 Report in terms of their ‘helpfulness’ (sic) for actually shedding light on what went on.

The more important issue, to me, is the 29-78 split when it comes to a judicial review. There, the correlation with the overall 73% share of the population who’s against a judicial review is very strong (and, since they also broke down the data between the ‘old’ West Germany vs. the ‘new states’, there’s a bit of a split as the share of respondents in the former GDR were less opposed to such an undertaking).

My suspicion here is that the overwhelming majority refuses to (re)join reality because they are complicit to various degrees.

If you’re ‘unvaccinated’, you know what I mean: the digs, the malicious looks, the anger, the gaslighting—by people you considered friends, co-workers, your relatives, and, of course, by the death-cult pushers in legacy media and among the politicians™ and experts™.

There is no shame left in the West; it seems that what remains is mostly a mish-mash of sentiments and feelings of self-righteousness and narcissism. Add to that the widely-diffused blockwarden mentality and there you go if you’re still wondering how ‘ze Nadsis’ were able to mesmerise ‘ze Germans’.

(As to that, I’d like to remind everyone of the qualitative difference to the Gulag Archipelago of the former Soviet Union: their ‘new man’ was due entirely to coercion; I’m not claiming a weird form of whatabout-ism here, but let’s face it: the ‘ordinary’ German had way less to fear from the régime than the ordinary Soviet citizen [sic].)

Game over, all told, it would seem.

Unless the judiciary could be moved by the sheer weight of the evidence.

We’ll soon find out as the sectoral vaxx mandate is headed to the Constitutional Court these days…