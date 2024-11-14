Reference is made to the cross-posting earlier today, which brings about many none-too-fond memories. I’ve since elected to write it up in more detail, hence here we go.

All translations, emphases, [and snark] mine.

These Days Mark the Third Anniversary of the Austro-Covidian régime

Driven at the time by the less than diplomatic whip Alexander Schallenberg and supported by virtually all politicians, the ‘house arrest for the unvaccinated’ was little more than arbitrary rule and tyranny. The longer this period recedes into the past, and the more evidence is available and accepted by the perpetrators, the more incomprehensible it seems that the very same people who concocted this policy abomination are still to be found in the upper echelons of the republic—or what is left of it.

Here, you can see then-chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, a career diplomat (sic) and currently serving as Austrian foreign minister. Believe it or not, he’s still in the running for a future cabinet-level position, most likely he will continue as chief diplomat. Here are a few choice quotes from the above-shown state broadcaster ORF piece dated 11 Nov. 2021:

‘I can't see why two thirds of the people should lose their freedom because one third hesitates’, says Schallenberg. This would be incomprehensible, it destroys the incentive to vaccinate, and he does not see why the majority should be ‘held hostage’ by the minority ‘in terms of democratic rationale’… ‘We are facing a winter and Christmas under 2-G’ [i.e., the lockdown for the unvaccinated], Schallenberg made clear. A lockdown for the unvaccinated is a ‘very harsh measure’, but obviously [sic] necessary. The control pressure will also be further tightened here. However, Schallenberg also appealed to people to take responsibility for their own health. He hoped that the ‘threatening backdrop’ [Drohkulisse] would have an effect.

Unfortunately, these sentiments fell on open ears not only among the self-disrespecting gov’t assistants of supervised thinking in the state-funded legacy media, but it also resonated among large sections of the population:

The highlighted comment dating to 11 Nov. 2021 of the Live Ticker in Der Standard, one of Austria’s leading Branch Covidian rags, reads as follows:

DYLAN 10: You can say what you want and I’m not an ÖVP voter but the federal chancellor is right.

And it must be really, really uncomfortable for the unvaxxed.

Still, No Legal, Societal Appraisal in Sight

I have a whole series of other such references and screenshots from this period, which, as is well known, culminated in the otherworldly endeavour—driven by Lower Austrian Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP)—in the civilisational rupture of the general obligation of ‘compulsory vaccination’:

Mandatory vaccination will shows us the way out of the pandemic, because no-one among us can accept it that, due to the lack of willingness to get vaccinated of the few, we are repeatedly forced to impose one lockdown after another…

You need to know that Ms. Mikl-Leitner is the public face of those who wield power in the ÖVP, and, of course, she’s still in office.

If you understand German and wish to see the video, here goes.

Mr. Schallenberg was no longer Federal Chancellor when the Vaxx Mandate was pushed through, and he was moved back to the Foreign Ministry. He is certainly in good hands there due to his demonstrated diplomatic qualities (/sarcasm). [As an aside, while I’m convinced of my own capabilities in such a role (/irony), my wife disagrees vehemently with that self-assessment, but I typically ‘win’ the argument by pointing to—Mr. Schallenberg. Muahahahaha]

Gov’t-by-Press-Briefing vs. Legislation

We would also like to point out that the ÖVP-Green federal government's (sic) tried-and-tested manipulation of the sovereign at the time often took the form of press releases or conferences, while neither the legal basis nor its regulations had been formulated.

You can find the above article here, I would like to refer you to a quote from constitutional lawyer Bernd-Christian Funk, as quoted in Der Standard on 11 Nov. 2021:

From next Monday, there will be a lockdown for unvaccinated people in Upper Austria—if the federal government creates the legal conditions by then—announced state governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) on Thursday. For constitutional law expert Bernd-Christian Funk, this is tantamount to ‘passing the ball back to the federal government’. The latter would first have to create an ordinance for such a measure, which would have to be approved by the minister and the main committee of the National Council. Funk also says that the question arises as to whether a lockdown for unvaccinated people is proportionate and therefore in line with the constitution. He has his doubts here due to the difficulty of monitoring the measure, because in order to guarantee proportionality, it must be ensured that the freedom of movement of people without immunisation is actually limited to their home, workplace, and going for a walk. According to the legal expert, there would be fewer constitutional objections to a lockdown for everyone, with reasonably verifiable rules for the entire population. Stelzer had ruled out such a measure on Wednesday. A ‘lockdown for the vaccinated’, which would then also include the unvaccinated, would be ‘highly problematic under constitutional law’, he said.

However, if no public prosecutor or judge was prepared to hear such complaints, then filing such charges quickly became pointless.

In addition to the political and media landscape, it is not enough for the judiciary to place a candle in the window in silent sympathy like the Federal President did during some of the de facto official events commemorating the ‘Corona deaths’.

What To Expect From the Next Gov’t

In Tommaso di Lampedusa's novel The Leopard (Feltrinelli, 1958) there is this marvellous sentence:

If we want everything to stay as it is, everything must change.

The impending coalition gov’t of ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS that is now all but formed can be expected to do one thing above all: adopt exactly the same attitude described here.

Neither Karl Nehammer (Interior Minister under Sebastian Kurz and Alexander Schallenberg) nor Andreas ‘Andi Guevara’ Babler (see below) or even Beate ‘traitor’’ Meinl-Reisinger (see further below) can be expected to show any insight, remorse, or even common sense. Not to mention backbone, because otherwise these honourable ladies and gentlemen would have long since crawled into the last corner.

And then there are these super-cool buttons for our ‘extra-brave’ kids who received their first jab

Mr. Babler is currently serving as chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) and is poised to become vice-chancellor in the new gov’t.

The side-kick in this Austro-Covidian version of the ‘traffic-light’ gov’t is Ms. Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) who once called ‘the unvaccinated’ literally ‘traitors’ and placed them into the same category as ‘friends of Putin’:

(Video in German only; Ms. Meinl-Reisinger later denied the existence of this video and having ever likened the citizens to ‘traitors’.)

‘House Arrest for the Unvaccinated’: Incompetence or Wilful Malice?

And that brings us to the provisional end of this piece, which I would like to conclude with two further references to the implementation and competence of the actors mentioned.

Firstly, there is this article from the Kleine Zeitung newspaper from 12 Nov. 2021, which is very revealing:

Hermann Greylinger, chairman of the Social Democratic Trade Unionists' Group (FSG) for police, strongly criticised plans on Thursday for the police to control the lockdown for unvaccinated people. This is the task of the health authorities, the police come when there are problems. Moreover, these controls would not work in practice, Greylinger said on ORF’s nightly news programme. The trade unionist emphasised that it was not the opinion of the Social Democratic parliamentary group, but the unanimous opinion of the police union as a whole, that these checks were not the task of the executive [but police conducted them anyways]. Greylinger spoke of the diversity of police tasks and emphasised: ‘We are at our limit. It has to stop.’ The trade unionist went on to criticise: ‘We are not involved in these measures.’ The Ministry of the Interior is going its own way, ‘we learn what is planned from the media’.

And then even the otherwise very level-headed astrologer—sorry: pollster—Peter Filzmaier called out the gov’t:

Filzmaier is quoted as follows:

Confusion among journalists The diverging statements by Mückstein and Schallenberg also caused puzzlement among the journalists present at the press conference: they asked Mückstein several times whether the lockdown for unvaccinated people was to apply on Monday in Salzburg and Upper Austria or in all nine federal states. ‘We are in close consultation in the federal government,’ said Mückstein [who was in said Federal Gov’t at that time] in response, paradoxically. ‘The next steps are a video conference with the provincial governors and the federal government on Sunday, and the main committee of the National Council will meet in the evening.’ The minister repeated these words a total of nine times, albeit slightly modified. However, Mückstein failed to provide a clear answer. There are also unanswered questions regarding the implementation and monitoring of such a lockdown. Filzmaier: ‘Massive’ Communication Damage ‘It's a communication disaster,’ said Filzmaier. ‘The magic word in crisis communication is—in English—one-voice policy. That means speaking with one voice,’ continued Filzmaier. This has never worked perfectly: ‘But compared to such a contradiction, the dispute over the federal gardens [early on, the gov’t closed down parks to the public] in Vienna between the state and federal government was of course still a trifle.’ Now there are fundamental contradictions, ‘even though credibility and trust are the highest good’... According to the expert, there are only two possibilities: ‘Firstly, the coordination of government communication does not work unintentionally, it is not managed. Or secondly: it doesn't work on purpose, political strategy games are being played at the height of the pandemic,’ Filzmaier explained. ‘Both are equally bad.’

I’ll spare you the rest of these unctuous statements.

I don’t think it’s wrong to ask for ‘new’ and ‘unspoiled’ political actors.

In a normal community in which the judiciary, media (fourth estate) and, above all, decency and morality function, these blatantly wrong decisions would probably also have been made. However, the protagonists of yesteryear would perhaps no longer be in political leadership positions.

That actually tells everything you need to know about Austria and the WHO-declared, so-called ‘Coronavirus Pandemic™’, with the possible exception of the many honours bestowed on the agitators of the time, such as the President of the Vienna Medical Association Thomas Szekeres (Vienna Ring of Honour).

And we haven't even talked about ‘Boosta’ yet…

We’re still in a very deep hole, and I’m for one am unsure we’ve ever stopped digging.