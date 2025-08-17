Die Fackel 2.0

Rikard
3h

Not slighting Rheinmetall (Sweden bought the Leopard I and II chassis after all) but a better deal could be if Germany made a deal with us for license-production of the CV90 mk. IV and the upcoming mk. V chassis. The mk. IV already uses a fully integrated AR-system for prioritising targetting and can be equipped for a multitude of combat roles. The mk. V will carry BLOS-capable Akeron V antitank systems and will also be UAV-capable.

And it is far cheaper than a full panzer: 20mn Swedish crowns/2mn Euros. Plus it can carry a fighting team of 6-8 soldiers dep. on configuration (normally, to deal with armour, the team will carry a shoulder-held anti-tank weapon just in case).

I'm sure Hägglund-Bofors and BAE Systems would be amenable to such a proposal, and Rheinmetall would still make its profits since it would be the tax-apyers paying the licensing fee, as well as gain time to make clear that Germany and France developing anything in a joint venture is a stillborn idea.

Just look at the "Eurofighter", a fiasco even worse than the American F-15 project.

