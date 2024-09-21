Some of you may remember this posting from a month ago when I brought to your attention a ‘general declaration’ about the safety of the Covid-19 poison juices. Penned by a known vaxx cultist, one Gunnveig Grødeland, professor of immunology and vaccinology at the University of Oslo. Needless to say, her expert opinion was as tone-deaf as it was expectably in favour of the C-19 poison juices:

Basically, Prof. Grødeland sung the hymnal of the unholy trinity of ‘modRNA good’, ‘efficacy über alles’ (safety concerns are irrelevant), and ‘One Health to rule them all’.

But—the expert opinion, written on behalf of the Norwegian System of Patient Injury Compensation (Norsk pasientskadeerstaning, NPE)—was just that, an opinion by one particular person who, due to her being one of Norway’s prime vaccine developers, has, well, a few conflicts of interest here.

Be that as it may, now even (!) state broadcaster NRK is reporting about ‘Covid vaccines’—all of them—potentially causing illnesses.

Please read this again: the state broadcaster now reports that there may (sic) be adverse events. This looks like a bombshell breaking news, but do note that I consider this still a limited hangout for two main reasons: a) it’s reported by the state broadcaster and b) it means that they are merely ‘acknowledging™’ what they can’t deny any longer.

Why would I be so harsh? Well, the above-linked expert opinion was penned by Prof. Grødeland in mid-August (if memory serves), and what follows below is the reaction to it—filed by furious nurses and care-workers who were injured taking the C-19 poison juices and denied compensation.

And this is where the news media coverage begins; non-English content comes in my translation and with emphases [as well as commentary] added.

New Report: All Corona Vaccines that Norway Used Can Cause Illness

By Sandra Amalie Lid Krumsvik, Bjørn Atle Gildestad, and Leif Rune Løland, NRK, 18 Sept. 2024 [source]

A report on vaccine injuries may change whether people who believe they have become ill from the coronavirus vaccine will receive compensation.

All three of the corona vaccines used in Norway can cause illness in the form of fatigue, muscle pain and, cognitive problems.

So says Professor of Immunology Elling Ulvestad [who, whatever his quite late recognition may or may not be worth—he’s also mentioning the modRNA poison juices at long last—is both quite late to that ‘party’ and mentions but three things while the actual list of possible AEs by, say Pfizer, is much longer. Note that on p. 4 of that document, ‘revised: 8 Dec. 2022’, holds that ‘Comirnaty…have been shown to prevent Covid-19’, which is incorrect]

This summer, on behalf of the Norwegian Nurses’ Association (Norsk Sykepleierforbund, NSF), he looked at existing studies on the after-effects of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines [oh my, an ‘expert™’ reads ‘the Science™’—what do you think he found?]:

‘We have fairly good indications that this has to do with the body’s inflammatory immune system’, says Ulvestad.

The professor explains that those who have suffered long-term symptoms have an inflammatory reaction in the body that is not switched off.

We don’t know why this happens. But this is not a surprising finding. We’ve seen this with other types of vaccines, that there are side effects that follow them [this is, I believe, the ‘money paragraph’ here: other vaccines were implicated before Covid, the prof. claims he doesn’t know why there are autoimmune reactions—VAIDS, anyone?—yet, as per the subsequent paragraph, what might be a good conclusion to be drawn? Perhaps the rule of holes?]

Ulvestad nevertheless believes that it was not irresponsible to roll out the vaccines in Norway [I disagree; it was bonkers, and this is also why I think this is a limited hangout].

The Report Should Change the Case Processing at NPE

The background to the assignment is that the Norwegian Nurses’ Association has assisted around 50 nurses in their compensation cases dealt with by the Norwegian System of Patient Injury Compensation (NPE).

In February, the nurses’ union announced that it would take legal action if the government did not reverse its decision and pay compensation to the nurses who claim to have been made ill by the vaccine.

Attorney Kjell Inge Ambjørndalen represents the Norwegian Nurses' Association. He believes Ulvestad’s report is a breakthrough for those who are fighting to have their disease recognised as a side effect of the vaccine:

The report states that there is a biologically plausible possibility for a very, very few people to suffer permanent damage. This also fulfils the legal requirement for causation.

The Norwegian Nurses’ Association now hopes that the report will lead to a change in NPE’s case processing for compensation [why do they trust these schemes? I mean, these 40-50 nurses have been screwed by ‘the system’ once; what is this going to change?].

‘It should change the case processing completely. They should now approve all applications with standard symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, headaches, and muscle pain’, says Ambjørndalen [imagine, for a moment, if NPE does that: given that almost all adults took these jabs, good luck trying to deny any of these applications, esp. if doing so follows ‘automated’ approval if one claims ‘standard symptoms’—it’ll bankrupt the NPE in short order, but perhaps that’s the goal here?].

Vaccine Injury Can Come Long Afterwards

Ulvestad believes that Patient Injury Compensation’s time limit [prof. Grødeland wrote that this limit is six weeks, with whatever injury occurring thereafter being unrelated to the poison juices] is too strict:

In Norway, they say that if you haven’t suffered a vaccine injury within eight weeks of vaccination, it’s not a vaccine injury. But this is wrong. The swine flu vaccination in 2009 showed that damage can occur up to two years afterwards [ah, the swine flu charade; I’ve written about this, too, and here’s a direct link; back then, it took 1 (!) suspected case of narcolepsy for public health officialdom to stop the vaccination campaign; by mid-Jan. 2021, there were 13 deaths in Norway and the poison juices kept flowing].

The side effects were not revealed when vaccine trials were carried out before the Covid vaccines were approved for use [they weren’t ‘approved for use’; this was a EUA, or in EU lingo, ‘conditional marketing authorisation’; a lawyer should know the difference]. Ulvestad points out that in the trials of each vaccine, only 15,000 people received the vaccine and 15,000 received a placebo vaccine with no content.

There are far too few people to detect vaccine side effects. In general, the methods we have in medicine are very good at determining whether vaccines work. But they are very poor when it comes to detecting any side effects.

[NRK] Was it irresponsible to introduce the vaccine, or was it a virtue of necessity in the situation the world was in?

No, it was not irresponsible [that’s all you need to know about this particular attorney]. What we learnt from the initial research was that the vaccine worked against serious illness and death. I don’t think it was unreasonable to launch a mass vaccination programme based on that criterion [well, they claimed the poison juices prevent transmission and infection…]

Ulvestad also emphasises that people should not be afraid to get vaccinated for fear of side effects. He says that most vaccines are only good for you [so, an attorney is now used to tell people that vaccines are good, safe, and effective? Did you people run out of medical professionals?]:

We fear that the childhood vaccination programme will suffer because people become sceptical about vaccines [damn right you are]. That’s why it’s important to talk about the rare side effects of the vaccines that have been developed quickly [oh, what about, you know, all the other vaccines? That is the relevant question, isn’t it, my fancy-pants lawyer?].

IPH: ‘Difficult to find a connection’

Are Stuwitz Berg [hi there, Are, so we meet again], Director of Infection Control at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (IPH), says that together with the Norwegian Directorate for Medical Products, they are devoting a lot of resources to monitoring the safety of the corona vaccines [it’s important to judge a person not by what he says but by what he does]. Monitoring is still ongoing to uncover any side effects that ‘very rarely’ occur:

[NRK] The report [by Ulvestad] shows that those who have suffered long-term symptoms have an inflammatory reaction that is not switched off, as a kind of side effect. What does the IPH have to say about this?

[Stuwitz Berg] Inflammatory reactions, fatigue, muscle pain and cognitive problems are symptoms that are very common in a population. It is often difficult to find causal relationships. Ulvestad refers to some scientific reports that have looked at the correlation between certain biological markers in vaccinees and these symptoms. We can't rule out a connection, but our knowledge is limited [I don’t doubt that for a minute; if you’d be reading the documentation put out by public health officials, you’d know ‘more’, such as that Mr. Berg has a, well, let’s say ‘creative™’ way of understanding numbers, as I’ve documented at length back in 2022].

The IPH is not commenting on the proceedings within Norwegian System of Patient Injury Compensation that the report by Ulvestad is a part of. But they stand by the recommendation to introduce the vaccines in Norway [of course you do, you cowardly drug pushers, because if you reverse course now, you’ll all go to trial and, possibly, end up in jail]:

[Stuwitz Berg] The vaccine is one of the most important contributions to preventing serious illness and death as a result of infection with Covid-19. Among other things, we see that people who have recently been vaccinated have a lower risk of long-term ailments as a result of Covid-19 infection than people who have not recently been vaccinated [two things to note here: first, ‘unvaccinated’ apparently don’t have ‘long-term ailments as a result of Covid-19 infection’; second, Stuwitz Berg’s colleague Preben Aavitsland wrote me in late 2023 that the poison juices have ‘not been authorised for preventing transmission from one person to another’ and while they ‘contributes [sic] to limiting transmission in society by protecting the vaccinees against infection, albeit for a limited time’].

Cases May be Reprocessed

Kristin Kart-Hansen, Director of the Norwegian System of Patient Injury Compensation (NPE), says that the experts will consider all relevant medical information and that they will now look at Professor Ulvestad’s report [they’ll now have to do so because of the media attention and the threatened legal action; if the vaccine-injured nurses would have kept quiet, the Norwegian System of Patient Injury Compensation would just go on their merry ways].

When asked whether the premises for case processing will be changed now, she replies that they are constantly changing:

The expert assessment must be based on the medical knowledge available at any given time. The experts must then assess whether each individual case may be of such a nature that it falls under the scheme.

NPE does not rule out the possibility that old claims for compensation that have previously been rejected may be taken up for reassessment [in academic terms, prof. Ulvestad has dealt a significant blow to prof. Grødeland’s reputation; note also that the former has stopped very much short of calling out the latter’s conflicts of interest].

We have to assess all these cases individually. And when we gain new knowledge, we must assess these in collaboration with our experts. [note the plural in the ‘experts’, because a month ago, prof. Grødeland’s lone expertise was deemed sufficient]

Bottom Lines (for now)

This is very much a developing story, and I expect there to be 1-2 more postings next week, if only because this is a long posting already and I’ve found some ‘more’ stuff that I consider relevant here.

In general terms, we note that the reporting pattern of big legacy media outlets is typically putting out articles once stuff has gotten traction already. This is certainly the case here as I only found the above-reproduced piece by accident, tucked away in a ‘you might also be interested in this’ corder of NRK’s website (specifically this big article on ‘How Will This Autumn’s Covid Season Be?’, penned by two of the three ‘journos™’ who co-wrote the above piece).

I wouldn’t consider the above information too spectacular and consider it a very limited hangout. The good prof. Ulvestad refuses to call out the problem with the essentially autoimmune diseases—I’ll be referring to this is VAIDS in the following—in clear terms.

If ‘all Covid vaccines’, as he claims, can cause an ‘inflammatory reaction in the body that is not switched off’, it follows logically that we’d need to talk about both specifics (e.g., pseudouridine, lipid nanoparticles, and the modRNA payload).

Ulvestad’s insistence that all other vaccines are safe and effective is another give-away of his stance being a kind of ‘op’ designed to divert attention away from the obvious (which isn’t spelled out in concrete terms):

We fear that the childhood vaccination programme will suffer because people become sceptical about vaccines.

I would think that the Covid débacle is already causing parents to re-consider getting their children injected (I am, for sure), and I’d be betting the farm on public health officialdom (who are tabulating vaccine uptake via the national vaccination registry SYSVAK) are already seeing these effects.

The difference between what NRK writes vs. what other outlets publish couldn’t be bigger, by the way. Take, e.g., Bergensavisen (source, 17 Sept. 2024) or alt-news outlet iNyheter (source, 19 Sept. 2024), with the latter quoting Ulvestad as follows:

Several peer-reviewed studies have found a link between the corona vaccines and side effects such as fatigue, brain fog, headaches, cognitive problems and muscle pain.

The NRK ‘journos™’ list but three conditions:

All three of the corona vaccines used in Norway can cause illness in the form of fatigue, muscle pain and, cognitive problems.

This is but one example, and I’ll address them in a follow-up posting.

For now, we’ve learned that ‘all vaccines’ (poison juices) cause sequelae, and this has now been reported by as mainstream a media outlet as the Norwegian state broadcaster NRK.

In the process, prof. Ulvestad’s comments have severely impaired the credibility of the Norwegian System of Patient Injury Compensation and their ‘expert™’, prof. Grødeland.

I consider prof. Ulvestad’s stance a step in the right direction, although I remain wary of his intentions because he’s still insisting that all other vaccines are ‘safe and effective™’ (which I very much doubt).

This is a developing story, stay tuned for ‘more’ (and don’t forget to share it with your NPC circles).