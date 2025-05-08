Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Church Takes the Initiative to March in the Pride Parade: Setting Fire to the Comments Section

Bygdepride is being organised for the fifth time, but for the first time Volda Church is inviting people to join them in the parade on Saturday. This is causing controversy.

By Annabelle Kårvåg Sørensen, Mia Sofie Ytreberg, and Remi Sagen, NRK, 6 May 2025 [source]

No thanks! The church doesn't have room for everyone anymore and I’ve now cancelled my membership! Thanks for the team!

Brilliant that they’re taking part in the parade ❤️❤️❤️

Pride? No, the church needs to look at itself in the mirror, read the Bible, follow and be true to God’s word, and stop flirting with the forces of evil.

These are just three of more than 160 comments on the post Volda Church shared on Facebook, and many of them are negative [who would’ve thought…].

I thought we had come so far that we would be able to accept it, then. I don’t really see how it can be something that divides people [why would everybody be obliged to find your point of view great?]

This is according to Anbjørn Steinholm Frislid, leader of Bygdepride Ørsta/Volda, which was first organised in 2018.

He believes they have not yet reached their goal of creating open and inclusive neighbourhoods [perhaps some people don’t want to be forced to find this fine? It appears that this thought has yet to enter Mr. Steinholm’s head…].

This year in particular, we’ve seen that things are going in the wrong direction [no need to cite any example]. And we think it’s even more important that we stand up and say that ‘We actually have to make sure that everyone can feel at home here’ [that is, except those unreconstructed people prefer to be left alone: they, too, *must* be included whether they like it or not]

Writes That They Have Left the Congregation

Chairman of Volda Parish Council, Bernt Krøvel, notes that there are different opinions about partaking in the Pride event, as with everything else. And that they’ve read through all the comments.

Krøvel said that they had decided to participate under the same [‘pride’] banner in the parades as the first speaker [well, what is there to say—other than noting that pride is a cardinal sin].

We want to stand up for diversity [orig. mangfald], and everyone can come together in the church. I believe this was also the main point of Jesus’s message [now, I don’t know what book that dude got this from, but that’s for sure not in the Gospel to be for diversity™]. We know there are people who are homosexual and lesbian in our congregation, and we also want to do something for them [is it just me or does this guy re-invent the church’s message on the fly?].

In the comment section, there are at least two comments by people who say they have left the church over this stance.

Krøvel has noticed this, and he’s not really surprised:

It’s really unfortunate that people leave the Church over this. This has happened before, and not only in Volda.

What do you think about the Church’s participation in the parade? ‘Very good’: 66%; ‘I think that they should stay out of this’: 30%; dunno: 4%. As of 7 May 2025 around 10 a.m. local time, there were 5,770 votes.

Unity of the Church is at Stake

NRK has tried to talk to some who criticised that the church participates in the pride march. Most don’t want to see their name mentioned, and many don’t answer at-all [huhum, would that be because they fear retaliation in small-town Norway? What an inclusive and diverse atmosphere…].

But there is someone who wants to comment on this: Flora Miro. She wrote the comment ‘tragic’ under the Facebook posting:

In my opinion, the Church should keep to its core message about faith and spiritual guidance, and in my opinion, the Church should keep out of political or ideological events. For this reason, I think it is very unfortunate to participate in a pride parade.

From the USA to Norway

One of the commenters points out that, by participating in the pride parade, the Church is more exclusionary than inclusive. This is something the organiser Fislid doesn’t understand:

The Church is a place that everyone can call home and be part of—I don’t see this [participation in the Pride™ parade] as exclusionary [at this point, it is obvious that Mr. Fislid has either not read the Gospel or understood it]. At the end of the day, the people are allowed to love who they want to love, and I fail to see how this doesn’t apply to everybody [this is an opinion, not Church doctrine].

He also of the opinion that those who disagree with the Pride parade are indulging in conspiracy theories while pointing to problems that are not relevant in present-day Norway:

I have preferred not to look at the comment section in the past couple of days, because we see that this [the Pride™ parade] is highly divisive, with the language used on social media hardening now. It is much worse than last year, and the frontlines are hardening.

[NRK] Why do you think this is?

That’s difficult to answer. We are observing several trends, from Trump’s USA to Europe, in Hungary and other countries, where the rights of queer [orig. skeive*] people are infringed [this isn’t true, but whatever, I suppose, at this point]. The same event that we are doing on Saturday in Volda, it is now forbidden in Hungary. That’s why we’re organised internationally to prevent the same things from happening here in Norway.

Bottom Lines

First up, the reason why I bother to bring you these inane pieces is twofold: politics being downstream from culture being a huge part of my motivation (as well as that kind of BS is being peddled in public schools in my Norwegian neck of the woods). The other reason is that, as asinine as these pieces are, they are revealing the ways and means these revolutionaries are using.

I marked the term ‘queer’, or skeiv, with an asterisk (*), and the reason for doing this is simple: originally, it had no connotations and simply mean ‘odd’ or related to angles of less than 90 degrees (in mathematical terms).

Then it became the Norwegian term for ‘gay’—and now it means someone

that violates traditional norms for sexuality, gender, and gender identity

As you can see, this kind of wordplay is intentional, and it points well beyond empty claims that language always evolves (which is true).

While one started out with the notion of decriminalising homosexuality (‘sodomy’, as most criminal codes called it), use of the term ‘queer’ now relates to a whole additional host of unsavoury fetishes that stand at odds with both reality and sanity. For more of this particular aspect, please see:

And then there is the whole ‘mission creep’ aspect of this let’s decriminalise homosexuality spiel: what started with equality under the law has now morphed into something like ‘you’d better be with us [Pride™], because if you’re not, you’re a homophobe, transphobe, and otherwise despicable person’.

In the name of ‘inclusion’ and ‘diversity’, intolerance and totalitarianism has creeped into society. No wonder it’s called ‘highly divisive’ in the above piece, because it is—but that’s also why these wannabe Jacobins do it: to drive people over the edge, to attack Christianity, and to wreck both the family and society at-large.

There is, so to say, method to this madness, and it becomes more clearly visible every day.