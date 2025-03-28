Like the other day, I won’t be editorialising this sad piece.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine. Sigh.

Corona Vaccination: 26-year-old has been Suffering from Severe Pain for Years

Her pain is diffuse and began two days after her coronavirus vaccination. Hannah Stoll has now been able to start an important treatment, but her joy is clouded.

By Yannick Rehfuss, Nordkurier, 24 March 2025 [source]

When Hannah Stoll had herself vaccinated against coronavirus [sic], an ordeal began that has not yet come to an end. Complex treatment is now showing initial success and many of Hannah Stoll’s symptoms have already subsided. Unfortunately, however, her biggest problem has not: her severe pain all over her body. The 26-year-old is therefore worried about the future.

Hannah Stoll suffers from immune-mediated small fibre neuropathy. (Photo: Yannick Rehfuss)

Pain Started Two Days After Vaccination

Her diffuse pain started almost two days after her vaccination against the coronavirus. She therefore assumes that she suffers from Post Vac, meaning that her symptoms were triggered by the vaccination.

She has filed a claim for vaccine damage with the Ravensburg compensation office [orig. Versorgungsamt]—but to no avail. Upon enquiry, the office stated that there was only one documented case of vaccine damage from the Sigmaringen county as a result of a coronavirus vaccination (as of 31 December 2024) [i.e., they ‘answered’ a question that wasn’t asked].

However, Stoll believes that the number of unreported cases is much higher. This is because she has received many messages from people in the county describing similar symptoms as a result of the reporting on her case.

For a long time, the 26-year-old had no idea how to get her pain under control. She has only known since May that she suffers from immune-mediated small fibre neuropathy. This means that her nerve fibre density is far below the norm. This results in chronic pain all over her body.

There is as yet no established form of treatment, which is why small fibre patients are dependent on off-label medication. These are drugs that actually have a different field of application.

Felt ‘like she was on drugs’

In Stoll’s case, infusions of foreign proteins, for example, have proved effective. These are administered at Tübingen University Hospital, where Stoll and other small fibre patients are being treated. Stoll has now also received the first doses.

According to Stoll, however, the symptoms increased again after a few weeks, and her actual pain has not yet been alleviated by the infusions.

This is not unusual in itself, says Stoll. She knows from other patients that the treatment is very protracted. Some of them only feel an improvement after six months or even a whole year, reports Stoll.

She will therefore receive further infusions every five to six weeks until August. After that, she plans to take a break from treatment. However, her health insurance company has already indicated that it would be prepared to pay for further infusions after that [huhum, do the health insurance company people know ‘more’?].

Nevertheless, it is clear that the road to recovery will be a long one for Hannah Stoll. But the young woman finds this difficult to accept—because there is one thing that still gives her cause for concern today: ‘If I'd had the infusions earlier, my nerve fibre density wouldn't have deteriorated so much’, she laments [I wish we’d learn more about how long Ms. Stoll had to wait (fight) for that treatment, but since she’s in her early 20s in 2021, I suppose since autumn 2021].

Her greatest wish is for her pain to subside and for her to gradually be able to do everyday things again, which is hardly possible at the moment. This frustrates her, especially because she can see the paths her friends and acquaintances have taken in life since her illness.

She herself has only been a spectator during this time: ‘Post Vac means you watch others live.’

Bottom Lines

This will be an occasional series, I fear, as time goes on.

Here’s my piece from earlier this week, in case you missed it:

Consider praying for those who, in more or less good faith, took these poison/death juices and got injured, maimed, or killed.

And keep your anger to be directed at the right people for the right reasons at the right time. And that time will come.