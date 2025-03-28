Post-Vac Injury Files (2): Meet 26yo Hannah from Germany
A second instalment in this occasional series on vaxx injuries from the poison/death juices
Like the other day, I won’t be editorialising this sad piece.
Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine. Sigh.
Corona Vaccination: 26-year-old has been Suffering from Severe Pain for Years
Her pain is diffuse and began two days after her coronavirus vaccination. Hannah Stoll has now been able to start an important treatment, but her joy is clouded.
By Yannick Rehfuss, Nordkurier, 24 March 2025 [source]
When Hannah Stoll had herself vaccinated against coronavirus [sic], an ordeal began that has not yet come to an end. Complex treatment is now showing initial success and many of Hannah Stoll’s symptoms have already subsided. Unfortunately, however, her biggest problem has not: her severe pain all over her body. The 26-year-old is therefore worried about the future.
Hannah Stoll suffers from immune-mediated small fibre neuropathy. (Photo: Yannick Rehfuss)
Pain Started Two Days After Vaccination
Her diffuse pain started almost two days after her vaccination against the coronavirus. She therefore assumes that she suffers from Post Vac, meaning that her symptoms were triggered by the vaccination.
She has filed a claim for vaccine damage with the Ravensburg compensation office [orig. Versorgungsamt]—but to no avail. Upon enquiry, the office stated that there was only one documented case of vaccine damage from the Sigmaringen county as a result of a coronavirus vaccination (as of 31 December 2024) [i.e., they ‘answered’ a question that wasn’t asked].
However, Stoll believes that the number of unreported cases is much higher. This is because she has received many messages from people in the county describing similar symptoms as a result of the reporting on her case.
For a long time, the 26-year-old had no idea how to get her pain under control. She has only known since May that she suffers from immune-mediated small fibre neuropathy. This means that her nerve fibre density is far below the norm. This results in chronic pain all over her body.
There is as yet no established form of treatment, which is why small fibre patients are dependent on off-label medication. These are drugs that actually have a different field of application.
Felt ‘like she was on drugs’
In Stoll’s case, infusions of foreign proteins, for example, have proved effective. These are administered at Tübingen University Hospital, where Stoll and other small fibre patients are being treated. Stoll has now also received the first doses.
According to Stoll, however, the symptoms increased again after a few weeks, and her actual pain has not yet been alleviated by the infusions.
This is not unusual in itself, says Stoll. She knows from other patients that the treatment is very protracted. Some of them only feel an improvement after six months or even a whole year, reports Stoll.
She will therefore receive further infusions every five to six weeks until August. After that, she plans to take a break from treatment. However, her health insurance company has already indicated that it would be prepared to pay for further infusions after that [huhum, do the health insurance company people know ‘more’?].
Nevertheless, it is clear that the road to recovery will be a long one for Hannah Stoll. But the young woman finds this difficult to accept—because there is one thing that still gives her cause for concern today: ‘If I'd had the infusions earlier, my nerve fibre density wouldn't have deteriorated so much’, she laments [I wish we’d learn more about how long Ms. Stoll had to wait (fight) for that treatment, but since she’s in her early 20s in 2021, I suppose since autumn 2021].
Her greatest wish is for her pain to subside and for her to gradually be able to do everyday things again, which is hardly possible at the moment. This frustrates her, especially because she can see the paths her friends and acquaintances have taken in life since her illness.
She herself has only been a spectator during this time: ‘Post Vac means you watch others live.’
Bottom Lines
This will be an occasional series, I fear, as time goes on.
Here’s my piece from earlier this week, in case you missed it:
Consider praying for those who, in more or less good faith, took these poison/death juices and got injured, maimed, or killed.
And keep your anger to be directed at the right people for the right reasons at the right time. And that time will come.
Thanks for reporting from Europe. May she and others who are suffering find healing.
Unfortunately hers is not an unusual case— although the authorities and the mainstream media pretend to present it as such. There are many documented at React19.org and elsewhere.
Since 2021 I have transcribed numerous video testimonies of previously healthy people with sudden onset neuropathies following their covid jabs. I could provide a much longer list, but to give an idea, here are just a few:
* * *
Suzanna Newell: "My Whole Life Changed in 30 Hours"
My case isn't unique. There are tens of thousands of us.
Transcript (and link to source video): https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/41054.html
Note: This was part of a press conference (to which almost no press showed up) in Minnesota, and included testimonies about injuries, including neurological injuries, from several other people.
* * *
Attorney Christopher Dreisbach Tells His Story and Explains the Legal Hurdles for the Vax Injured
"I took a second dose. And again, this is going to be a long story short, since then I've experienced debilitating neuropathy, paresthesias, difficulty walking, trouble going up and down stairs. Weakness. Muscle pain. Extreme fatigue. And these horrendous, this is the worst, these horrendous internal vibrations. Early on, I kept saying to my wife, I kept saying, I'm buzzing, you know, I'm buzzing."
Transcript (and link to source video): https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/199968.html
* * *
Denver Police Sergeant José Manriquez, After One Dose, Getting the Gaslighting, and Fired
"I was later diagnosed with Guillain-Barré and small fiber neuropathy"
Transcript (and link to source video): https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/197275.html
* * *
Florida Yoga Teacher Claire Informs Orange County Board of Commissioners About Her Jab Injury
"For 18 months I've been set on fire."
Transcript (and link to source video): https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/149816.html
* * *
Justin Prince, 29 Year-Old Musician, Tells the FDA "June 22, 2021 Moderna shattered my life"
"No one who got the shot gave informed consent because the risks were censored and the benefits were falsified. Every shot was unethical and a medical malpractice."
Transcript (and link to source video): https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/182043.html