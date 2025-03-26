I can’t bring myself to editorialise the below content.

As always, translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Post-Vac, Hate, Long Covid: How Corona Became the Fate of a Family

They wanted to do the right thing with the coronavirus vaccination, but after the third injection, their son falls seriously ill. The mother is also infected and her life ends with severe Long Covid symptoms. Post-vac, online hatred, and Long Covid become the fate of a family that does not end even with death.

By Anne Gänsicke, [state broadcaster] NDR, 15 March 2025 [source]

Peter does not want to reveal his surname and place of residence. There is a reason for this. He wants to protect his son, who is now 22 years old. That’s why he doesn’t give his first or last name. The reason is hate speech online. It all began when his son spoke publicly about his recognised vaccine damage in the summer of 2022. Doctors have doubts: ‘That can’t be true [remember: what kind of doctor? And—a bunch of other MDs diagnosed this differently]. There is no such thing as vaccine damage.’ The opposing camp: ‘It's your own fault. If you’ve had the jab.’ He is even wished dead.

They Wanted to do the Right Thing with the Vaccination

Because their daughter is chronically ill, the family of four decides in favour of coronavirus vaccination [this is perhaps the most insidious aspect of the Covid Mania: the weaponisation of empathy by people who lack it]. After the third vaccination, the son quickly becomes very unwell. The emergency doctor calls in reinforcements, and in the end a whole handful of doctors are fighting for the young man’s life, Peter recalls. He only barely survived that night. His life as a triathlete is history. For many months he lay ill and completely exhausted in a dark room, his parents searched everywhere for help. But nobody knows anything about this insidious damage [which was caused by the poison/death juice]. So they do their own research, try things out and pay for them, as long as something helps. Although their son’s vaccination damage is officially recognised, Peter reports that this does not come with any financial support. He has to drop out of university, sport is out of the question, the scarred heart muscle tissue is irreparable.

After a Long Struggle, Slowly There is Light…

In tiny, laborious steps, the young man fights his way back into life. His carefree youth is over. With great knowledge of his body, he will in future have to weigh up what he can and cannot put himself through. His assessment is sobering:

They said no side effects. Then they should admit this mistake and take responsibility for it [fat chance for that happening any time soon…]

At least he now lives his life without social media. He has deleted it. ‘I can recommend that to anyone.’ [talk about lessons learned…] But things are not looking up for the family at this point.

... but Then it’s Deepest Night Again

Mum Anja contracts coronavirus from her husband, who only has mild symptoms himself. Despite [sic, there’s no irony here] being vaccinated three times, she becomes seriously ill—really seriously. The diagnosis is Long Covid [could also be a vaxx injury, eh?]. Once again, the doctors are not familiar with this multiple clinical picture [what, by the way, are the odds of three people—mum, dad, and their son—being jabbed repeatedly and everyone ‘catching’ Covid?]. According to Peter, his wife’s Anja’s health deteriorates rapidly from treatment to treatment. Within a few months, the healthy, cheerful mother, sportswoman, and physiotherapist becomes a bedridden nursing case [remember: no side-effects]. The wracking headaches day and night are the worst, but soon she can no longer climb stairs, has cramps and a number of symptoms throughout her body and is taking mountains of medication. Nothing helps. When Anja is no longer able or willing, she ends her life with her last ounce of strength [this is what the poison pushers have done; rest in peace].

Patient Initiative ‘Non Recovered’ [orig. Nichtgenesen ]

Peter has decided to make his family history public:

If just one of those who are lying in dark rooms with Post Vac or Post Covid [as if these two things are, in fact, the same] could be helped, then it would have been worth it for me to tell them what’s going on [so true—I commend that sentiment]. There are so many of them and they have no voice because they are too weak [we’re at one out of three who’s heart is damaged by the poison/death juices and a second person who was so seriously injured she committed suicide—out of a sample of three people: what are the odds?].

That’s why Peter supports the voluntary network ‘Nichtgenesen’ [not recovered] which was set up by those affected.

He keeps his head above water in the most literal sense of the word. He goes swimming every day and wants to take part in the open water swimming world championships this year. ‘I've always been a confident person. I have to and want to keep going for Anja.’ The woman who gets you is lucky, she said to him at the end [if you’re not sad and angry and steaming with rage at those who did this, I don’t know what else to say or do].

Far Away, but Something Remains

Her son has decided to emigrate to another country. To a place ‘where people don’t know me. Where my life is a blank sheet of paper.’ The sick heart will remain. And heat and cold will be part of it. Because both help against the nasty tingling sensation that burns under his skin every day.

Bottom Lines

This is what ‘Covid’ has done—the careless experts™ who approved these poison/death juices, the soulless cowards who mandated these poison/death juices, and the despicable media people who denigrated, denied, and pushed the most insane madness about the poison/death juices.

They are all guilty of this.

Note that this is the NDR, which stands for Norddeutscher Rundfunk, i.e., a state broadcaster, that ran the piece.

At no point did the editors consider asking a few pertinent questions that are, in my opinion, highly relevant: what about the the experts™, politicos™, and journos™ who pushed the poison/death juices?

Shouldn’t they answer for these crimes?

What are the odds of three healthy people ending up like this: one young, previously healthy young adult with a permanently injured heart? Another one—the mother—who was so seriously injured she ended her life.

Here’s the photograph that accompanies the above piece:

There’s no caption, but I suppose it’s obvious what can be seen: a man who visits his dead wife’s grave.

A man whose heavily injured son has moved away.

A man whose family—life—is in ruins.

This is all so sad, maddening, and infuriating at the same time.

Please think about and/or pray for them.