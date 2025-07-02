Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
36m

If we engage in some "lateral thinking" (as they said in 90s management-seminars, about everything), the EU can secure its energy supply quite easily without going dependent on Russia.

Not realistic and won't happen though:

EU-Veneueal deal on oil/gas extraction. Since Venezuela is what it is, the EU will have initial cause to move in and put their own staff in place.

When extraction starts it will become evident that their corruption cannot be tolerated as it threatens production; the inherent corruption can be exploited as a Casus Belli for occupation.

Venezuela is then gradually put under European military rule as a resource-colony.

--

Totally unrealistic of course, and the people in charge lack the Will and the creativity to think like that, but by starting with the outrageous and working backwards you most of the time arrive at workable solutions. Doing it in reverse, starting with all the limits that makes something acceptable for ethical, political and so on - any reason but practical, really - means handicapping yourself and always prevent solutions. Just look at how education is handled. The practical solutions are obvious: the solutions permitted to be talked about by the current paradigm aren't solutions but problem-causers.

--

Otherwise, it's Russia and Iran and nuclear and pretty much nothing else, except stopping migration and repatriating 50 000 000 people and natural depopulation to arrive at sustainable levels.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture