Courtesy of the Berliner Zeitung, today I provide you with a long update from one of the late Professor Arne Burckhardt’s (Pathology, U of Heidelberg, Germany) colleagues on the topic of—so-called ‘turbo cancers’.

The below long text was penned by Dr. Ute Krüger who is a specialist in pathology with 25 years of professional experience. She has lived in Sweden for almost 20 years. Today she works in her own holistic practice.

Translation and emphases [as well as snarky commentary] mine.

Note that the first three paragraphs are a recap of Dr. Ute Krüger’s resumé, and that the ‘meaty’ content begins after these three paragraphs.

Pathologist Warns Against Coronavirus Vaccines: ‘This mRNA technique has not been sufficiently tested’

Our author worked as a senior physician in the clinical pathology department of several Swedish hospitals. Since the coronavirus vaccinations, she has observed a new type of ‘turbo cancer’.

By Ute Krüger, Berliner Zeitung, 2 Oct. 2024 [source]

Ever since I was a child, I wanted to become a doctor so that I could help people. At secondary school in Seelow/Brandenburg, my interest in the microscope was awakened in a biology course. I was fascinated by the structure of plants at high magnification. After my pre-practical year [a kind of internship at hospitals] in 1989 on the acute cardiac ward at the Charité hospital in Berlin, I studied medicine at the Humboldt University in Berlin. In my doctoral thesis, I analysed almost 7500 autopsy cases. Here I compared the diagnoses made by the clinicians, such as causes of death, with the results of the autopsy for the purpose of quality control. In the following years, I worked as a junior doctor in the Clinical Pathology Department at the Oskar Ziethen Hospital in Lichtenberg and passed my specialist examination [Facharztprüfung] in pathology in 2004. The microscope became my daily companion.

Faced with the prospect of not being able to reconcile work and family life as a doctor in Germany, I moved to Växjö in southern Sweden with my partner at the time in 2005. I worked here for ten years as a senior physician in the Clinical Pathology Department at the Central Hospital and was also Medical Director for the last four years. For the following eight years, I worked as a senior physician in clinical pathology at Kalmar Regional Hospital, Sweden, and at the same time as a senior physician at the Institute of Clinical Sciences at Lund University, Sweden.

At the university, I conducted research on breast cancer to gain a better understanding of tumour biology and the risk factors for breast cancer. The aim was to find out how this disease can be prevented. At the same time as I started working in Kalmar and Lund, I was a board member of the Swedish Society of Pathology for five years, helping to improve the quality of pathology in Sweden. In total, I can look back on 25 years of work in pathology. Until 2022, I diagnosed thousands of cancers and other diseases in my clinical work as a breast cancer specialist.

Strange Cancer Cases Increased in Autumn 2021

In the autumn of 2021, I noticed a change in the incidence of breast cancer in my routine work at the hospital. I was seeing more tumours than usual in younger patients, often between 30 and 50 years old, and I was seeing more aggressively growing tumours and therefore larger tumours. I often saw not just one, but several tumours in one breast at the same time. Breast cancer also seemed to occur more frequently in both breasts at the same time. I also noticed that patients who had previously been cured of breast cancer seemed to have more recurrences. This was very aggressive tumour growth with very rapid tumour spread throughout the body, which occurred repeatedly a few months after the coronavirus vaccination.

As I saw a connection between these ‘novel’ tumours and the vaccination against Covid-19 (hereinafter referred to as the coronavirus vaccination for the sake of simplicity), I reported numerous cases to the Swedish Medicines Agency. I also tried to find German-speaking colleagues at the second pathology conference in Berlin to disprove or confirm my hypothesis of what I called ‘turbo cancer’ after coronavirus vaccination. I wanted to set up a large-scale study. My aim was to stop all corona vaccinations before this question was clarified. Unfortunately, there was only one interested Austrian pathologist colleague who responded to my call. Such work could not be accomplished by two people and, above all, alongside my full-time clinical work.

Over the months, I received numerous emails from colleagues, relatives and patients on the subject of turbo cancer. It seemed that I was not the only one who had noticed a possible link between coronavirus vaccinations and aggressive cancer cases.

In a study from the UK in October 2023, the cancer mortality rate of 15 to 44-year-olds was analysed. These are therefore very young people for whom cancer as a cause of death was previously rather rare. For breast cancer in women, it was found that there was a 28% increase in cancer deaths in 2022. Even more alarming figures were available for pancreatic cancer: Here, an 80% increase in deaths was found for women and 60% for men. In addition, a 120% increase in deaths was found for men caused by black skin cancer (melanoma) [if these numbers aren’t ‘off the charts’, none are, or can be].

Unexplained Excess Mortality

This is also so explosive because we have indeed been dealing with unexplained excess mortality since 2021.

If you look at the mortality figures for the past four years in Germany [and elsewhere], there has been significant excess mortality, especially in recent years. The preprint of a publication from this year shows that excess mortality in the first phase of the pandemic without vaccinations correlates with coronavirus infections and deaths. In the second and third year of the pandemic, however, there is a considerable increase in excess mortality, which cannot be explained by the coronavirus infections, but must be seen in connection with the coronavirus vaccinations [that is the same data we’ve discussed specifically for Austria, but the two same researchers—Prof. Kuhbandner and Reitzner—have looked at other countries, too, so the link is worth your time].

According to the [preprint] study, the more vaccinations administered, the higher the excess mortality rate. In addition, excess mortality varied considerably between the federal states during the last two years of the pandemic. For the third year of the pandemic, the excess mortality rate for Berlin, Brandenburg and Saxony was reported at 5 to 6%, while the excess mortality rate in Bremen and Saarland was around twice as high at 11%. The excess mortality correlates with the number of coronavirus-vaccinated people in the federal states. The study states: ‘The more vaccinations were administered in a federal state, the greater the increase in excess mortality.’

The number of stillbirths was also analysed in this scientific study. Here, too, the number of stillbirths correlates with the number of coronavirus vaccinations in the population in the third year of the pandemic.

The preprint of another publication published in August 2024 analyses excess mortality in Austria [this is the one I discussed and linked above]. Among other things, the age of the deceased is also taken into account here. It shows that the excess mortality of 15-29-year-olds for the year 2023 is an incredible 34% [note that this is typically a very ‘tough’ cohort, that these numbers are typically quite small—hence a comparatively small number of increases of deaths quickly makes for a quite huge percentage change—but it is a worrying signal nonetheless].

Back in August 2021, the renowned pathologist and Director of the Institute of Pathology at Heidelberg University Hospital, Prof. Dr. Peter Schirmacher, warned of a high number of unreported vaccine deaths. At the end of November 2022, he published a study and shortly afterwards explained the results of his research in an interview with Die Welt. The study analysed people who had died unexpectedly in the first 14 days after being vaccinated out of apparent health. In 30% of cases, there was a link between vaccination and death. Schirmacher emphasised that further investigations were necessary and speculated that ‘in one case or another, the fear of unpleasant results’ might stand in the way of further research.

Post-mortems Provide Important Findings

Without an autopsy, it is not possible to report deaths due to vaccination side effects to the Paul Ehrlich Institute, the federal watchdog for vaccines and biomedicines. In this context, it should also be mentioned that many vaccinated persons have died suddenly at home. At the external post-mortem examination, ‘natural’ was then ticked as the cause of death and no autopsy was carried out. This means that deaths that may have been related to the coronavirus vaccinations were [and, likely, continue to be] not included in the statistics.

In 2021, I met Prof Dr Arne Burkhardt, a very competent pathologist colleague. Together with the lawyer Elmar Becker, he had decided to investigate deaths after coronavirus vaccinations. Burkhardt wanted to find out whether there was a causal link between vaccination and death. Many people from Europe had contacted him after relatives had died following vaccination. However, the autopsy reports by pathologists and forensic pathologists did not reveal any connection with the coronavirus vaccination. However, the relatives doubted this result and made sure that the pathology or forensic medicine institutes sent tissue samples of their deceased to Prof Burkhardt.

This work, which is probably unique in the world, began in the first half of 2021 in his pathology laboratory in Reutlingen. In summer 2021, the experienced pathologist Prof. Walter Lang joined the team.

According to Burkhardt, the findings in almost three quarters of the 89 deaths investigated up to June 2023 indicate a link between the death and the coronavirus vaccination [this is the top-linked content]. It was found that the tissue damage was dependent on the number of coronavirus vaccinations. For example, severe tissue damage was significantly more common in the deceased after multiple coronavirus vaccinations than after a single vaccination [this is supposedly what passes for ‘good news’ for those who took but one of these death jabs]. In more than half of the cases, the cause of death was due to inflammation of the heart muscle. The youngest person to die was a 16-year-old schoolgirl. It was known that all novel coronavirus vaccines can trigger inflammation of the heart muscle. This is also reflected in the analysis of reports of adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine. However, in view of the findings of Professors Burkhardt and Lang, the frequency stated in Pfizer’s analysis appears to be significantly understated [this is an academic telling you ‘Pfizer lied’].

In almost 90% of the deaths investigated by Burkhardt and Lang, inflammation of the blood vessels, both large and small, was found. Inflammation of the aorta, the largest blood vessel in our body, was found to be above average. As you can imagine, inflammation in the vessel wall leads to fragility of the vessel, which can then rupture due to the prevailing pressure, causing the person to bleed to death quickly.

Autoimmune Diseases as a Result of Vaccination? [VAIDS, anyone?]

The two pathologists also described inflammatory changes in the organs, so-called autoimmune diseases. These are diseases in which the body’s immune system attacks the body’s own tissue. At this point, I would like to briefly explain how the mRNA vaccines work according to current knowledge. This vaccination alters the cell programming of healthy body cells. Our bodies did not produce the so-called spike protein before these corona vaccinations. Since these mRNA-based coronavirus vaccinations, however, our healthy body cells produce these parts of the coronavirus and present it on the cell surface. These cells are foreign to the body’s own immune defence cells and are fought against.

This means that healthy cells (cells presenting spike proteins) are attacked and an inflammation occurs, which is known as an autoimmune reaction. A study from Korea published in July of this year in the reputable [sic] scientific journal Nature shows that there is an increased risk of certain autoimmune diseases after a booster vaccination, i.e., from the second coronavirus vaccination onwards. These include circular hair loss, psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. It is important to mention at this point that these vaccination complications can occur in all organs.

After the unexpected and sudden death of our dear colleague Arne Burkhardt, I felt it was my duty to make the findings he had made available to the public. Within a year, I compiled these findings and published them in the book Vaccinated—Died—Histopathological Atlas of Corona Vaccine Injuries [orig. Geimpft – gestorben – Histopathologischer Atlas der Corona-Impfschäden], which was published in August 2024. It presents 57 patient cases, the vast majority of whose deaths are demonstrably linked to the injection of the mRNA vaccine against Covid-19. The book is aimed primarily at pathologists, but also at doctors from other specialities and non-medical professionals interested in health.

On the one hand, images of tissue sections are presented in order to sensitise colleagues working in routine pathology and forensic medicine to these completely new findings and to draw attention to the changes typical of mRNA injections. On the other hand, the corresponding case descriptions are included, which document the tragic circumstances and diverse suffering of people after these vaccinations.

Increased Incidence of Neurological Diseases

Neurological diseases are also more common after corona vaccinations. Here is an example from my work as a pathologist: I performed an autopsy on a deceased patient who had died after receiving two coronavirus vaccinations. He had received chemotherapy and a therapy to dampen the immune response due to a previous malignant disease. At the same time, he received two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 [what kind of doctor would recommend injection of these modRNA poison juices under such circumstances? A monster].

I would argue that every non-medical person understands that you cannot dampen the immune system on the one hand and give a vaccine that requires the immune system to be active to the highest degree on the other [told you so]. The man developed paralyses all over his body relatively soon after the vaccinations and died three months later. I wanted to publish this case together with two very experienced professors from Lund University Hospital in Sweden and the Charité Hospital in Berlin. I was in contact with the British Medical Journal, a recognised specialist journal, for over six months. I was repeatedly asked to make changes to the text and new colourings in the laboratory, only to receive a short message after numerous email contacts that a similar case had just been published and that the journal was no longer interested in my article [I looked at the piece; it’s harrowing, and if you know pathologists, please share Dr. Krüger’s article with them].

I then turned to another journal, where the text was published in December 2022. Unfortunately, this article cannot be found on Pubmed, the platform with scientific publications—I would like to call it the ‘Wikipedia of scientists and doctors’. This makes me wonder how many published scientific studies and case reports are also not available on this platform?

Vaccines have normally been developed and tested for seven to eight years before being authorised. The coronavirus vaccine, on the other hand, was launched on the market after less than a year of completely inadequate testing.

Not only have countless people fallen ill after these corona vaccinations, but numerous people have also died after these vaccinations. In a study from June 2024, serious side effects were detected in 11% of Pfizer vaccines and 21% of Moderna products following these mRNA vaccinations. In comparison, severe side effects of only zero to four per cent were reported for previous influenza vaccinations. In contrast, the probability of dying from a coronavirus infection is now stated to be just 0.1%. In my opinion, the corona vaccination was and unfortunately still is an experiment on us humans [carried out by—unhumans].

Other alarming figures relate to the birth rate. A study of live births in Europe from 2022 shows that all countries surveyed have seen a decline in birth rates of up to over 10%. In this context, the tissue sections from Burkhardt’s laboratory showed that the spike protein was found in the ovaries. This fact leads to the conclusion that inflammation can also occur in the ovaries, which in turn can lead to scarring and possible infertility. A significantly reduced number of sperm was found in the tissue sections of the testicles of young deceased people; one case is also illustrated in the book described above. These changes in the reproductive organs are alarming and could explain the decline in births.

Politics Trumps Science

Now that the initially secret crisis management documents of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Germany have become known, we know that there was and is no scientific basis for numerous measures prescribed by politicians in connection with coronavirus.

Scientists and doctors who have extensively studied the consequences of these corona vaccinations are labelled as conspiracy theorists or even right-wing extremists. My attempt to warn about the so-called turbo cancer after corona vaccinations was labelled ‘sabotage’ in Swedish media—that is, sabotage against the vaccination campaign to vaccinate everyone in the region against corona.

Due to the fact that politics trumped science, I resigned from my positions as a senior physician at both Kalmar Hospital and Lund University Hospital. I was deeply shocked and could no longer reconcile my conscience being part of such an unscientific healthcare system. One of my principles is to do no harm to people, as I swore in the Hippocratic Oath (the formulation of medical ethics).

I would like to appeal to you to become active. Inform yourself. Question everything, including what is repeatedly served to you on a silver platter in the media. Also check the literature I have cited [see below for an anecdote from my circles].

The damage caused by these mRNA-based coronavirus vaccines is now known. This mRNA technology has not yet been sufficiently tried and tested. Please find out on what basis the vaccines you want to be vaccinated with in the future are produced [easy: none].

And remember, fear weakens our immune system. Be in nature as much as possible and strengthen it in this way. Our body is fantastic, support it and trust it and yourself!

Bottom Lines

I think we’re in the early moments of the Covid conspiracy dam breaking. The metaphorical reservoir is overflowing with evidence, including the RKI Files, which are now headed to Germany’s Constitutional (Supreme) Court:

Apart from the late Arne Burckhardt’s work (see the top-linked piece), we now also have a senior pathologist from Sweden who is telling you to, essentially, heed the Good Book’s core advice: don’t be afraid.

Fear is the killer of body, spirit, and soul, and if you’re out and about, you can re-charge with sunlight, fresh air, and, plausibly, with everything else around you.

Remember: less than a century ago, women regularly gave birth at home (my grandfather, born in 1922, wrote this down in his diary). No ‘vitamin K’ jabs (sic) or any other of the stuff that’s ‘offered’ these days in hospitals was administered.

As to the promised anecdote about my circles, well, in summer I was having a lunch/coffee break chat with one of my colleagues (a historian) about ‘climate change’, no less. When I mentioned a ‘strange’ incident that occurred last autumn—in short: two researchers published a ‘working paper’ (they were mathematically-statistically testing global climate models), a shit-storm ensued, with the story blown up way beyond proportions: the researchers were interviewed by leading media outlets, ‘climatologists’ protested, and Statistics Norway changed its policy on ‘working papers’.

In the end, that ‘working paper’ came about as the two researchers were updating a peer-reviewed, specialist paper about climate modelling (using more recent data that had appeared since) and wanted to, well, discuss their findings with ‘the scientific community’.

Their findings pointed to problems as the global climate models that they looked at couldn’t reproduce the temperature record. In their effort to test the models—climatologists speak of ‘hind-casting’—they determined that the amount of anthropogenic CO2 emissions would be too small to make any meaningful difference in terms of climate change. That said, they published their ‘working paper’ to have a debate, and all that happened was: they were ambushed and savaged, despite stating explicitly that their findings should be followed up and, if in doubt, mitigation programs should be adopted for the sake of future generations.

This is hardly a radical stance, yet when I related the story to my colleague, he merely quipped: ‘I trust the science’, ended the conversation, and all but stormed out of the room.

It was weird, to say the least.

I’d also argue it’s quite the norm with, well, ‘normies’. The one reason they do, I suspect, can be explained with Elisabeth Kübler-Ross’ stages of grief:

Denial—anger—bargaining—depression-acceptance

It would seem that, if we’d use the Kübler-Ross model as template, that my colleague is stuck somewhere between ‘denial’ and ‘anger’.

As regards the modRNA poison juices, well, some are still stuck in the ‘denial’ and ‘anger’ stages, with the Berliner Zeitung and the German judiciary currently arriving in the ‘bargaining’ stage. Neighbouring Austria, by contrast, is still in the ‘denial’ stage:

At some point we’ll probably reach the ‘depression’ stage, although I’d argue that the apathy and widely-held sentiment of ‘them up there’ not ‘doing anything’ about ‘us down here’ may be an expression of ‘depression’ in the sense of Kübler-Ross.

I suppose that those ‘critics’ who saw through the Covid scam relatively early are already close(r) to, or at, the ‘acceptance’ stage.

If Dr. Krüger’s work—and that of many others—is any guide, humanity will be much smaller when we’ll eventually get to those later stages.

I think the next couple of years will be wild, if only we ‘merely’ talked about the Covid scam (and a bit about climate change) here. Once you add, e.g., ‘AI’, geopolitics, the Ponzi scheme masquerading as ‘financial system’, mass migration, the war on free speech, constitutional governance, and the rule of law, many more morbid symptoms appear instantaneously.

There’s but one thing to note now: don’t be afraid.