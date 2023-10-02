Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
Oct 3, 2023

"She says Dagsvik has good expertise in statistics, but not in climate modelling."

Climate modelling is statistics! She's sadly a typical representative of the modern woman in academia: no thought, no logic, no knowledge. The proverbial golden ring in the pig's snout was surely said about such as her.

You ponder what the difference between Dagsvik and Moen, and their critics is. I believe it's this:

1) D&M can actually use math. Not calculators or programs, but math - abacus, slide rule, pen and paper and understand what they are doing. Their critics can perform the operation of feeding numbers into a program only. That's not math. Therefore, the critics of D&M cannot critcise their findings, since they lack the skills required.

2) The element of howling with the pack cannot be understated, nor overstated: it reads like a reflex-action against a challenge to orthodoxy, the epitome of "not science". Thus, no matter the facts, dogma rules.

3) The critics have been rewarded for being dogmatists for decades, perhaps even raised in that atmosphere at home and in academia, so they are unable to recognise this in their reaction.

---

I'll give a somewhat tangential example from helping mother shop for groceries. Thinking out loud, I pondered how a lime from Peru could be "climate friendly" to buy here in middle Sweden. It had been transported by diesel-powered ship and diesel-powered truck to the store, across the planet. If one believes in climate-theory, the only way to be climate-friendly is to buy only such produce that can be grown locally, the closer to the customer the better. Which pre-cludes lime, and anyone believing they can buy lime and be climate-friendly is a clinical moron and/or a hypocritical liar and a coward.*

Concluding this Hamlet-like musing, the lime playing the part of Yorick, I noticed people around me giving me "low Ph-value stares" so to speak.

So they must understand the conflict inherent, yet they use various automated processes to escape cognitive dissonance and a loudmouthed man pointing out the problem triggers the dissonance?

I wager the response from the critics of D&M is perhaps based in something equally simple-yet-complex.

*I really do speak like that, when Hectoring or lecturing. Work-related injury, I'm sure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by epimetheus and others
http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
Jan 3

1. Anthropogenic climate warming is a hoax.

2. No one can prove the existence of pathogenic viruses using scientific work, which is required by law in Germany.

3. To me it's crystal clear that one single ultra strong power controls the whole world. Otherwise things could not how they happen, and Thomas Mars ( https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/ ) seems to see it similiar.

Just this morning I asked myself again why nothing happened after terrorists blew up NS1 and NS2. Probably because everyone follows the same script.

And I wonder why Israel can do whatever it wants, why this little shit country could soon become one of, if not the largest supplier of so-called fossil fuels.

My guess is that Israel blew up NS1 and NS2 and was only able to do so because it dominates the software market and can shut down any country in the world in an instant.

Especially the country that is ruled by the stupidest, most depraved, most corrupt, criminal political whores the world has ever seen.

A country that still uses MS WinSchrott (= spyware) as if "anti" virus software and SnapDragon, the mother of all backdoors directly in the main processor, were not enough.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture