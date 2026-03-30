Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Great Santini's avatar
The Great Santini
4h

The real problem that they are missing is that the new male arrivals are, in fact, lower status than native male population however deficient the native males may be as a group. The Syrian and Afghan men are trying to marry up. That doesn’t work for men. Basic Biology and Basic Social Behavior. Wonder if I can get paid by this worthless PhD factory.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 epimetheus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture