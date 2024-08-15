Of course the WHO declared yet another ‘PHEIC’, or ‘public health emergency of international concern™’ virtually as soon as it was possible in the wake of this spring’s pandemic treaty negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland.

The fist and only thing everyone has to consider now is an age-old piece of advice that’s actually widespread throughout the Gospels: don’t be afraid.

Fear, being a mind-killer, is never a good idea for decision-making processes, hence I decided to jump on that particular bandwagon and bring you up to speed about what Norwegian public health officialdom has to say about MPox.

Translation and emphases mine, as are the bottom lines.

WHO: Mpox is a ‘Public Health Crisis of International Concern’

The increase in the number of Mpox cases in Africa worries the World Health Organisation. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health does not fear an outbreak in Norway.

By Vilde Skorpen Wikan, Silja Björklund Einarsdóttir, and Mathias Hagfors, NRK, 15 Aug. 2024 [source]

‘Mpox has been documented in DR Congo for ten years. But lately, the number of cases has increased significantly’, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organisation, at a press conference on Wednesday evening, adding:

Last year, the number of cases increased significantly. And already this year, the number of reported cases has exceeded last year’s total.

He emphasised that the WHO has long been concerned about the situation. Last week, an emergency meeting was called:

Today, the crisis committee has met and advised me that they consider the disease to be a public health crisis of international concern.

Spreading to Other Countries

The announcement did not come as a surprise to everyone.

‘We’ve been expecting this to happen’, comments Preben Aavitsland, Director of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (IPH), told NRK:

The reason is the increase in infections and their spread to other countries. On Tuesday, the African Centre for Disease Control, Africa CDC, declared a state of emergency as a result of the Mpox outbreak.

DR Congo in Central Africa is particularly hard hit. According to the WHO, more than 14,000 cases and more than 500 deaths have been recorded this year.

Cases [what’s in a word?] have also been recorded in several neighbouring countries. In Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, no cases have previously been recorded.

Figures from Africa CDC dated 4 August report a total of 38,000 cases of mpox and 1,456 deaths as a result of the virus on the continent.

Thus Aavitsland:

This is primarily serious for the countries in Africa that are affected. They have a challenge in trying to stop this outbreak. They need vaccines and support for testing and tracing and informing the population.

In a written statement, Ghebreyesus shares that WHO has developed a regional response plan. The plan calls for an initial funding of USD 15 million, around NOK 167 million, to support surveillance, preparedness, and response activities.

To fund this, they have released approximately NOK 15 million from the WHO Emergency Fund, and plan to release more in the coming days.

Individual Cases

According to the IPH, the disease has not been registered as having spread to Europe.

We are unlikely to notice any of this in Norway. In the worst case scenario, there may be a single case or two that is caught and dealt with.

He says that they will nevertheless review the WHO’s recommendation and see if there are any further measures to be introduced in Norway.

‘The most important recommendation is that the countries in Africa need support to get things under control’, says Aavitsland.

The last major outbreak of Mpox was in 2022, and up to June 2023, 96 cases were detected in Norway.

Even then, the outbreak was declared an international public health crisis by the WHO. The declaration was cancelled less than a year later after the number of cases decreased.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is an infectious viral disease related to smallpox. Common symptoms include fever, rash, headache, muscle pain, and swollen lymph nodes.

The disease is rare in Europe and most people recover within a few weeks without treatment. Transmission between people requires close contact.

Bottom Lines

Don’t panic, and don’t fall for the pandemicists’ agit-prop, specifically with respect to the Jynneos Mpox ‘vaccine’. From the FDA’s package insert, we learn the following:

Because clinical trials are conducted under widely varying conditions, adverse reaction rates observed in the clinical trials of a vaccine cannot be directly compared with rates in the clinical trials of another vaccine, and may not reflect the rates observed in practice. There is the possibility that broad use of JYNNEOS could reveal adverse reactions not observed in clinical trials.

Transcription from the academese: we don’t know much about AEs, and what we know may not apply.

About ‘serious adverse events’ (or SAEs), we learn the following:

The integrated analyses of serious adverse events (SAEs) pooled safety data across 22 studies, which included a total of 7,093 smallpox vaccine-naïve subjects and 766 smallpox vaccine-experienced subjects who received at least 1 dose of JYNNEOS and 1,206 smallpox vaccine-naïve subjects who received placebo only. SAEs were monitored from the day of the first study vaccination through at least 6 months after the last study vaccination. Among the smallpox vaccine-naïve subjects, SAEs were reported for 1.5% of JYNNEOS recipients and 1.1% of placebo recipients. Among the smallpox vaccine-experienced subjects enrolled in studies without a placebo comparator, SAEs were reported for 2.3% of JYNNEOS recipients. Across all studies, a causal relationship to JYNNEOS could not be excluded for 4 SAEs, all non-fatal, which included Crohn’s disease, sarcoidosis, extraocular muscle paresis and throat tightness.

And, with respect to specific ‘risk groups’, let’s not forget the following:

Available human data on JYNNEOS administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy… It is not known whether JYNNEOS is excreted in human milk. Data are not available to assess the effects of JYNNEOS in the breastfed infant or on milk production/excretion… Safety and effectiveness [sic] of JYNNEOS have not been established in individuals less than 18 years of age… Clinical studies of JYNNEOS did not include sufficient numbers of subjects aged 65 and over to determine whether they respond differently from younger subjects.

Don’t fall for the ‘safe and effective’ BS again, because the overall risk to Europeans is low (apart from the importation of teeming masses of Africans), and there’s no or insufficient data on paediatric or geriatric use.

Stay frosty.