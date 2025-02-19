Every now and then I shall post ‘old news’ from the height of the Corona Mania (which is my new moniker for the phenomenon-as-whole, borrowed from the Tulip Mania of 1634-37).

Today I have a particularly stark reminder for you as this is precisely why we must have a thorough, unsparing judicial review of what transpired in these past five years—if we don’t, if history is any guide, we’ll have to endure the same shit, different small stuff over and over again.

Translation and emphases mine, as is the [snark].

On Order from the Health Authority: Children Shall be Isolated From Family if Coronavirus is Suspected

By Joana Nietfeld, Der Tagesspiegel, 7 Aug. 2020 [archived]

A letter from the local municipal association [orig. Kommunalverband] frightens parents in Hanover. They fear that their children will be torn away from their families. The authorities play this down.

A child eating pasta for lunch alone in their room just because they had contact with an infected playmate at daycare: what sounds like a sad coronavirus dystopia is already being ordered by health authorities in some places [at this point, I’m firmly convinced that ‘Covid’ was a prime example of reification in the mould imagined by George Lukács—if enough people believe it to the true, than it is becoming real].

A letter from the Kommunalverband Region Hannover states:

Domestic segregation means that your child should maintain a spatial and temporal separation from all persons living in the household by staying in different rooms, not doing any activities together and, in particular, eating your meals one after the other or spatially separated from each other [if you did this to an ostensibly sick child, this says way more about you-the-parent than it does about the despicable critters who wrote that letter].

The President of the Kinderschutzbund [lit. Children’s Defence Association], Heinz Hilger, is alarmed by such measures to protect against infection: ‘The quarantine situation is already very stressful for families, especially for children. Isolating children from their parents and siblings during this phase is a form of psychological violence.’ [hear, hear]

The Hannover Region, on the other hand, sees the measures as justified by the Infection Protection Act. They are also based on the guidelines of the Robert Koch Institute [which, as we now know, ‘of course, took orders’], spokeswoman Tanja Schulz told Tagesspiegel:

Home isolation of children who have been identified as having direct contact with people who are demonstrably infected with Covid-19 [there’s so many insanely wrong and misleading things in this half-sentence, it boggles the mind] is sensible and necessary for reasons of infection control. In addition, it is the mildest measure—as an alternative to isolation in hospital, for example [here’s what I think—today, and back then: you’re coming for my child, you’re risking your life].

Children Can be ‘Segregated’ in Closed Facilities

However, the Hannover Region’s quarantine order also comes with a threat. If the orders are not complied with, an application will be made to the competent district court to ‘forcibly segregate the child in a suitable closed facility’ [this is the best Germany of all times, keep it in mind].

Diane Siegloch founded the ‘Families in Crisis’ initiative together with other parents at the beginning of the pandemic. She heard about similar letters from the health authorities in the districts of Offenbach in Hesse and Bruchsal in Baden-Württemberg. These affected both nursery and primary school children. Siegloch knows of families who draw the curtains when they eat together with their child. ‘For fear that the neighbours will betray the family to the relevant health authority.’ [this, more than anything, encapsulates the utter madness and is a towering testament to the enduring shame of the Covid Mania, with legacy media declaring ‘not all was bad’]

The current measures are no longer proportionate [they never were], Siegloch told the Tagesspiegel. The needs of children and the impact of all these measures on children and families are not being given enough consideration in the crisis anyway. She understands, says Siegloch, that the letter from the health authorities is a coded standard letter. ‘But sentences like that scare families. You could at least include a “nicer” letter that puts the requirements into perspective.’ [that would require some extra work by pencil-pushers, i.e., ain’t gonna happen, thus the coded, boilerplate BS will have to do].

Children Could Become Emotionally Isolated

Press spokeswoman Schulz admits:

The measures mentioned in this notice are formulated in such a way that the implementation referred to takes place “as far as possible”. From the point of view of infection control law, these measures are of course desirable in order to avoid a risk of infection there, too. However, it is absolutely clear that this must be considered on a case-by-case basis depending on the specific living and housing situation. [read this paragraph once more, if needed: we sent out a standard, thinly-veiled threat—only to walk this back noting individual treatment of cases: incompetence or chicken-hawkery? My guess is there were just enough parents drawing a line for the latter to emerge, but the intent was the former—change my mind].

However, it is justifiable to refrain from sharing meals with the whole family during isolation and to pay more attention to hygiene [speak for yourself, Joana Nietfeld (see below)].

Siegloch sees this as a major risk of children becoming emotionally isolated if they have to stay alone the whole time during quarantine, without family contact [full disclosure: we didn’t do any of this kind of shit and, generally, ignored the mandates; what kind of parent would you be if you ill child—before she ‘tested positive™’—came over to our bed because she couldn’t sleep well? Lock her in elsewhere? I mean, WTF, really].

Schulz reassures: ‘However, depending on the family structure, the housing situation, the specific age and other factors, care is always taken to ensure that the chain of infection is interrupted with the least possible and proportionate means.’ To date, the health authorities of the Hannover Region are not aware of any cases in which a child has been ordered to be placed in quarantine outside their own family.

Bottom Lines

When I revisit these kinds of pieces every now and then (not too often, as I’m getting viscerally angry when I do), I marvel at just how effective the propaganda really was.

Most people in my circles took everything the authorities at face-value. Some of our former neighbours even went to such great lengths to self-isolate for a week in the attic upon ‘testing positive™’, noting later that it was quite boring to hang around on the couch all day.

Then there’s the author, Joana Nietfeld, who, according to whatever I was able to find online, was born in 1995. She was 25 years old when the Covid Mania began, and she regularly editorialises about love interests together with her two co-authors Helena Piontek and Robert Ide. The three of them—dare I say it: trio infernale?—even wrote a book based on their columns, a kind of second-hand recycling? (it’s a lot, but certainly not upcycling), which was published by Hanser and is about…well, you probably guessed that already:

A divorced priest, a girlfriend having an affair, a menopausal woman with a passionate sex life—this is a book full of unusual love stories

From the authors of the successful Tagesspiegel column, Ins Herz.

I’ll spare us all the remainder of the blurb (it’s linked above). Let’s note that Hanser is one of the few German publishers that’s not owned by a multi-national conglomerate, and let’s further note that its Berlin-based editor, one Lina Muzur, is a member of the feminist editorial network ‘10nach8’ (roughly 10 past 8), which may explain the connection between Nietfeld and the publisher.

We’ll note, further, that Ms. Muzur ran a feminist column ‘10nach8’ for a decade at Die Zeit Online, which was discontinued in mid-January 2025 for the following reasons:

The online editorial team has ‘significantly expanded its own reporting in these areas, invested in the editorial team and expanded the variety of topics and voices, most recently through new additions such as the political feature section or the family section’.

So, while ‘diversity™’ is on the retreat in the US, it’s still going strong in Germany, and it’s both intentional and clearly ideological beyond belief:

The special thing about the ‘10 after 8’ makers is that they are not exclusively journalists and authors, but are as diverse in their professions as they are in their backgrounds: scientists, employees in political organisations, artists, entrepreneurs. This is no coincidence, but intentional.

Why am I bringing this up? Because this ‘feminist collective’ is the connection between the publisher (Hanser) and the second-hand book written by Ms. Nietfeld et al. One of the key protagonists of that network is one Annika Reich, herself an award-winning writer whose publisher is—Hanser.

Given the available indications online, all these female writers are primarily activists, which explains, to me at least, how their stuff gets picked up by the leading outlets.

Imagine, for a moment, that you’re an aspiring your, radical, feminist activist in the early 2010s—and then your feminist-activist blog idea ‘10nach8’ gets picked up by Frank Schirrmacher, editor-in-chief of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, who offered his outlet for that purpose in 2013. In 2015, the blog moved to Die Zeit, and note that both media houses are among the biggest and most respectable™ news outlets in Germany.

Funny that.

So, to return to the matter at-hand: it seems unlikely that Ms. Nietfeld’s fledgling career as a writer would have been possible without the ‘help’ of some of these networks.

Note, further, that Ms. Nietfeld wrote about this for reasons unknown; it’s neither her specialty nor competence (sic), and it reeks of whatever-ism. We’ve reported™ on the subject, so don’t criticise us for toeing the line.

Moreover, if one considers the implications—it’s not far-fetched to consider a left-wing outlet like Die Zeit to host a feminist-activist weblog, but the ostensibly conservative-liberal FAZ?

All of this begs the question: how subverted is legacy media? And, more importantly, how skin-deep are the ‘convictions™’ of even the ostensibly more ‘right-of-centre’ outlets?

It doesn’t look well for that kind of diversity.