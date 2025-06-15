Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howard Steen's avatar
Howard Steen
2h

All part of a grand plan from the US deep state hatched 30 years ago and commented on by retired general Wesley Clark based on what he heard from a former staff colleague in the Pentagon just ten days after 9-11. http://shortxxvids.com/big-brother/government/7-countries-in-5-years-dec-08-2024/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture