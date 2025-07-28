Another day, more insanity on the Covid front: Norway’s state broadcaster reported™ on the upcoming flurona™ season’s poison/death juice recommendations. As these are no longer recommended™ for people 65 and older but ‘only’ for those 75+, the most insane Branch Covidians—Prof. Jörn Klein, researcher Arne Søraas, and IPH section head Siri Helene Hauge—are trotted out to discuss™ these changes.

You could now say, well, what’s new about Branch Covidians talking to themselves? Pregnant women are no longer recommended to get these poison/death juices, for starters, yet the amount of time and space given to these unwilling-to-learn Branch Covidians is telling, as is their reaction™.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

IPH: Fewer People Should Take the Corona Vaccine

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health [IPH, orig. Folkehelseinstituttet] is tightening its vaccination recommendations this fall. Now only those over 75 are encouraged to get the vaccine. ‘Incomprehensible’, says Jörn Klein, professor of infectious disease control [repeat after my: there’s no pro-poison/death juice bias in legacy media reporting™].

By Jan-Erik Wilthil, NRK, 25 July 2025 [source; archived]

In recent years, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health has recommended that everyone over 65 years of age get the corona vaccine. Now, these recommendations are changed for the first time.

Since 2025, the corona vaccine [which one, which composition, and which manufacturer? It’s never said, hence we must assume: it doesn’t matter as long as it can be injected, composition, data on safety/efficacy, or the sanity of those who advertise it be damned] has been included in the Adult Vaccination Program. This fall, only those over 75 years of age and everyone in any of the risk groups should get the injection, according to IPH:

In recent years, the population has built up higher immunity through repeated vaccination and past illness. We are now changing the recommendations in line with a number of other countries, such as Finland and Sweden

Thus Siri Helene Hauge, who heads the department of infectious diseases and vaccines at the Institute of Public Health [she’s been in that role for little over 2 months; as per her public LinkedIn profile, she holds an MD (Free U Amsterdam, 1998-2004) and worked as a doctor for 3 years (as a GP in Asker Medical Centre, 2004-06, and at Storgata ER in Oslo, 2006-07)—and over a year for WHO in Geneva, 13 years for the IPH (mainly on influenza, also the subject of her Ph.D. dissertation, defended at the U of Oslo in Dec. 2023 with a lecture on ‘RSV, the next big challenge for public health’), was a ‘special advisor to the Norwegian Health Ministry (2020-22), spent two years as Norwegian seconded nat’l expert (i.e., she was sent and paid by the gov’t) working as a ‘policy officer’ with the EU Commission (2022-24), and since 2015 serves NATO as a ‘Civil expert in the Joint Health Group with pandemics/epidemics’: I thought you should know to allow you to more properly contextualise Dr. Hauge’s expertise™].

She emphasises that the recommendations for the risk groups are unchanged. These are still recommended to be vaccinated [given Dr. Hauge’s expertise™, this is hardly surprising, not at-all].

At the same time, people aged 65–74 will still have the right to a booster dose, if they wish [meaning the gov’t will use taxpayer money to fund this shit-show].

However, if you are healthy and younger than 65, you will not be entitled to the corona vaccine: ‘They are not included in the vaccination program, and will therefore not be offered the vaccine’, says Hauge [isn’t that a shame, eh?].

According to letter no. 3 [concerning the national adults’ vaccination program, dated 4 Juy 2025] sent by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health to the country’s municipalities, healthy pregnant women no longer have an increased risk of serious corona disease [meaning that they shall not take these poison/death juices; that letter no. 3, though, is quite interesting, for it contains the following propositions:

it’s up to the various municipalities to consider the share of copayment required by prospective vaccinees, which range from 25-100%

then there’s the issue of (malign, in my view) incentives (orig. insentiv) that are proposed by the IPH: To give the health care provider an incentive to schedule multiple vaccines at the same time , it is recommended that the municipality sets one rate per completed vaccination, regardless of whether one or more program vaccines are administered at the same time. Does this sound like ‘public health’ to you?

A bit further down, there are these verbatim considerations concerning the IPH’s recommendations for the second half of 2025: Protection against severe corona disease is generally good in the population after most adults have received at least two doses and/or have experienced the disease one or more times [as if these are the same things, esp. in light of the massive shitshow masquerading as public health™ during the dark winters of Covid-19]. IPH has now reviewed the available disease data for corona disease and concluded that the recommendations for a booster dose can be changed compared to previous years. The new recommendations raise the age limit from 65 to 75 years for people who do not have an underlying disease that increases the risk of severe corona disease. In addition, pregnant women without an underlying disease are no longer considered to have an increased risk of severe corona disease. People aged 65-74 years and pregnant women with an underlying disease are still recommended a booster dose and are included in the ‘Age group 18-74 years who are part of a risk group’

There you have it: the poison/death juices are so safe™ and effective™ that public health officialdom just quietly changed its recommendations. And now back to the NRK piece]

Professor Klein: ‘Incomprehensible’

‘This tightening could send an unfortunate signal’, says Jörn Klein. He is a professor of infection control and epidemiology at the University of Southeast Norway [faculty profile; note that he’s not an MD but holds a Ph.D. in medical biology—which renders his commentary tantamount to quackery: since I’m not an MD either, I suppose this renders me in a position to weigh in and voice my opinion here, too: don’t fall for the nonsense spouted by someone who, presumably, wore what looks like a speedo in an otherwise empty lecture hall back in summer 2020—and keep in mind, Prof. Klein is a one-trick pony, for he said literally the same shit last year].

Klein fears that more people will now underestimate the value of getting the vaccine [what’s in it for them, by the way?:

By limiting the recommendation to only the oldest and sickest, there is a risk that other age groups will interpret it as meaning that the vaccine is no longer of value to them [no shit analysis, dude]. This is despite the fact that vaccination is still important to protect the population [thus the professor of microbiology who, apparently, still is a Branch Covidian].

The professor [sic] is reacting to the news that younger age groups will not be vaccinated through the public program, even if they want to [that’s nonsense; as the same journo™ Wilthil who linked to the above-discussed letter no. 3 would know, if you really wanted to get yet another poison/death juice injection and are ‘young’, all you’d have to do is—pay out of pocket]:

In my opinion, this is professionally and ethically irresponsible. IPH only gives recommendations [orig. anbefalinger], and these must not be confused with absolute guidelines [for which the IPH both lacks legal authority and standing on constitutional grounds]. They do not necessarily reflect international scientific consensus [ahaahahahahaha, now that public health officialdom no longer recommends™ what Prof. Klein thinks, they are on the wrong side of this argument: you cannot make this up].

Read the responses from the IPH further down in the story [oh, we will, no worries about that (plus some snarky commentary)].

The professor has previously stated that Covid-19 is a far more dangerous disease than influenza [that is a shameless effort at self-aggrandisement by both Prof. Klein and Journo™ Wilthil, for the linked content is a rather comparable piece in which, in August of last year, the latter interviewed™ the former about ‘new research’ about the benefits™ of the poison/death juices; since this is akin to reading last year’s tea leaves, please click on the footnote to learn more about the study]. Klein believes people of all ages should get the coronavirus vaccine every year, because it provides good protection against long-term ailments [and we note, in passing, that this is a personal belief of a Branch Covidian]:

Several large studies show a lower risk of long covid among vaccinated people compared to unvaccinated people [none are cited]. This also applies to young people. Therefore, it is incomprehensible that the Norwegian Institute of Public Health does not promote vaccination in this group. Denying them the vaccine is a clear violation of the principle of preventive public health [maybe, or it’s the tacit admission that these poison/death juices aren’t the best thing since sliced bread for public health (I find the latter plausible)].

Klein receives support from corona researcher Arne Søraas [yes, that would be the very same Branch Covidian who has been saying the same kind of BS for years—and he has received an estimated 8.4-18m NOK, or US$ 840,000-1.8 m) in funding, public and private, since spring 2020 (as per Grok): if that ain’t a conflict of interest in the traditional sense of the term, I dunno what may be]. Søraas believes that the Norwegian Institute of Public Health is sending signals that it is not necessary for younger people to get the vaccine [yep, that’s the case, and once again we note that this is the Branch Covidian Søraas’ belief; he holds an MD from the U of Oslo (1992-99), took a Ph.D. in Microbiology (2009-14, same place), and has been working full-time for the private company Age Labs since 2017, first as Chief Scientific Officer (2017-23) and as Chief Medical Officer since Dec. 2023, as per his LinkedIn profile; what does Age Labs do? Well, here’s from the horse’s mouth: ‘aging is a biological process, amenable to treatment’, which means that Age Labs is developing ‘a biomarker for aging which is accurate, affordable and quick’ (source; click here for the company website), which is done ‘in collaboration with pharma companies and public institutions in Norway’, incl., as per their website’s sub-site, pharma companies Fürst, Merck, and BioAge, the Clock Foundation, and their shtick appears to be the development of a kind of ‘epigenetic’ testing kit, Gattaca-style, to discover, eventually, who’s worth treating (my opinion here)]:

This vaccine has proven to be safe, and it prevents long covid [see here about the carnage in Norway’s care homes in the first couple of days of the roll-out: from 27 Dec. 2020 through 15 Feb. 2021, authorities received ‘100 reports of suspected fatal side effects of the vaccine’]. It can prevent you from both getting the disease and becoming seriously ill [that former part—that the poison/death juices prevent transmission or infection, is a BIG, F****** LIE that not even Pfizer peddles—but expert™ Arne Søraas does, and journo™ Wilthil spreads this nonsense: in late July 2025, hence I’m including the below exchange in the EU Parliament™ on the off chance that either of them may consider these facts: and now back to the NRK piece]

Earlier this year, he wrote an opinion piece on NRK together with other researchers, warning against the dangers of being infected with the coronavirus.

‘Confusing Recommendation’

The Norwegian Association of General Practitioners [orig. Norsk forening for allmennmedisin] is also skeptical about the new recommendations:

I think it is strange that the recommendation is now set from 75 years of age and moving away from the recommendation from 65 years of age, which we have had for a long time [that’s your argument? I mean, seriously? (As an aside, eugenics used to be the ‘standard of care’ for a long time, and I would like to ask—what, if anything, changed?)]. Many people over the age of 65 have several chronic diseases and will have serious consequences if they are infected with Covid -19

Thus Marte Kvittum Tangen, chairwoman of the Norwegian Association of General Practitioners.

She believes the new recommendations contribute to creating confusion:

Everyone over 65 years of age will receive a notification about which vaccines they need [talk about nudging]. They will therefore receive an invitation to take the covid vaccine [that’s potentially true, but it ain’t at this point verifiable because these notifications haven’t been sent out], at the same time that the Norwegian Institute of Public Health does not recommend it before you are 75 years of age. It will be very confusing for patients, and also for those in the health service.

Institute of Public Health: ‘[Covid Vaccines] ‘Available in Pharmacies’

According to section director Hauge at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, it is primarily the risk of death and serious illness that is emphasised when the vaccine recommendations are prepared:

From autumn, there are some changes in our recommendations, based on these assessments, and which mainly correspond to the recommendations elsewhere in the Nordic countries and Europe.

According to the Institute of Public Health, booster doses will be available at pharmacies later this autumn. However, you must first see your GP, who will assess whether you can get a prescription:

If healthy, young people want to get the vaccine, they can contact their GP for an assessment. This is common for anyone who wants to get vaccinated but is not defined as a risk group in a vaccination program.

NRK has been in contact with the vaccine manufacturer Pfizer [why am I not surprised], who states that they expect an updated vaccine to be available as early as September.

‘Availability will therefore be increasing’, relative to before’, says Hauge [no shit analysis].

‘Very Cumbersome’

The fact that it will be possible to get the injection at a pharmacy is not good enough, says infection control professor Klein:

It is the task of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health to make it available to everyone. They make it very difficult for people [I fell off my chair reading this: now it’s difficult™ for people to go to the f****** pharmacy? I mean, at this point, I’m tempted to enrol in a program of public health (sic) at Prof. Klein’s university to hear him lecture…].

As regards influenza, the situation is unchanged. Here, everyone over the age of 65 is still recommended to get vaccinated. It can also be done at pharmacies without a prescription from a GP.

[journo™ Wilthil] ‘Does this mean that the Norwegian Institute of Public Health believes that Covid-19 is a less serious disease than influenza for everyone under the age of 75?’

[IPH section chief Hauge] Influenza and Covid-19 are different diseases and the population has had different exposure and vaccination rates over the years to these two diseases. There have been no changes in influenza that indicate that the risk groups have changed, so we maintain the recommendations for influenza vaccination.

Younger and Healthier People are Asking for a Booster

In Drammen, several people have asked to get a booster dose, despite the fact that they are not in the age group recommended to get the corona vaccine:

‘We have some who are asking for it. It may be that they are going on a trip and want to be vaccinated. So far, everyone who wants it has received the vaccine, even though we do not recommend it’, says infectious disease specialist Einar Sagberg [so, where’s da problem™ here?].

That may now end, as Sagberg adds:

We will follow the guidelines from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health [thus begging the question: why do we need individualised GP appointments?].

Bottom Lines

As painfully stupefying and moronic as this was, we have further proof that the powers-that-be™ are still totally, and blissfully so, unaware that it’s July 2025, as opposed to Dec. 2020.

I mean, it’s obvious that public health officialdom can’t change course abruptly lest they generate such an outcry that might undo their work entirely (and brings up the spectre of a judicial review).

It’s also obvious that journos™ are running out of experts™ they could cite about the poison/death juices: as the below-linked, if similarly inane, piece from late June shows, public health officialdom has moved on: not even a Branch Covidian as committed as the IPH’s Preben Aavitsland is ruling out the so-called ‘lab-leak’ theory:

Still, the reporting™ on these issues has declined, both in terms of attention and quality of content. For the record, I’ve written an email to journo™ Wilthil linking to Pfizer executive Janine Small in the EU Parliament™ spilling the beans about the poison/death juices never having been tested to prevent transmission or infection. While I doubt journo™ Wilthil will respond, I’ll keep you updated, if anything of notice should come out of it.

If expert™ Arne Søraas doesn’t know about that admission, he is likely, and similarly so, unaware of Emer Cooke, head of the European Medicines Agency, who also admitted to this small, if highly pertinent, factoid 1.5 years ago:

So, the experts™ are still experting™ on the basis of what used to be acceptable (permissible) wisdom two years ago.

The same goes for journo™ Wilthil who is still providing these experts™ with a quite large platform to spread this kind of (very dangerous) nonsense.

Sooner or later, though, everybody will sit down for a banquet of consequences.