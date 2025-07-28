Die Fackel 2.0

Rikard's avatar
Rikard
3h

That Norwegians (or Swedes or Germans) interpret "recommendation" as "mandatory and compulsory" isn't surprising, given our history: recommendation to do something technically voluntary has mostly meant "do it, or you're on the outside" anyway.

Going to a bar or club in Stockholm in the 1980s or 1990s, you'd be asked to leave your coat or jacket in the garderobe, and would be asked to leave if you refused. Citing the local ordinance that doing so was voluntary and that the establishment had no legal standing to demand it (and charge for it), just meant the doorman was summoned to "escort a troublemaker out the door", and you'd get barred for your trouble.

And no-one was going to spend tens of thousands in going to civil court over this.

That's just one trivial example of how "recommendation" really means "do it on our recommendation or we'll make it mandatory anyway".

Anyway, state media last week had a tiny blink-and-you'll-miss-it admission that the Covid-shots were largely pointless for anyone under 65 or so. It passed by without much notice or hubbub. The jabs have simply entered into legend and myth, to the tune of "Thanks to those jabs it didn't get worse!".

Commenting that the jabbed are sick much more often than the unjabbed gets you angry looks, but no rebuttals beyond "they haven't said that on TV".

