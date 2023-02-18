Die Fackel 2.0

Henrik Wallin
Feb 18, 2023

As a Swede I actually didn't even bother to check the Norwegian reaction to Sy Hersh's (and now others') article as I expected it to be exactly as you described it. But thanks for confirming my racist views, while I'm starting to think that Sweden is losing the leadership of identity politics in the Nordic countries to Norway - I think Sweden got too many immigrants to keep that pure-blooded anti-racist perfect gender-balance wokeness that is needed to run a Scandinavian Soviet state.

Norway was known as the last Soviet state in Sweden for some decade due to its state run companies and group think, but as Norway now fully goes ESG (Egoistically Sustainable Gas-pipeline-blowing-up) Sweden is going nuclear. As in nuclear power, if the big companies manage to get the "politicians" (actors) to shut up about Ukraine, climate, and Nato (as I've written: Swedish corporations and deep state are good friends with Turkey's ditto, so it is "Sweden" saying no to the Swedish government's Nato application).

Russia will now attack Norway in international courts (that USA aren't a part of), Germany is boiling under pressure, Sweden has a government not in charge, and Finland's PM is better at dirty dancing (which is great, more of that, but the lack of wise government is a problem).

Norway will be OK, when its leadership loses its image in international circles, what will happen?

My speculation on Germany is that Scholz and the CDU opposition will be dragged kicking and screaming into supporting more German independence, while their Greens will die out just like in Sweden.

Stella Winston's avatar
Stella Winston
Feb 18, 2023

I’ve been waiting for Bjorn Hanson to comment on Norwegian involvement in Nordstrom. Could it be he hasn’t heard about it?

