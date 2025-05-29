Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bernd Stracke's avatar
Bernd Stracke
8h

Mein Motto lautet stets: Frieden und Freundschaft

Мир и дружба

Europa und speziell Deutschland (Merz!) agieren völlig verrückt

My motto is always: Peace and friendship

Europe and especially Germany (Merz!) are acting completely crazy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
York Luethje's avatar
York Luethje
3h

„ Impose rationing and centralised command and control over everything, whether done ‘because climate change™’ or ‘because Putin’, regiment Western societies to a degree unimaginable at this moment, and hope to stay in power.“

Bingo. And it’s going to fail spectacularly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture