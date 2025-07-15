This follows-up on a posting from last week concerning the ‘reckoning’ and ‘deliberation’ by the current Austrian gov’t in regards to the 827 parliamentary enquiries sent out by members of the Freedom Party (FPÖ):

Having now screened a sizeable portion of these interpellations, I must honestly say that many of them ask very stupid question, such as, personal opinions of cabinet-level officials. I mean, I’m glad that the FPÖ is still enquiring about the Covid shitshow, but using a parliamentary enquiry to ask about a minister’s opinions isn’t exactly…helpful.

That said, while a good deal of these enquiries—all available via the Parliament’s website—are basically less-than-useful, some are quite informative.

I’m going through a few here, and all translations are mine, as are the emphases and [snark].

Remember the ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’?

Among the more explosive ones—incidentally, this is one of the issues that legacy media™ hasn’t been reporting™ on—is the entire issue revolving around hospital bed occupancy during WHO-declared, so-called Pandemic™.

Interpellation (Anfrage) Nr. 2061/J, no. 2025-0.430.788, for instance, enquired about the number of ICU beds in Austria. As per the competent (sic) minister Korinna Schumann’s reply, we learn the following:

providers (hospitals) are obliged to report the number of available ICU beds once a year (per 31 May of the following year)

curiously, Minister Schuman holds that ‘there is no data available for 2024’, even though said data would have to be available for 6 weeks

these data cannot be further broken down as ‘they are yearly averages’ (orig. Jahresdurchschnittswerte), and ‘what data there is, it is available in the accompanying spreadsheet’ (that spreadsheet is quite something, and I’ve yet to comb through it)

questions 2-13 enquire about the vaccination status™ of ICU occupants throughout 2022 as per the 1st of each month; here’s Minister Schumann’s response: During the COVID-19 pandemic, the [Ministry of Health and Human Services equivalent, orig. Bundesministerium für Arbeit, Soziales, Gesundheit, Pflege und Konsumentenschutz], together with the responsible state-level authorities (the so-called ‘S4 round’), set up the survey of capacities (beds, ventilators, staff) with the purpose of ensuring sufficient capacities. Key indicators listed in questions 2 to 13 were reported by the states as respective state-level totals (therefore no information available at hospital level) as part of these S4 capacity surveys. As to the ICU beds and their COVID-19-related occupancy, only these two key figures are listed in the tables. It should also be noted that no information on vaccination status was requested in this survey, so this information cannot be provided either.

This is how the gov’t gets around telling the electorate anything: we didn’t collect no such data, hence we cannot tell you shit.

We note, in passing, the explosive nature of the last sentence I just quoted: the gov’t didn’t collect any information on vaccination status™—so, how about the entire shitshow of the ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’?

That alone should send legions of lawyers and, above all, public prosecutors after all those who—whether in gov’t, from among the experts™ (on which see below), and their camp followers in legacy media—who constantly shit-talked the unvaccinated™.

As the saying goes, that monstrous silence is speaking very, very loudly, indeed.

Further evidence of this utter clusterf*** derives from question 14:

How many patients died from COVID-19 (explicitly not with COVID-19) in 2022 who were last treated in an ICU in Austrian public hospitals?

Here’s the competent (sic) minister’s reply:

These data are not available to my department.

I did go through the Excel spreadsheet and would like to point you to question 16:

What was the occupancy rate of the ICU of all Austrian public hospitals, broken down by administrative years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024?

Here’s the reply:

The available data on question 16 can be found in the attached annex / tab ‘Question 16’.

Of course, I’m getting you a screen shot of that data:

Yep, you read this correctly, ‘all hospitals’ (orig. Alle KA, the bold bottom line) shows that ICU availability actually grew from 2020 through 2023.

As the other data shows, at no point was there a massive drag on ICU capacity due to Covid hospitalisations (both with and for, as these data wasn’t collected, the minister claims: I call BS as that’s certainly a question for hospital staff to consider, esp. in an ICU context, isn’t it):

ICU beds (total) as of 1 Jan. 2022: 2,119 vs. occupied by confirmed (sic) Covid patients: 322

ICU beds (total) as of 1 Dec. 2022: 2,050 vs. 58

Yep, you read that correctly, too: as the number of ICU beds declined (by some 3+ per cent during 2022), Covid-related ICU occupancy rates declined even faster.

Needless to say, that kind of information isn’t discussed in legacy media to whose treatment™ of these interpellations we now turn.

FPÖ Uncovers: ‘Gov’t Doesn’t Know Its Own Corona Experts’

Who were the government’s Corona advisors? This question is now fuelling the political debate.

Via Heute.at, 12 July 2025 [source; archived]

Were we guided through the coronavirus crisis by ghost experts? The Freedom Party is currently enquiring about this explosive question - and causing a political stir. FPÖ family spokeswoman Ricarda Berger is taking a hard line on the government's former coronavirus policy.

For months, people were told that all mandates were ‘based on expert recommendations’. But now it turns out: To this day, nobody knows exactly who these experts were.

‘We don't even know the names of these alleged experts!’, Berger rages, referring to a Kurier report from 2020 that related of a secret team of up to 27 experts.

However, according to a parliamentary enquiry [no. 2016/J-NR/2025, reply via Geschätszahl, or file no., 2025-0.503.420] directed at the now NEOS-led Ministry of Education, it is still not possible to say who these people were—or what they even recommended [that alone should send a shiver down anyone’s spine who’s concerned about gov’t abuse].

‘This cluelessness is unbelievable,’ Berger continues. Especially as drastic measures were taken on the basis of these alleged recommendations:

Kindergartens and schools were closed, children isolated, families abandoned.

Her drastic question: ‘Or did these experts not actually exist?’ [this is how the gov’t seeks to weasel out of anything here; as per Minister Wiederkehr’s reply, this is the gov’t position on school closures:

There were no school closures [don’t believe your lying eyes] in connection with the coronavirus pandemic in the sense of the former Federal Ministry of Education, Science and Research cancelling classes. The school-based Covid-19 measures meant that school operations were maintained in the form of remote teaching [orig. Schulbetrieb in Form des ortsungebundenen Unterrichts].

See how easy that was? We didn’t close schools, we merely moved instruction from the classroom to your kitchens and living rooms. Nevermind the trouble of wanting to know who these experts™ where, that’s nothing the hoi polloi shall betrouble their precious minds with…]

For the FPÖ politician, it is clear that this is a scandal with an announcement —and a serious reproach against the crisis policy of the time:

If this government no longer even knows who influenced the key decisions in the coronavirus crisis, it is a total democratic and moral failure [I would add that this stance alone warrants a criminal investigation, perhaps even one involving high crimes and treason].

Particularly bitter: the best interests of the child were completely neglected at the time: ‘Measures were rushed through, the effects of which are still being felt today in schools, families and children’s psyches.’

Berger is now calling for a full investigation:

We Freedom Party members are demanding the disclosure of all counsellors involved during the coronavirus period as well as a transparent evaluation of the scientific basis for those measures taken [on said base]. There must be consequences for decision-makers if it turns out that family policy was based on mere acclamation rather than on evidence-based findings.

Bottom Li(n)es

I fully endorse the calls to investigate those who advised the Covidistan gov’t at the time, as well as those who made decisions. Former Health Ministers Anschober, Mückstein, and Rauch are very high on my personal list here, but we must not omit the despicable experts™ who told the gov’t about ‘ze Covid crisis’.

Here’s a reminder about the federal vaccination™ mandate (orig. Impfpflicht-Gesetz) as proposed by wannabe tyrant Wolfgang Mückstein back in Dec. 2021:

My personal favourite in terms of experts™ who accidentally told the truth about them not knowing shit from shinola, as well as showing an utterly disgusting disregard for facts and evidence is…Peter Klimek.

He was the Covidistan régime’s modelling guru who called the fourth federal ‘lockdown’ a ‘victory lap’ as there were neither data nor models that suggested efficacy of this particularly injurious measure. But don’t take my word for it, for here’s the receipt from an article that appeared on 3 Feb. 2023 in that dastardly woke-fied ZeroCovid rag Der Standard:

Corona expert Klimek: ‘The last lockdown can be described as a lockdown victory lap’ [orig. Ehrenrunde ]… How do experts assess this step? ‘The pandemic is in a phase where we don’t have to fear an acute overload of the healthcare system due to corona alone’, said complexity researcher and government advisor Peter Klimek… [please revisit the ICU data discussed above: if complexity scientist™ didn’t have access to these data, he shouldn’t have been making recommendations] Klimek is asked about the fact that Austria took very restrictive measures during the pandemic, but according to figures from Johns Hopkins University, Austria had more coronavirus deaths than Germany or Switzerland. What went wrong? ‘You have to look at it in terms of the phases of the pandemic’, replies Klimek. ‘If we make a direct comparison with Switzerland, the statistically more meaningful figure is the excess mortality rate, i.e., how many more people died than expected.’ [oh, while Our World in Data no longer permits (sic) direct comparisons, here’s the data for Switzerland: 14,170 ‘confirmed deaths’ and excess deaths (est.) exceed 25K vs. data for Austria 22,534 ‘confirmed deaths’ and excess deaths (est.) around 33K (note that data is very, very spotty)—measured in ‘confirmed deaths’, Austria performed some 59% worse than Switzerland: that’s a true statement here]. It can be seen that Austria initially had a lower excess mortality rate compared to Switzerland until around summer 2021 [I don’t know what Klimek was smoking or otherwise ingesting, but the same OWID data for, say, early June 2021, shows 10,340 ‘confirmed deaths’ in Switzerland vs. 12,844 ‘confirmed deaths’ in Austria], before the tide turned, especially from autumn onwards with the wave of delta infections. ‘We lost a lot of ground in this phase, where we simply didn’t get the vaccination coverage or vaccination campaigns up and running as quickly’, summarises Klimek. The fact that Austria’s coronavirus policy has been fickle at times has not helped either. ‘Part of the problem was that we were sometimes very late in reacting’, says the expert. ‘In other words, we only took measures when the waves of infection were already very high, which meant it took us a very long time to implement these measures and, as a result, the willingness of the population to participate was lost.’ We were ‘trapped’ in this spiral.

As to the numerous experts™, I recently covered one Prof. Florian Krammer, an Austrian-born vaccinologist (what else) working at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York (faculty profile), who was richly rewarded for his services™—with a new Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Pandemic Prevention and Science Communication, incl. a budget of 100m euros.

Here’s a teaser statement by Prof. Krammer:

Viruses are still circulating. So for me, the pandemic is not over.

Here’s his Twitter/X profile picture:

And here you can read more about these proverbial 30 pieces of silver:

I’m so disgusted by these people, and if I’m sure of one thing, it is that they should, and eventually will have to, answer for their conduct, most likely during their lifetime as well as once they meet their maker.