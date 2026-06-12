Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Eva's avatar
Eva
6m

Yes indeed can see it now “For human welfare reasons, the person has been euthanised” …guess in fairness it already happens in Canada and the Netherlands etc.

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
1h

Typical incompetence and laziness, rather. Two years ago, the village my mother lives in had a moose that apparently had gotten the idea that living in the village was comfy - lot's of food and no real predators.

Since it does pose a danger if stressed which can happen easily enough, the hunters of that village used dogs to harass it while herding it out into the forest.

In an Oslo park you could just as easily have used a dozen hunters with dogs to either herd it out of town (using police to shut down traffic as needed) or to corral it for sedation via dart-gun.

But:

Then the hunter who shot it and his cronies wouldn't have gotten their chunks of free moose meat, which is the probable real reason for this.

Not that I'm throwing stones. We've got that kind of "hunter" here too, sadly.

Semi-related: if it is that easy to shoot something because it might pose a danger, well then it ought to be trivial to solve the issue of very dangerous criminals, yes?

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