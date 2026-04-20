Researchers and wildlife photographers witnessed a male polar bear killing a cub on Svalbard—a few hours after researchers (whom we met recently) had sedated the female polar bear for research™ purposes.

And now even (sic) Norway’s state broadcaster asks, kinda, are we the bad guys? For context on Norway’s crème polar wildlife scientists here:

For the below content, translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Oh, lest I forget, what follows is, once again yet unsurprisingly, essentially an enquiry about the Science™, injectable substances, and research ethics (or whatever TF passes for that).

Female Polar Bear Sedated, Male Bear Killed her Cub

The polar bear mother stood swaying and was unable to defend her cub, say witnesses. But the researchers believe the female bear was not compromised by the powerful anaesthetic she had received six hours earlier.

By Knut-Sverre Horn, NRK, 16 April 2026 [source; archived]

The male polar bear leaves the scene with the bear cub he had just killed. The incident happened in the Van Mijenfjord on Monday, 13 April.

It was last Monday that researchers from the Norwegian Polar Institute flew a helicopter towards the female polar bear and her cub to take samples. It happened in Van Mijenfjorden south of Isfjorden on Svalbard.

They anaesthetised the female polar bear at 3 p.m. and left her at 4.30 p.m., according to senior researcher Jon Aars [whom we had met a few weeks ago when we talked about the quite well-to-do polar bears of Svalbard (see the above-linked piece)].

About six hours later, the fatal attack occurred.

‘We thought we saw a polar bear that was about to bring in a reindeer or find a dead reindeer. It turned out that there was a mother bear with cubs lying there’, says Arnfinn Johansen [personal website featuring, of course, polar bears].

The well-known nature photographer has many years of experience from Svalbard. He was on an expedition with MS ‘Virgo’ under the auspices of Wildphoto Travels when the traveling party witnessed the incident [rule #1 for the Science™—never leave behind witnesses who may talk, for this might screw up one’s future funding streams]:

When the male bear came over, she stood up. But she just stood and swayed.

Would Normally Run Away

Johansen and the others on the boat witnessed the drama through long telephoto lenses:

She hardly made any attempt to prevent the male bear. In a couple of minutes he has laid down on top of the kid and killed it, while she stands swaying next to it.

‘She just stood there. Normally, she would have spotted the male from a distance, taken the cub with her and retreated’, the photographer believes [because Mr. Johansen is just™ a photographer and not a science-monger, hence the journo™ insinuates doubt], adding:

She was probably sleeping.

After a couple of minutes, ‘Binna’ retreated a little, while the male bear took the dead cub away from the scene.

Polar bear researcher Jon Aars says that the bears receive an antidote [his word, not mine] right after the scientists are done taking samples and tagging the bears.

The Bear was Hardly Dazed

To NRK, senior researcher Jon Aars says that as usual they gave a substance that counteracts the anaesthesia:

It removes most of the drug that makes the bear sleep. What you don’t get reversed is only a third [of the substance(s) or effect(s)]. Usually she will then be up 10-15 minutes afterwards and standing on her own two feet. This female bear was in good shape and on the way up, but had not risen. Then we left so as not to disturb. I would think it stood upright and was in good shape after that [but our intrepid researcher doesn’t know].

Aars emphasises that they have a veterinarian with a doctorate in the field (immobilisation) and extensive experience:

He calculated what was left after 5.5 to 6 hours, when the attack happened. Then the literature says that there is no or minimal effect left by the substance [isn’t the Science supposedly deriving from empiricism?].

[At this juncture, we may consider what kind of sedative was used, and the best I could come up with is Telazol, used among others by US and Canadian researchers; it is concocted by Mixlab whose website has this review (references omitted):

Immobilization and restraint of individual bears entails some risk [no shit, Sherlock]. In the mid-1980s, a mixture of the dissociative anesthetic tiletamine hydrochloride and the tranquilizer zolazepam hydrochloride (ZT) emerged as the preferred drug for immobilizing free-ranging polar bears.4 Available under the trade names Telazol and Zoletil, this formulation has several advantages, including full immobilization with a single injection (dart), a wide tolerance to overdosing, effective partial immobilization upon underdosing, maintenance of high respiratory rates that allow bears to thermoregulate while immobilized and a mortality rate of less than 1 in 1,000 captures.

Norwegian researchers use Zoletil Forte (which is, for all intents and purposes, identical with the EU product marketed under the brand name ‘Zoletil 100’], as per the polar bear study discussed in the top-linked piece (direct link):

Bears were live captured by immobilization using the drug Zoletil Forte following standard procedures47.

That footnote 47 links to the paper by Stirling, Spencer & Andriashek, ‘Immobilization of Polar bears (Ursus maritimus) with Telazol in the Canadian Arctic’. J. Wildl. Dis. 25, 159–168 (1989).

Fun factoid—which you probably spotted, too—Zoletil Forte and Telazol aren’t the same thing, and for veteran readers (‘doing your own research’) about poison/death juices, what may we infer from citing ‘standard procedures’ deriving from a 1989 paper about a different drug?

Speaking of the drug, the Norwegian package insert notes the presence of Benzyl alcohol (E1519) as excipient (the US version uses mannitol as excipient), which is, as Wikipedia notes, ‘a general solvent for inks, waxes, shellacs, paints, lacquers, and epoxy resin coatings. Thus it can be used in paint strippers…’

Here’s the Wikipedia piece on (drum roll)

Use in health care Benzyl alcohol is used as a bacteriostatic preservative at low concentration in intravenous medications, cosmetics, and topical drugs.[14] Benzyl alcohol, sold under the brand name Ulesfia, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2009, as a 5% solution for the treatment of head lice in people 6 months of age and older.[15] It affects the louse’s spiracles, preventing them from closing.[15] These then become clogged with water or mineral oil or other matter and cause the insect to die from asphyxiation.[15] Benzyl alcohol is used effectively for treating lice infestations as the active ingredient in lotion shampoo with 5% benzyl alcohol.[15] Benzyl alcohol is an ingredient used in the manufacture of soaps, topical creams, skin lotions, shampoos, and facial cleansers and is popular due to its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. It is a common ingredient in a variety of household products.

I’m unsure if I’d like that in my system; the female polar bear wasn’t asked if she wanted to receive Benzyl alcohol, which the average personal care product also includes, albeit not for ingestion (there are warning labels, right?) or injection.

Interestingly, while the Norwegian polar bear researchers cite the 1989 paper, Mixlab’s review notes the following in terms of dosage:

The Handbook of Wildlife Chemical Immobilization (Arnemo & Kreeger, 2018) recommends tiletamine hydrochloride and zolazepam hydrochloride at a dosage of 8 mg/kg for polar bears. This may be supplemented with ketamine at 2 mg/kg.6 Chemical Immobilization of Wild and Exotic Animals. (Nielsen, 1999) recommends both the ketamine-xylazine and tiletamine-zolazepam combinations, as well as an option of medetomidine in dosages of 0.04—0.06 mg/kg combined with 2.5—4 mg/kg of xylazine.7

Two more recent pieces of scholarship on the matter.

If you’re scratching your hear asking: whodunnit, then, the most probable answer (as per yours truly) is the combo of outdated/inappropriate procedures by the researchers and their use of a different product with perhaps negligence in terms of dosage involved.

I’m not saying that Mr. Aars and his team did something they haven’t done hundreds, if not thousands of time; in fact, it’s even unclear if there are many, if any, reported adverse events (the Norwegian package insert lists none), although the US package insert notes the following:

emesis during emergence, excessive salivation, transient apnea, erratic/prolonged recovery, excessive tracheal/bronchial secretions (if no pre-anesthetic atropine), involuntary muscular twitching, hypertonicity, cyanosis, cardiac arrest, pulmonary edema, muscle rigidity during surgery, central nervous system stimulation, and convulsions. Tachycardia is frequent in dogs (usually lasts ~30 minutes); hypertension or hypotension may occur.

For those interested in ‘more’, here’s a 1999 paper on the safety profile; the sedative is considered very safe etc.

It may be as simple as ‘bad luck’ here, though a certain nonchalance in applying the sedative the umpteenth time may have played a role.

As a fun factoid, I’ll leave it to your consideration as to what typically happens in such a case of (gross) negligence if a human is involved in terms of hearings, suspension of one’s medical licence pending investigation (outcomes), and a generally ruined life.

I’m unsure if the researchers face any scrutiny, and with that notion in mind, let’s return to the NRK piece.]

Aars believes that the mother bear should be in normal vigour, but that she has in all probability fallen asleep:

It is natural that it is tired after immobilisation [or perhaps Mr. Aars has forgotten/not read the package insert?]. Then she was surprised by the male bear.

Vulnerable Time

Johansen is critical of the timing of the researchers’ investigation:

They do it when they have just come out of the den. She has been without food since November and has given birth to one or more cubs. They are very vulnerable [to be fair here, the package insert notes that the drug should be used on an empty stomach, i.e., this is probably in line with protocols].

‘That is why the rules are as they are’, adds Johansen. He refers to the requirement that people keep a distance of 500 meters from the bears in the spring and until June, compared to 300 meters later in the season.

Johansen and his colleagues in the travel company have reacted to the researchers’ labelling in the past as well:

We saw it last year too, with helicopters chasing bears out on the ice. It is illogical that we, as nature photographers and tourists, should keep a distance of 500 meters until the summer, but in the name of research, disturbances are taking place on a completely different scale than tourism [this, I think, is the best way of putting this: label whatever ‘the science’, and you’re free to do shit—and in out post-Covid world, let’s be honest: are you surprised?].

Researchers say that sedation and tagging has minimal consequences for the polar bears’ chances of survival and raising of cubs.

Important for the Government

Aars says it is not practically possible to monitor a bear for a long time after tagging.

The incident with the bear cub will not lead to any changes on the part of the researchers:

I don’t know what we can do differently if we are going to continue tagging bears [so, the question arises: are we?]. Neither I nor those who watched can say what would have happened if the male bear had arrived a day earlier. Would it have managed to take the cub then? [don’t deflect from this incident here—I mean, ‘I’m sorry I ran over your cat crossing the street, you see, that could have happened to anyone a day or two earlier’ isn’t exactly a hallmark of adult behaviour].

Aars says that attacks from male bears occur frequently at this time [yep, because at the end of winter, they are hungry].

The male may decide to eat the young, but primarily wants to ensure that the female becomes available to mate again [I suppose some mandatory DEI lectures about consent etc. might fix that, right? Oh, wait, these animals and their biology have nothing to do with other mammals, isn’t it? /sarcasm]

In the first year after the young emerge from the den, less than 40 per cent survive, due normal conditions such as hunger and attacks from males.

Tagging is not an important factor, according to the senior researcher:

We have lots of data from several thousand polar bears which show that the effect on survival and reproduction is minimal. It will always have an effect, but we believe it is so small that it is worth it [try that for informed consent as a doctor in human medicine, would you?].

‘The knowledge gained is important for both long-term research and practical management’, says Aars [also applies to the modRNA poison/death juices].

It provides an overview of important den areas that must be protected.

The data is also used to decide which areas of sea ice are to be closed.

The blood tests provide knowledge about the effects of environmental toxins, and have contributed to stricter emission regulations [see, it’s all for a good cause].

Bottom Lines

All pharmaceutical interventions have side-effects. Anyone claiming this or that product doesn’t is lying.

That’s the main take-away.

Beyond that, nothing will happen—I wonder if the suspected™ adverse effect will even be recorded by the Directorate of Medicinal Products that oversees pharmacovigilance in Norway. I wouldn’t hold my breath.

As to the poor momma bear, well, it’s a sad day but it’s not all that uncommon a fate to befall wildlife.

What troubles me is the nonchalance of researchers who rely, apparently, on quite dated literature, omit more recent handbooks, and use different drugs than in the 1980s.

Still, all other things being equal, the main issue is probably the one alluded to by the wildlife photographer Arnfinn Johansen:

In the name of research, disturbances are taking place on a completely different scale than tourism.

And this brings us to the ethics of the Science™ whose ethos appears to be: if it feels good or right, do it.

As long as this institutional culture of recklessness and parapsychopathological behaviour doesn’t change, these things will continue to happen™.

The main problem is—most human interventions are tested, in one or the other way, on animals first.

Remember the eight mice of the Covid booster?

There you go.