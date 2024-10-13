And now this happened:

There’s currently a conference taking place in London, England, organised by the so-called ‘LGB Alliance’, and, according to one Austrian Green MP who was scheduled to give a speech, ‘TRAs’—which stands for ‘Trans Rights Activists’—have attacked the venue by releasing 6,000 grasshoppers, or locusts, thereby causing quite a ruckus.

Nothing but homophobia 2024: TRAs have thrown hundreds of locusts into the conference of the @AllianceLGB. Apparently it is unbearable for them when lesbians and gays meet and talk about their rights! We’re moving on quickly! My politics panel will be rescheduled online.

This is an ‘issue’ I couldn’t care less about, but it’s interesting for one particular reason, which is legacy media ‘reporting™’ about this incident (my translation and emphases):

6,000 Locusts Exposed Via Heute, 12 Oct. 2024 [source] Disgusting attack on lesbian and gay conference A conference of the ‘LGB (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual) Alliance’ is currently taking place in London. One of the speakers should have been Faika El-Nagashi, a member of the Green Party. However, due to a ‘locust attack’, her presentation on Friday could not take place as planned. 6,000 Locusts The Green Party member expressed her anger on Instagram. ‘Nothing but homophobia 2024: TRAs (trans-right activists) have thrown hundreds of locusts into the AllianceLGB conference’, she wrote in a post on X [see screen shot above] and published [sic] several pictures showing a large number of locusts. However, she emphasised in another post that she did not want to be put down by the ‘6,000 or so insects’. Her speech is to be made up for. ÖVP MP Gudrun Kugler reacted to El-Nagashi's contribution and expressed her shock. ‘Green Faika El-Nagashi should have spoken at a conference of the LGB Alliance in London. Trans rights activists threw thousands of locusts into the conference rooms’, said Kugler on Instagram. The action was ‘not only an offence against the freedom of opinion, speech and assembly, which is of course particularly important when you disagree. But also animal cruelty’, she continued. ‘The hatred of these people apparently knows no bounds!’ said Kugler. [note that Ms. Kugler is speaking, of course, about Transgender activists] ‘Get on with it’ El-Nagashi also announced on X that she would not let the action stop her. ‘We'll keep going! My politics panel will be made up for online’, she assured.

Bottom Lines

You can see the many inconsistencies coming through the many cracks:

Trans™ was about ‘love’ and ‘inclusion’, which is now morphing into nutjobs whose ‘hate knows no bounds’.

My personal favourite, though, was the ‘animal cruelty’ line, for we’re also ‘cruel’ to the other kinds of animals we eat (cows, pigs, chicken, etc.) or keep as pets (cats and dogs).

The insanity of this attack on free speech, however, is expressed in full by Heute’s German-language header:

Ekel-Anschlag

This translates roughly into ‘gory’ or ‘disgusting’ incident.

The main take-away here, it seems, is the fact that insects used to attack a convention are ‘disgusting’ while it is an imperative to ‘eat ze bugs™’ to ‘save ze planet’.

Of course, these notions do not trouble to casual reader.

Logic and sanity are quickly departing the West.