Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
2h

A fun thing to do is think of any word or activity and then type it into your browser to see if it is 'racist.'

Anyway, just standing by for your take on this latest atrocity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX1eGLXVEDY&t=142s

For God's sake, when is the Pope going to step in and fire every single cardinal and bishop in Germany.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by epimetheus and others
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
2h

Your title made me laugh. Well, museum curators and journalists and various other professionals... as the saying goes, God makes them and they find each other. As for attempts to demoralize me, I recognize them for what they are, and I find them (dependning on my mood and the weather) either hilarious or tedious.

Shakespeare's Iago comes to mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by epimetheus and others
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture