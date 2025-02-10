Since we’re on the topic of ‘how to manufacture anti-right™ coalitions’, here’s a bit more practical information using Austria as a prime example.

Generally, Austrian/Covidistan legacy media is heavily subsidised in a myriad ways, most prominently via advertisements paid for by (technically) gov’t ministries that use taxpayer money to do so. Of course, there are certain technical limitations of doing so: party hacks serving as ministers, for example, must not use their own party symbols or the like, but even if the (trade-sponsored ‘Presserat’, or ‘media association’) finds something amiss, a slap on the wrist is typically what ensues, if at-all.

In all fairness, it was almost never necessary to actually use ‘force’ on part of the gov’t. Most people ‘doing journalism’ in legacy media are actively doing the gov’t’s bidding. There is, in other words, no need to actually use Nazi-style top-down control via a Propaganda Ministry, as our Western gov’ts are able to effectively achieve comparable control over content and messaging by other means. (See Sheldon Wolin, Democracy, Inc., for further references.)

Austro-Covidistan’s premier Zero Covid hawks (nuts) were founds among the ‘journalists’ over at Der Standard, which brings us to today’s posting: today we shall explore how the Zero Covid hawks over at this particular ‘newspaper’ dealt with the Court of Audit informing them that the tyrannical hate-mongering preached by Covidistan’s Zero Covid hawks (nuts) was, in effect, ‘without strategy’ and/or ‘use’, as the Court of Audit called it.

In what follows, I shall (partially) provide translations of pieces written by (sic) some Der Standard’s most notorious Zero Covid hawks who (just search for, e.g., Colette M. Schmidt or David Krutzler appearing in my Substack), on top of it their unwillingness to accurately perceive reality, have apparently learned nothing at-all over the course of the past three-plus years. Shame on them, I’d say.

To do so, we may re-consider the ‘reporting™’ on the Rechnungshof’s ‘draft report’ (Rohbericht) discussed at length in the midst of summer 2023.

How to Create ‘Right-Wing Extremists™’

As the Court of Audit clearly holds—and David Krutzler actually accurately reports—the point-man in the ‘pandemic’ management would be the Health Minister. What Der Standard omits, however, is that it took until spring 2022 for a Health Minister to actually do so, with the resulting power vacuum having been usurped by the Chancellor announcing mass testing—and the accompanying introduction of Covid Passports—on his own ‘authority’. In this highly questionable matter, the gov’t was aided and abetted by legacy media that simply parroted the government line (lies).

As the auditors’ report expressly states, the ‘legal instruments available’ pandemic management ‘often remained unused’, which is why I have used the word ‘Covid Coup’ to refer to what was (is) going on.

Note the power vacuum at the top of the federal gov’t whose consequences ‘trickled down’ to encompass ‘subsequent versions of the test strategy…because the implementing authorities in the states were not bound by it’. Talk about the left hand not knowing what the right hand does.

Egregiously, David Krutzler and Der Standard gloss over what amounts to perhaps the biggest blunder in this entire sorry affair (except for the so-called ‘vaccine’ roll-out). The Court of Audit’s report is crystal-clear on this one (my emphases):

In mid-November 2020, then-chancellor [Sebastian Kurz] announced publicly a mass test for the entire population, without consulting the without consulting the Minister of Health…The health minister’s advisors did not favour mass testing, as the testing strategy followed a risk-oriented approach. The Austria-wide participation rate in the mass test was 23% (2,045,155 tests performed), of which 0.21% (4,254 persons) tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 [line break added] A retrospective evaluation therefore concluded that mass testing of asymptomatic persons was not effective, and an internal paper of the internal paper from the Ministry of Health also pointed out that the medical medical benefit of mass testing was unclear.

Leaving aside what amounts to a putsch by Sebastian Kurz, the gov’t knew of these shenanigans and legacy media simply parroted the régime’s lies.

That mass test in November 2021 revealed that, out of approx. 9m inhabitants, little more than 2m—i.e., less than a quarter—participated in this charade. Of these 2m people, .21% ‘tested positive’: 4,254 individuals. All it took for massive gov’t reprisals against ‘the unvaccinated’, blown out way beyond any proportion (or decency) by legacy media BS peddlers—such as David Krutzler—were 4,254 individuals ‘testing positive’ for a respiratory virus.

For a totally absurd comparison, but tragicomedy is all that we have left, it would seem, we note, in passing, that in pre-’pandemic’ Germany, that the test-positivity rate for syphilis among what is euphemistically labelled ‘sex-workers’ was 4.6% of the cohort tested (source).

Moreover, ‘Covid’ is perhaps best thought about as the (also mostly fake) ‘Wild West’ of the late 19th century. With the federal gov’t knowingly paying off both ‘health care providers’ to do their bidding and legacy media to cover this up, the outcome was perfectly obvious:

According to the Court of Audit’s estimation, the large number of offers resulted in at least 306.4m tests carried out until the end of March 2022. This number does not include the following data—because they were not compiled centrally—of at-home antigen [lateral flow] tests (according to the available statistics, in 2021 approx. 123m test kits were distributed)

tests carried out by private providers

tests carried out in businesses with fewer than 50 employees. Due to lack of available data, there was no overall overview of the actual number and the costs of the tests incurred throughout Austria to date.

Everyone knows that any kind of analysis is only as good as the data inputs. Restrictions on civil liberties were imposed deriving from incomplete and badly-aggregated ‘data’ (if, in fact, we can speak of that):

No-one has any idea about the total number of tests conducted, their results (as if they mattered, you know, ever), the relation between repeat testing of asymptomatic vs. symptomatic individuals, ‘vaccination’ status, and the like. I do not mention this to complicate matters or to simply add variables seemingly at-will; I mention this because these facts matter to conduct any kind of serious analysis, to say nothing about the drawing of conclusions or policy decisions of such severity.

The last word in this posting, however, goes to one Colette M. Schmidt, a co-worker of Mr. Krutzler’s and a very obnoxious Zero Covid/all mandate protesters are literally Nazis BS peddler.

To drive home that point, reference is made to a since-deleted (I think) reply Ms. Schmidt posted to a Tweet by someone on Twitter using the moniker @InViennaVeritas who self-identifies (on his website) as having ‘graduated with a meteorology diploma’ and ‘part-time journalist’, uses the email account ‘longcovidaustria[at]gmx.at’ (in the imprint of said website, which, however, does not reveal the identity of this individual, thus rendering the imprint completely, well, useless), and describes his ‘expertise’ as follows (translation and bold-face emphasis mine, Italics in the original):

I have collected a lot of literature on my blog, both preprints and peer-reviewed. However, I don’t save everything I get my hands on, but often have the content and significance summarised by experts on Twitter beforehand or take over their ‘review process’, a Twitter peer review so to speak. This is also the reason for many comments when linking. If studies subsequently turn out to be inadequate or methodologically incorrect, I remove the paper or make a corresponding note.

And this admission of (partial self)censorship of what ultimately proves to be inconvenient or an outright fraudulent claim is at the heart of the afore-mentioned tweet-reply by this Twitter user and Colette Schmidt (I’ve taken a screenshot, hence I’m able to document this):

InViennaVertias: ‘“mandate opponent” is a neat euphemism for right-wing extremist,’ Colette Schmidt: ‘It is, indeed.’

By this ‘logic’, anyone who ever opposed the heavy-handed actions of the Covid putschists—which have now been revealed as incompetence-cum-fraud, peppered with intentional and pre-meditated opportunism, is, following Ms. Schmidt, a ‘right-wing extremist’.

It brings back quite ugly memories of 2021-22 in Austria and elsewhere, but it also leads to the burning question of how does one explain the consistent high polling numbers for the one party in Austria (FPÖ) that, after some dithering in spring 2020, maintained their strong anti-mandate stance? (The same holds true for the AfD in Germany, by the way.)

The fastest way to ‘create’ Nazis, right-wing extremists, and ‘white supremacists’ is—to simply label—defame—as such everyone with whom one does not agree on literally anything. Et voilà, there are Nazis, right-wing extremists, and ‘white supremacists’ everywhere (except for Ukraine, of course, if one believes Ms. Schmidt).

The saving grace for people like Ms. Schmidt and that particular Twitter user might be—neurological/cognitive impairment, perhaps brought about by repeat injection with the so-called ‘Covid vaccines’, and, of course, an unhealthy dose of mental illness.

This is going to make for an extremely unhappy hangover once Ms. Schmidt and her ilk return to reality.

Join me again tomorrow morning when we’ll briefly discuss how the Bundeswehr is dealing with these matters.